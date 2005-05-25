« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Referee: Andy Madley
Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Hopton
Fourth official: Tom Bramall
VAR: Simon Hooper
Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

I'm not really sure where to start with this one. We're top of the league and have our first chance of silverware coming up at the end of the week at Anfield South but all of a sudden we've seemingly been decimated by injuries (I know we've had our fair share this season, but all of a sudden it seems worse than ever). Both long and short term. I say that as like the rest of you I've no idea how severe the injuries to Jones & Jota will be and whether the rumours around Nunez & Salah are true. We won't know for sure until we hear from Jurgen tomorrow.

With all of that uncertainty flying around it's little difficult to preview the game as I'm not sure anyone of us could confidently predict Wednesday nights team right now. One thing I do think however is we'll go with the strongest line up available (whatever that is!) regardless of the impending League Cup final.

Luton are a better team than they were initially given credit for this season, or at least they are certainly a team willing to battle hard for their Premier League survival. We only scraped a last gasp 1-1 at Kenilworth Road back at the start of November. Although they have in general lost to the 'bigger' teams it has usually not been by much. They have lost their last 2 though, both were at home and surprisingly one of those defeats was 3-1 to the worst team in the league Sheff Utd. Their defeat to Man Utd on Sunday wasn't the worst though as they tried in vain to fight back to having gone 2-0 down early. They had more possession and chances to equalise but also gave up plenty of opportunities themselves.

I'm a little hesitant to state what we think we know in terms of availability such is the recent trend of players dropping out after having seemed fine and in training. But as things stand we should be able to field a team from the following

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Virgil, Robbo, Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo, Gomez, Tsimikas, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Williams

It does feel about as weak as we've been overall so far this season, but the first 11 should still be capable of getting the 3 points. What would be a concern is any further injuries, but I'm not sure there's much we can do other than hope for the best. You can't keep players out just in case at this stage of the season.

Guess we'll just have to pray with Mo for his and several others recovery as soon as possible, so as not to derail what could be a monumental season.

A hard fought 2-1 to us. And NO.MORE.INJURIES. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
With so many players doubtful, it might be nice for the Anfield crowd to turn up...and by that, create a proper atmosphere.

and let's pay these bastards back for all those ruined meat pies years ago!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Unnecessary midweek match against relegation threatened side with a cup final at the weekend? Check! A raft of injuries and a sceptical media ignoring the raft of injuries in favour of narrative? Check! One to look forward to.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Kelleher
Gomez
Quansah
Virgil
Kostas
Mac Allister
Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott
Gakpo
Diaz

You then have Konate, Robbo and Bradley as senior options off bench.

You would hopefully not have to risk Nunez or Mo either and hope they make Sunday along with Dom.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Adrian
Bradley
Quansah
VVD
Robbo
Macallister
Clark
Grav
Elliott
Gakpo
Diaz
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
A win and no injuries would be ideal. Tough game though with one eye on the cup final.

Ideally we go at them early - get the goals and stroll the 2nd half. Who knows though, might happen.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Thanks duvva :)

Like you, I think we'll play our strongest available team (I guess we have to!) but got a feeling it might be a grind given the number of players we have out. So 3 points regardless of how they come about is the only thing that matters. And no injuries of course.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Thanks duvva; as you said its hard to predict who will start. I think our bench may look a bit weak and we certainly do not want any further injuries.

Jota and Jones will be big losses as both have been playing well. Elliott/Gravenberch and Gakpo should be good replacements. Gravenberch had a decent game against Brentford and hopefully hell start to step up as we need him. Hes been ok but I think he needs to improve his defensive contribution but, as I said, he has shown good signs recently.

We could do with both Nunez and Salah being fit.

Luton will roll up their sleeves and push us hard so it will be important that we are focused.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Sealey is a condom
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Jayden Danns time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Unnecessary midweek match against relegation threatened side with a cup final at the weekend? Check! A raft of injuries and a sceptical media ignoring the raft of injuries in favour of narrative? Check! One to look forward to.

It's not unnecessary, to be fair. If we reach the Europa League and FA Cup finals, we won't have another free midweek for the rest of the season. We could have arguably played Luton last week between Burnley and Brentford rather than days before the final, though.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Similar to the Burnley game but now with even more injuries, by hook or crook, all that matters is getting 3 points.

