Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO  (Read 14085 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #360 on: Today at 07:09:32 pm »
Hopefully tonight is like that December game when we beat the blueshite 5-2 and everyone went mad when the line-up came out.

Not worried about tonight because I think well beat them, I am worried about what it means for Sunday if neither Salah or Nunez are even on the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #361 on: Today at 07:09:43 pm »
Sky getting very excited that this will be a giant killing. Let's prove them wrong.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #362 on: Today at 07:10:17 pm »
Come on you beautiful red men! Play Jurgens rock and roll football and well smash them!  :lickin
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #363 on: Today at 07:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 06:59:44 pm
VVD, Diaz, Endo, Mac.

Then you're into the squad players. A little bit mental alright.

Think our first choice midfield would be Jones, Mac and Dom. Not sure we have a first choice attack, but if we did I'd argue it's Salah, Nunez and Jota. You could (and plenty have) made the argument that Gomez should start over Robertson with both fit, but not sure Klopp sees it that way. Really, only VVD and Macca are nailed on starters in our best 11, and possibly Diaz.

That said, that 11 is still a fair bit better than Luton and for a one off game we should be winning. But I don't think there's a single other top squad that could absorb the same level of injuries and put out such a competitive team - it'd be like Arsenal missing Raya, White, Gabriel, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. It's mental and it is really not sustainable for longer than a game or two before we'll start struggling.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:11:09 pm »
Main thing is we dont give Luton an easy goal or make a silly mistake. Keep a clean sheet and we are definitely good for a goal or two.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #365 on: Today at 07:11:43 pm »
If we score more goals than them, we should win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:10:19 pm
Think our first choice midfield would be Jones, Mac and Dom. Not sure we have a first choice attack, but if we did I'd argue it's Salah, Nunez and Jota. You could (and plenty have) made the argument that Gomez should start over Robertson with both fit, but not sure Klopp sees it that way. Really, only VVD and Macca are nailed on starters in our best 11, and possibly Diaz.

That said, that 11 is still a fair bit better than Luton and for a one off game we should be winning. But I don't think there's a single other top squad that could absorb the same level of injuries and put out such a competitive team - it'd be like Arsenal missing Raya, White, Gabriel, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. It's mental and it is really not sustainable for longer than a game or two before we'll start struggling.
We don't really have a first 11, do we? Apart from the untouchables like Alisson, Virg, Trent and Mo, we rotate quite a lot (based on this season).

If one player is injured or not playing well, we can take him out and replace him with another good player.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:12:28 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:11:43 pm
If we score more goals than them, we should win.
Thanks Michael.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:13:11 pm »
If today's squad was the Liverpool squad at the start of the season, I'd still fancy them to get a top 4 spot (bar injuries).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:13:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:09 pm
Main thing is we dont give Luton an easy goal or make a silly mistake. Keep a clean sheet and we are definitely good for a goal or two.
They mainly focus on set pieces, if we defend them well then they're a bit toothless. Ross Barclay is decent but they tend to go down the wing and play blind crosses.

Our midfield is strong enough to boss theirs. If we do our thing, we beat them comfortably.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:13:24 pm »
these are fighting for their premier lives.
Wee bit nervous. The sooner we score the better (for nerves).
Chance for others to step up..
Reckon Vvd will be subbed for Konate 2nd half.

Mac scored an amazing goal last time out. More than capable of adding to that, playing further forward..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #371 on: Today at 07:17:19 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:11:43 pm
If we score more goals than them, we should win.

Nice caveat with the should. We know how VAR can work!
