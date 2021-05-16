« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO  (Read 11632 times)

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,522
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #240 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:23:51 pm
No leaked team news today for a change?

Kelleher, Bradley VVD Quansah Gomez, MacAllister Endo Gravenberch, Diaz Gakpo Elliott
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,681
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:37:18 pm
Kelleher, Bradley VVD Quansah Gomez, MacAllister Endo Gravenberch, Diaz Gakpo Elliott

Mad thats almost bare bones for us. What a squad. Still be a tough night but thats a strong defence and theres creativity, energy and goals in that line up. Feeling more positive if thats the line up

Please no more injuries though
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #242 on: Today at 04:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:37:18 pm
Kelleher, Bradley VVD Quansah Gomez, MacAllister Endo Gravenberch, Diaz Gakpo Elliott

Pretty crazy we can still line up like that with 9 of our best 11 missing. Should be enough, bit of a worry the attack has little pace and threat in behind, all wanting to come deep but hopefully it works out better than on paper and Diaz makes some runs and is found by Harvey or Bradley. Should have too much for these regardless, even if it's just 1-0 from a set piece.
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #243 on: Today at 04:49:08 pm »
Going to have to be patient and not panic if it's goalless at half time. We should be able to pick them off when they tire.

2-0 Gakpo and Elliott.
Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #244 on: Today at 04:49:32 pm »
Keep it tight at the back, win free-kicks and corners, 2-0 to the tricky reds. Harvey and Joe to score.

Joe scoring would cheer Roy right up....and me.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,681
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #245 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:45:01 pm
Pretty crazy we can still line up like that with 9 of our best 11 missing. Should be enough, bit of a worry the attack has little pace and threat in behind, all wanting to come deep but hopefully it works out better than on paper and Diaz makes some runs and is found by Harvey or Bradley. Should have too much for these regardless, even if it's just 1-0 from a set piece.
Thats the one thing the line up lacks our usual attacking pace. Hopefully Gravenberch can add a bit breaking from midfield and Bradley and Gomez are no slouches down the line. Still feels like they should be able to get the 3 points though
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
  • return of the king
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #246 on: Today at 04:55:32 pm »
I think that team will have enough to win, especially if the crowd can be arsed to get up for it. Luton will sit deep which will suit Gakpo and Elliott. I fancy Gravenberch and Diaz to score first half, Gakpo second half.

Just no new injuries please lads.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,967
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #247 on: Today at 04:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:37:18 pm
Kelleher, Bradley VVD Quansah Gomez, MacAllister Endo Gravenberch, Diaz Gakpo Elliott

From what I recall, Elliot has a free role whenever he has played in the forward line. It is more a 4-3-1-2
Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
  • Sound
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:03:06 pm »
Bench will be interesting
Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,737
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:04:47 pm »
Which youth players will be on the bench? I am guessing Clark, McConnell will be there. Who else? Danns? Nyoni?
Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 04:11:38 pm
I've been streaming all games since the end of last season and have had no problems thanks to Jason on here.

Same here. If we had a match on the moon Jason would have a stream or 10 for us!!
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,681
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 05:04:47 pm
Which youth players will be on the bench? I am guessing Clark, McConnell will be there. Who else? Danns? Nyoni?
Guess it depends who else is available. Presume Adrian, Robbo, Konate & Tsimikas will be there, how many can we name these days. McConnell and Clark most obvious next names, Gordon?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,681
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:07:23 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:06:22 pm
Same here. If we had a match on the moon Jason would have a stream or 10 for us!!
Absolutely RAWK Legend
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline lucid-tentacles

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 553
  • Living for the moment
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:49:08 pm
Going to have to be patient and not panic if it's goalless at half time. We should be able to pick them off when they tire.

2-0 Gakpo and Elliott.
Nah time for a bit of g-force gakpo and gomez😁
I don't mind waitin', don't mind waitin'
Cause no matter how long it takes
All of us know
That it's getting better
Growing stronger, warm and wilder
Getting better everyday,

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,571
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:11:43 pm »
Mad that we arent playing a natural left back.

