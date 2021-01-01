I was despondent when I saw that Grav and Gakpo were starting against Arsenal as they don't tend to impose themselves on games at this stage in their careers and so it proved.
I think they are both potentially very talented but can allow themselves to be dominated. I need better body language from them, more confidence in their ability. It's almost like a combination of fight and game intelligence and both can dip a bit on both aspects.
I understand that game time and rhythm can affect these factors too, so hoping both show confidence if given an opportunity tonight, and that they perform well.
Whilst I can understand some of the hesitation around certain players, these injury issues offer a great opportunity for certain players. Gravenberch, Gakpo and Elliott are the obvious ones. But there may be others.
Weve had this type of thing earlier this season and its how Bradley & Quansah emerged as genuine 1st team options. Its not always a bad thing for more peripheral 1st team players or young players to get a chance. Best case they step up and we increase competition for places. Worse case is that they dont step up but at least you know a bit more about the players. Obviously it could mean losing the odd game but that not necessarily a given due to 1-3 players performing below standard.