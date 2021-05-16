It's likely to be the following lineup...



Diaz-Gakpo-Elliott

Mac-Endo-Gravenberch

Gomez-VVD-Quansah-Bradley

Keheller



Subs: Adrian, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Clark...



It is crazy how quickly we've gone from having almost everyone back, including Thiago, to now having 9 first teamers out. As well, we'll be missing our best 3 forwards tonight. That said, Klopp's usage of the squad this year has been fantastic so we effectively have around 22 players who have featured in numerous games. I feel that Mac/Gravenberch along with Gomez/Bradley will need to provide help to the forward group while also being mindful of the counterattack threat.



Hopefully, the boys will take care of business with no further injuries and we'll see Salah, Nunez and possibly Szozbo, Trent and Jones back for the weekend or soon after.