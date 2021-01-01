I was despondent when I saw that Grav and Gakpo were starting against Arsenal as they don't tend to impose themselves on games at this stage in their careers and so it proved.



I think they are both potentially very talented but can allow themselves to be dominated. I need better body language from them, more confidence in their ability. It's almost like a combination of fight and game intelligence and both can dip a bit on both aspects.



I understand that game time and rhythm can affect these factors too, so hoping both show confidence if given an opportunity tonight, and that they perform well.



Whilst I can understand some of the hesitation around certain players, these injury issues offer a great opportunity for certain players. Gravenberch, Gakpo and Elliott are the obvious ones. But there may be others.Weve had this type of thing earlier this season and its how Bradley & Quansah emerged as genuine 1st team options. Its not always a bad thing for more peripheral 1st team players or young players to get a chance. Best case they step up and we increase competition for places. Worse case is that they dont step up but at least you know a bit more about the players. Obviously it could mean losing the odd game but that not necessarily a given due to 1-3 players performing below standard.