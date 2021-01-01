I fear for the safety of our players at goodison more than at any point



A Dyche managed Everton in the middle of points deductions. These people are waking up booing at the moment. Breaking their own teeth gritting them so hard



Gonna get some tackles on us



The further out of the drop zone the better for us. If the season is a near write-off they'll go in double footed for every challenge. As long as they have a sniff at staying up they'll need to keep as many players available for the run home.Most of their players aren't going to easily get another gig at a PL team. They'll want to stay up for the ££££'s and wiping us out and picking up a bunch of red cards isn't going to help their cause.I reckon Klopp might even have a word about officiating prior to the match.Then again, it is Everton. There's always the chance they 'Go Full Everton'.