Cheers Duvva,



No idea of the team that will start tonight but ...... I suspect Ryan and Cody will both start and this is a big chance for them to make a real positive impression. There are places up for grabs for the Cup Final too. Whoever starts is going to have to physically show up obviously. Luton gave it 100% on Sunday afternoon against yernited and as such are not used to 2 games per week so that might be a factor. As will the crowd. I think it's going to be a belter of a game and a great atmosphere and I think we'll win 3-1. Time for everyone to put on a show.

ps As usual we'll have a team that has never played together before so we might start a bit disjointed and they will come out all guns blazing. Buckle up.