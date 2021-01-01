The Test is obviously right
I never realised how comfortable Barkley was on either foot. He was really good until he ran out of steam. Our lad Ogbene gives his all and is a powerful runner. He lacks real quality though his crossing was atrocious . United were lucky. Very average team United and how they are fifth I do not know.
Me neither
So much faith being put into a tax dodging tory and a push bike expert. Its going to end in tears.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.22]