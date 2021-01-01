« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February  (Read 16661 times)

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,502
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 06:26:33 pm »
Imagine losing out on top four to this united complete with Evans. I'd quit on the spot from embarrassment mate.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,125
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm »
People saying they are winning without playing well. Thats because they arnt capable of playing well. Honestly, if Luton had anything about them in the final third that could have been a rout. Utds midfiled is non existant.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 06:27:52 pm »
I enjoyed that. Utd are total shite.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,515
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 06:28:02 pm »
Utd. deserved that despite missing gilt-edged chances. But it was truthfully a game devoid of any real quality, Ross Barkley aside.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 06:28:10 pm »
That was some United of old level luck to win that.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,637
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 06:30:40 pm »
Excellent job by Coote to help get the 3 points.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 06:30:42 pm »
25 games and finally they get +1 GD  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 06:40:25 pm »
I never realised how comfortable Barkley was on either foot. He was really good until he ran out of steam. Our lad Ogbene  gives his all and is a powerful runner. He lacks real quality though his crossing was atrocious . United were lucky. Very average team United and how they are fifth I do not know.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 06:40:25 pm
I never realised how comfortable Barkley was on either foot. He was really good until he ran out of steam. Our lad Ogbene  gives his all and is a powerful runner. He lacks real quality though his crossing was atrocious . United were lucky. Very average team United and how they are fifth I do not know.

Me neither  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,988
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 07:07:59 pm »
So much faith being put into a tax dodging tory and a push bike expert. Its going to end in tears.
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 07:25:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:06:08 pm
Me neither  ;D
Lol 6th still too high
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,929
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:07:59 pm
So much faith being put into a tax dodging tory and a push bike expert. Its going to end in tears.
Something of a tautology there.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 07:34:49 pm »
This time next weekend we'll hopefully be League Cup champs of the world!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 