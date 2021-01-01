« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February

DO IT FOR ROY!
A player who scores very few goals, wonderful 🥳
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

they should have cashed on Calvert Lewin 3 years ago
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:27:58 pm
DO IT FOR ROY!
He's no doubt cheering them on from his 'hospital bed' ;D
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:27:28 pm
Thought someone in the crowd had thrown a child at the ball on watching the replay. Then realised that was Pickford diving.

You would have got better odds for that off the bookies than either of these scoring to be fair
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:28:12 pm
A player who scores very few goals, wonderful 🥳
Was this the first goal of his PL career?
It's going to be a tense final twenty minutes.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:29:07 pm
He's no doubt cheering them on from his 'hospital bed' ;D

And a £2m pay off.  ;D
Don't sit deep, Palace.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Dyche gives the fans what they wanted, two big lumps up top to launch balls up to.  Straight out of the scrawled tactics left behind by Big Dunc.
15 minutes to go, 1-0 down, desperately needing the points, Everton are on the attack and you can hear a pin drop.

Youd have thought they might at least be trying to get behind them.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:31:14 pm
Don't sit deep, Palace.

Inevitable really, they're so low on confidence
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

It´s the first Everton match I have watched this season and I have never heard commentators being as sick with the quality of the football. They are trying to be impartial but they hate the football and you can hear it. It´s wonderful
Quote from: bidgeir on Today at 09:34:02 pm
It´s the first Everton match I have watched this season and I have never heard commentators being as sick with the quality of the football. They are trying to be impartial but they hate the football and you can hear it. It´s wonderful

I´m pretty sick with the quality of the football so I understand it. It´s just funny hearing it from people paid to talk about the game live
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:13:54 pm
There's a banner there reading "Everton Bulgaria".

Fancy flying all the way from Sofia to watch this shite.

Wimbledon.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
