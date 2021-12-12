« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February  (Read 23794 times)

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,891
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 07:48:42 pm »
They are so so fucking boring Abu Dhabi.
Logged
YWNA

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 07:49:21 pm »
Is Mcnulty from the wire reffing??  :o
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,217
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 07:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 07:49:21 pm
Is Mcnulty from the wire reffing??  :o

Cracking down on the touts with burner phones
Logged

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 07:51:05 pm »
You can certainly get behind city
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,425
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 07:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:50:51 pm
Cracking down on the touts with burner phones

 ;D
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,980
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 08:01:28 pm »



Maybe they should get Ped to start playing some better football to get more fans in / excited by - instead of repeated endless sleep-inducing possession.


Having said that...

'[35] Pep Guardiola has gestured to the crowd to tell them to calm down, after the Etihad Stadium urges Ederson to release the ball quicker. 0-0.'

^ https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1760032750898122941   :lmao :lmao :lmao

« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:30 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,710
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 08:02:29 pm »
Nearly as good as last night's game this, no wonder the six fingered c*nts can't be arsed turning up
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 08:04:25 pm »
Football in a library
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 08:08:01 pm »
Zero chance of City not winning here. What are the chances one of these dickhead will put a City player out for the rest of the season? Such a joke. I hate this sport.  :butt
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,676
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 08:10:16 pm »
According the BBC 'the home fans are making serious noise'. Am guessing that's fake news.
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 08:11:27 pm »
That Norgard that injured our players is a real donkey isn't it? Awful player.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,101
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 08:12:03 pm »
Rodri lashing out. VAR not interested.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 08:12:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:10:16 pm
According the BBC 'the home fans are making serious noise'. Am guessing that's fake news.
Absolutely comical.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,101
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 08:12:31 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:10:16 pm
According the BBC 'the home fans are making serious noise'. Am guessing that's fake news.

Had to turn the volume up to 75 to hear them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,051
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 08:13:34 pm »
Mee nearly scored?  :o
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,676
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 08:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:13:34 pm
Mee nearly scored?  :o

You nearly scored?
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 08:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:12:03 pm
Rodri lashing out. VAR not interested.

EPL producers were afraid to show a real replay.
Logged

Online semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:10:16 pm
According the BBC 'the home fans are making serious noise'. Am guessing that's fake news.

As serious as the question time audience
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,541
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 08:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:12:03 pm
Rodri lashing out. VAR not interested.

He is allowed to do what he wants.

He regularly tells refs to fuck off and commits loads of fouls.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 08:16:23 pm »
I think I'm most excited to see what Brentford make out of their 18 free kicks they get with their 30% possession. 
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,891
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 08:17:47 pm »
Absolutely no chance this ends 0-0. Just one-way traffic.
Logged
YWNA

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 08:19:03 pm »
They bitch and moan more than anyone and yet they are supposed to be the greatest side the PL has ever seen. It is embarrassing to watch.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,676
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 08:19:53 pm »
Would love City to get a red card. Can't remember the last one they had
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 08:20:06 pm »
Shame that chance fell to Onyeka
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 08:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 08:17:47 pm
Absolutely no chance this ends 0-0. Just one-way traffic.

De Bruyne hasn't even come on yet.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,541
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 08:20:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:19:53 pm
Would love City to get a red card. Can't remember the last one they had

Rodri been sent off this season?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,217
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 08:21:06 pm »

Somehow scoreless. Brentford will need to score to get anything. Eventually one of these shots takes a deflection and goes in.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,128
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 08:21:07 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:10:16 pm
According the BBC 'the home fans are making serious noise'. Am guessing that's fake news.

They've also said 'Mark Flekken has been excellent' which is a sentence that's definitely never been uttered before so I agree.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,172
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 08:23:40 pm »
Brentford are doing ok but theyll need to score if they are going to get anything from the game.i noticed that they still love a dive to get a soft free kick.
Logged
#JFT97

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 08:24:53 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:31:40 pm
The 7.30pm kick off...

115+ Cheats XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodrigo, Bernardo, Foden; Alvarez, Bobb, Haaland.
Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Ajer, Zanka, Mee, Reguilon, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Wissa, Toney.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch3.php & https://vipleague.im/football/manchester-city-vs-brentford-streaming-link-1 & https://eplwebcast.com/live-stream-1 & https://dlhd.sx
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_%D1%81%D1%96ty_br%D0%B5ntf%D0%BErd_195740069 (multiple links)

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4876904/manchester-city-vs-brentford

You're a saint sir
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 