DO IT FOR ROY!
Thought someone in the crowd had thrown a child at the ball on watching the replay. Then realised that was Pickford diving.
A player who scores very few goals, wonderful 🥳
He's no doubt cheering them on from his 'hospital bed'
Don't sit deep, Palace.
It´s the first Everton match I have watched this season and I have never heard commentators being as sick with the quality of the football. They are trying to be impartial but they hate the football and you can hear it. It´s wonderful
There's a banner there reading "Everton Bulgaria".Fancy flying all the way from Sofia to watch this shite.
