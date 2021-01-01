« previous next »
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1400 on: Today at 10:22:30 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:10:25 pm
I fear for the safety of our players at goodison more than at any point

A Dyche managed Everton in the middle of points deductions. These people are waking up booing at the moment. Breaking their own teeth gritting them so hard

Gonna get some tackles on us

The further out of the drop zone the better for us. If the season is a near write-off they'll go in double footed for every challenge. As long as they have a sniff at staying up they'll need to keep as many players available for the run home.

Most of their players aren't going to easily get another gig at a PL team. They'll want to stay up for the ££££'s and wiping us out and picking up a bunch of red cards isn't going to help their cause.

I reckon Klopp might even have a word about officiating prior to the match.

Then again, it is Everton. There's always the chance they 'Go Full Everton'.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1401 on: Today at 10:26:26 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:12:03 pm
I just wish they'd fuck off so we don't have to play them again. Dreading that game.

Same

Get nothing out of those games. They're so hateful and vicious, just want them out of our universe
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1402 on: Today at 10:28:36 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:22:30 pm
The further out of the drop zone the better for us. If the season is a near write-off they'll go in double footed for every challenge. As long as they have a sniff at staying up they'll need to keep as many players available for the run home.

Most of their players aren't going to easily get another gig at a PL team. They'll want to stay up for the ££££'s and wiping us out and picking up a bunch of red cards isn't going to help their cause.

I reckon Klopp might even have a word about officiating prior to the match.

Then again, it is Everton. There's always the chance they 'Go Full Everton'.

Refs shit their Keks in the goodison derby. That's why they continue to do it

Fucking animals
goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1403 on: Today at 10:31:47 pm
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1404 on: Today at 10:33:41 pm
goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1405 on: Today at 10:50:41 pm
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1406 on: Today at 10:51:30 pm
Impressed with jesse Marsch tactical lessons. Speaks well.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,015
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1407 on: Today at 10:55:16 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:51:30 pm
Impressed with jesse Marsch tactical lessons. Speaks well.

Sorry but he is too yank.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1408 on: Today at 10:56:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:55:16 pm
Sorry but he is too yank.

Harsh on Marsch
Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1409 on: Today at 11:01:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:55:16 pm
Sorry but he is too yank.
Better than too Manc
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #1410 on: Today at 11:03:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:51:30 pm
Impressed with jesse Marsch tactical lessons. Speaks well.
We're not hiring him NB. ;D
