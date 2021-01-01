« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
I was despondent when I saw that Grav and Gakpo were starting against Arsenal as they don't tend to impose themselves on games at this stage in their careers and so it proved.

I think they are both potentially very talented but can allow themselves to be dominated. I need better body language from them, more confidence in their ability. It's almost like a combination of fight and game intelligence and both can dip a bit on both aspects.

I understand that game time and rhythm can affect these factors too, so hoping both show confidence if given an opportunity tonight, and that they perform well.

Whilst I can understand some of the hesitation around certain players, these injury issues offer a great opportunity for certain players. Gravenberch, Gakpo and Elliott are the obvious ones. But there may be others.

Weve had this type of thing earlier this season and its how Bradley & Quansah emerged as genuine 1st team options. Its not always a bad thing for more peripheral 1st team players or young players to get a chance. Best case they step up and we increase competition for places. Worse case is that they dont step up but at least you know a bit more about the players. Obviously it could mean losing the odd game but that not necessarily a given due to 1-3 players performing below standard.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
So maybe this. And then Bradley, Konate, and hopefully Salah and Nunez, coming in for the cup final.


                                Kelleher


Gomez          Quansah         van Djik          Robertson


        Mac Allister          Endo          Gravenberch


                Elliott          Gakpo          Diaz

Good menough to beat Luton but it'd be nice to have some firepower on the bench also
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
3 of our 5 attackers are injured and people were worried that 5 might be too many to carry in a squad. ;D

I'll take a scruffy 3 points and no more injuries please. Our attack looks very one paced and so does our midfield, but hopefully Anfield can play its part and create an intimidating atmosphere for Barkley and co.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
why would Konate not play?