Maybe Kostas isnt ready.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,980
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:13:23 pm »
David lynch saying Mo and Darwin and definitely out tonight

https://x.com/dmlynchlfc/status/1760348811732414622?s=46
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,843
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:18:31 pm »
This could potentially be a real struggle with Salah and Darwin playing no part at all on top of everyone else. Need big games from some of the squad players now.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,571
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:19:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:13:23 pm
David lynch saying Mo and Darwin and definitely out tonight

https://x.com/dmlynchlfc/status/1760348811732414622?s=46

This is going to be a real battle.

Conceding first would be far from ideal.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:11:43 pm
Mad that we arent playing a natural left back.

Maybe Kostas isnt ready.

Why would we not play Robbo? He needs the games surely?
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,571
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:24:45 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:22:13 pm
Why would we not play Robbo? He needs the games surely?

He played Saturday and is just back from 12 weeks out.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,681
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:25:28 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:22:13 pm
Why would we not play Robbo? He needs the games surely?
Most likely starting Sunday so perhaps not 3 a week, given those returning are getting re-injured.

Also not that surprised to see Gomez ahead of Tsimikas with the form hes shown this season
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,571
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:26:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:25:28 pm
Most likely starting Sunday so perhaps not 3 a week, given those returning are getting re-injured.

Also not that surprised to see Gomez ahead of Tsimikas with the form hes shown this season

Gomez has to play but hes not a natural left back. Especially as they will be low block.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:27:02 pm »
It's likely to be the following lineup...

Diaz-Gakpo-Elliott
Mac-Endo-Gravenberch
Gomez-VVD-Quansah-Bradley
Keheller

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Clark...

It is crazy how quickly we've gone from having almost everyone back, including Thiago, to now having 9 first teamers out.  As well, we'll be missing our best 3 forwards tonight.  That said, Klopp's usage of the squad this year has been fantastic so we effectively have around 22 players who have featured in numerous games.  I feel that Mac/Gravenberch along with Gomez/Bradley will need to provide help to the forward group while also being mindful of the counterattack threat.

Hopefully, the boys will take care of business with no further injuries and we'll see Salah, Nunez and possibly Szozbo, Trent and Jones back for the weekend or soon after.
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,633
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:22:22 pm
Him and Endo feel the most important players we have at the minute, certainly in those last two games against Burnley and Brentford it felt it. If they're both on it tonight I have a feeling the rest will sort itself out. Defensively I'm not really worried but taking our three best attackers out obviously makes things harder against a team who'll want to make it a challenge for us to break down. Saying that it could work the opposite way where it makes them braver. On the face of it a draw for Luton would be some result tonight but I'm not sure it really helps them when they've dropped into the relegation zone and Everton/Forest will more than likely take more points than Luton from here on out. Might feel so now but not come the end of the season.

Huge night/week/few months for Diaz and Gakpo. Diaz has played plenty this season but struggled to have the impact of Salah/Jota/Nunez, he'll be the senior man in the attack tonight and if there's one thing I think he's lacked at the club so far it's scoring big goals. Gakpo has done very well in front of goal given less minutes but not really had a big run in the team. Another contribution tonight will set up well for the weeks and months ahead. Might just be the making of him at Liverpool even though things have gone relatively well for him a year in.
Yep, our midfield is still relatively strong and McAllister is one of those unique footballers who is able to control the tempo of a game. If hes on it, we win.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:24:45 pm
He played Saturday and is just back from 12 weeks out.

Oh right, makes sense.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,640
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:29:33 pm »
Must win. Just win
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:32:37 pm »
Live Scores predicted line up

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,237
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:35:25 pm »
Other than any sort of win of course the only other thing I hope for is that Virgil or Konate don't go down with some sort of injuries.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,571
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 05:32:37 pm
Live Scores predicted line up



The line up has leaked.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,081
  • JFT 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:38:43 pm »
Don't get Bradley at right back.

He has played 234 League minutes now, surely it's about time we tried him in midfield.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,223
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:41:51 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 04:29:54 pm
It's not, in any shape or form. Sunday is a literal cup final

Think he means  the league is more important