Our crowd has a massive part to play on Wednesday. If we lose then dont sit moaning about it if you've sat in your seat quiet as a mouse all game, Klopp and the players needs us Wednesday night.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Duvva, as you rightly say the injury situation and the upcoming final make this complicated. I think Nunez starts, aiming to come off after 60. Diaz and Gakpo can go again. I think Gomez, Elliott and Quansah all start too. Elliott playing the Jones role.
Think we win by a couple after  hard working 30minutes or so.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Similar to the Burnley game but now with even more injuries, by hook or crook, all that matters is getting 3 points.

Our crowd has a massive part to play on Wednesday. If we lose then dont sit moaning about it if you've sat in your seat quiet as a mouse all game, Klopp and the players needs us Wednesday night.
100% correct regarding the crowd.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
I'm there for this one, but I've also lost my voice.

Vuvuzela, old-fashioned wooden rattle?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
I'm there for this one, but I've also lost my voice.

Vuvuzela, old-fashioned wooden rattle?

SSL




Scouse Sign Language
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
If all the reported injuries are true itll be a night for the crowd to hold their nerve and really be a difference maker.

Need a big performance on and off the pitch from those available for selection
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Id like to think or at least hope that the injury noise around Mo and Nunez is a little psychological warfare prior to the weekend..any teams morale would drop if they thought they werent initially facing them two only to find them starting.

I think Bradley and Elliot will be pivotal and I still think Bradley can play anywhere down the right which is a good problem to have if for whatever reason Mo isnt fit. He will probably start at right back but we have Joe who can fit there too. I think Joe could also slot into LM and do a decent job

A half decent team if all rumours of injury are true? It could be a little midfield light but youd still hope to get a result. Bench would be a little light too though.

                           Kelleher

Bradley/Gomez - Quansah - Virgil - Robbo/Tsimi
                       
                            Endo
      Elliot.                               Grav/Gomez?
                            Mac
          Diaz.                         Gakpo
                           
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Anyone fancy a game??
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Anyone fancy a game??

Jota said he's in.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Hope for a solid 2-0 win. No thrills, just job done and move on...hopefully no further injuries. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Strongest side for this and Chelsea then make the changes for Southampton and most can have a week off.

Kelleher
Bradley   Konate   VVD   Robertson
Endo   Mac Allister   Gravenberch
Elliott   Gakpo   Diaz

Can understand the shouts for Quansah but less changes the better when we've already had to make a few. Hopefully Salah can make the bench and be ready for Sunday. I'd consider starting Elliott at Wembley in the midfield ahead of Gravenberch, seems like the occasion he'd love. Should have too much for these and I reckon they'll tire themselves with two big games against more energetic sides within a few days of each other. Literally any win to take us into the Forest game on top which we then also have to win if we want the City match to mean as much as it could, can not afford to drop points in these next two. Oh, and a nice send off for Wembley too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Thanks for the OP.

Agree with most suggested lineups but think we need to be careful with Bradley. I want him to play on Sunday so could go Tsimi and Joe against Luton. Should have enough for this, can see Gakpo stepping up and getting a brace.

Will never forgive Luton for their plastic abomination of a pitch in the 80s where we always seemed to lose.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Jota said he's in.
Your right leg I like.

I have nothing against your right leg.

Sadly, neither have you
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Does anyone have the stats on how many changes we've made to our starting 11 each game compared to other teams?  Please just get through this one without anymore injuries. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Does anyone have the stats on how many changes we've made to our starting 11 each game compared to other teams?  Please just get through this one without anymore injuries.
We've not played the same 11 two games in a row.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Adrian

Nope nope and nope

Why would a GK of all players need to be rested. Its Kelleher.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
These put in a huge effort vs united and looked out on their feet at times. No more injuries and a 96 th min winner would do.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Do we have more news on injuries? Why wouldn't Salah start here and Nunez (if fit)?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Do we have more news on injuries? Why wouldn't Salah start here and Nunez (if fit)?

I'm up top
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Nope nope and nope

Why would a GK of all players need to be rested. Its Kelleher.

Wouldn't even rest Kelleher against Southampton. There's just no need for Adrian to play for the club again as long as Kelleher's fit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
Nope nope and nope

Why would a GK of all players need to be rested. Its Kelleher.

Crazy talk and a sure fire way to push the lad out of the Club.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
5-0 it is then.

Just like a certain Mr Rush in '83 v same opposition
