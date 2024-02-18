Evening lads, back home from Brentford and chatting shit. Does anyone remember a Liverpool album 'Scotch on the Rocks?' Feel like I'm making it up but about 30 years ago that's how I learnt songs like 'Scouser Tommy', 'Every other Saturday', and 'Fields of Anfield Road' and even 'We are Liverpool, tra la la la la'.



No one I know has heard of it. I've even asked in the club shop and Googled it and now I'm beginning to think I've made it up. If anyone can point me in the direction of a copy I'll happily buy it or if it's online show me so I don't think I'm going mad!