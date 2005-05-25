Referee: Andy Madley

Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Tom Bramall

VAR: Simon Hooper

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann



I'm not really sure where to start with this one. We're top of the league and have our first chance of silverware coming up at the end of the week at Anfield South but all of a sudden we've seemingly been decimated by injuries (I know we've had our fair share this season, but all of a sudden it seems worse than ever). Both long and short term. I say that as like the rest of you I've no idea how severe the injuries to Jones & Jota will be and whether the rumours around Nunez & Salah are true. We won't know for sure until we hear from Jurgen tomorrow.With all of that uncertainty flying around it's little difficult to preview the game as I'm not sure anyone of us could confidently predict Wednesday nights team right now. One thing I do think however is we'll go with the strongest line up available (whatever that is!) regardless of the impending League Cup final.Luton are a better team than they were initially given credit for this season, or at least they are certainly a team willing to battle hard for their Premier League survival. We only scraped a last gasp 1-1 at Kenilworth Road back at the start of November. Although they have in general lost to the 'bigger' teams it has usually not been by much. They have lost their last 2 though, both were at home and surprisingly one of those defeats was 3-1 to the worst team in the league Sheff Utd. Their defeat to Man Utd on Sunday wasn't the worst though as they tried in vain to fight back to having gone 2-0 down early. They had more possession and chances to equalise but also gave up plenty of opportunities themselves.I'm a little hesitant to state what we think we know in terms of availability such is the recent trend of players dropping out after having seemed fine and in training. But as things stand we should be able to field a team from the followingKelleher, Bradley, Konate, Virgil, Robbo, Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo, Gomez, Tsimikas, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, WilliamsIt does feel about as weak as we've been overall so far this season, but the first 11 should still be capable of getting the 3 points. What would be a concern is any further injuries, but I'm not sure there's much we can do other than hope for the best. You can't keep players out just in case at this stage of the season.Guess we'll just have to pray with Mo for his and several others recovery as soon as possible, so as not to derail what could be a monumental season.A hard fought 2-1 to us. And NO.MORE.INJURIES. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE