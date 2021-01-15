« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #880 on: Today at 04:32:00 pm »
Jesus Christ what the fuck was that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #881 on: Today at 04:32:03 pm »
Luton are shite. All the big build up before to be so pathetic.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #882 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm »
Defended like Sacchis Milan against us though
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #883 on: Today at 04:32:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:31:39 pm
Hahaha what a disgusting team, at least Wednesday is piss easy anyway

They will turn up against us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #884 on: Today at 04:33:05 pm »
Looks like Luton's mid-season resistance is over. Done a respectable job with their very limited resources but expect Forest and Everton to stay up. Wednesday should be routine even with men missing, get it won and some players off for Sunday.

Looks like their best striker has gone down with an injury before kick off too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #885 on: Today at 04:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 04:32:54 pm
Defended like Sacchis Milan against us though

Truly incredible
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #886 on: Today at 04:33:59 pm »
I cant believe we drew against this shit still keeps me up at night.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #887 on: Today at 04:34:00 pm »
Missed kickoff...

Luton you Donkeys!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #888 on: Today at 04:34:01 pm »
I mean, he literally couldn't miss but he's now being labelled as a born again Bobby Charlton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #889 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm »
Probably the most appalling attempt at back pass you'll ever see.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #890 on: Today at 04:35:34 pm »
Don't United play City soon?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #891 on: Today at 04:35:43 pm »
I could throw up my Ice Cream.  :no
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #892 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm »
🥱
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #893 on: Today at 04:35:49 pm »
What a Bell.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #894 on: Today at 04:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 04:33:59 pm
I cant believe we drew against this shit still keeps me up at night.

What do you mean? They didn't hand us a goal like that.

Another gift in United's season of charity.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #895 on: Today at 04:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Gazza-LFC on Today at 04:34:04 pm
Probably the most appalling attempt at back pass you'll ever see.

Somebody needs to check his betting slips.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #896 on: Today at 04:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Gazza-LFC on Today at 04:34:04 pm
Probably the most appalling attempt at back pass you'll ever see.

Almost suspect it was so bad

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:34:01 pm
I mean, he literally couldn't miss but he's now being labelled as a born again Bobby Charlton

Now doing it week in, week out according to the Champagne Socialist
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #897 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm »
Whats with teams playing stupidly high lines, in the opposition half, and inevitably fucking up when they are chasing back to cover.

 Same as Brentford yesterday, just commit far too far forward thinking they are pressuring the opposition
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #898 on: Today at 04:36:23 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:34:00 pm
Missed kickoff...

Luton you Donkeys!

So did luton etc etc
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #899 on: Today at 04:36:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:32:58 pm
They will turn up against us.

Yep,guaranteed.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #900 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm »
Oh my word.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #901 on: Today at 04:36:59 pm »
Are they fixing? This is sickening
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #902 on: Today at 04:37:12 pm »
2-0,Time to clean the oven.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #903 on: Today at 04:37:20 pm »
If I could have bet £5k on a double of when I cant believe we didnt beat these would first be churned out, and who would be the one, Id be like.a tenner richer
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #904 on: Today at 04:37:36 pm »
The spawn is back

Listen to Neville haha
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #905 on: Today at 04:37:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:31:47 pm
It's becoming more than a streak, apparently? Also, why does Neville get this gig again?

It's becoming more than a streak haha - said with such amazing joy and seriousness like he's got a world cup final hat trick 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #906 on: Today at 04:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:34:01 pm
I mean, he literally couldn't miss but he's now being labelled as a born again Bobby Charlton

He has scored so many rebounds and such lately. Every goal he has scored probably had an xG of at least.3, maybe more.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #907 on: Today at 04:37:48 pm »
:lmao


One of these has absolutely done a deal with the devil. The run of luck is obscene
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #908 on: Today at 04:37:53 pm »
Vile commentary, shut up you stupid c*nt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #909 on: Today at 04:38:06 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:37:36 pm
The spawn is back

Listen to Neville haha

Incontinent with glee.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #910 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm »
'Subtle and beautiful' - Gary Neville
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #911 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
Neville getting on like he meant that  :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #912 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
Thats a really difficult skill

What? Trying, and failing, to get out of the way and it hitting you?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #913 on: Today at 04:38:54 pm »
Insufferable rat.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #914 on: Today at 04:39:06 pm »
He doesn't mean that  :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #915 on: Today at 04:39:11 pm »
Just leaving the edge of the box completely unmarked. Fucking hell Luton are trying to match Sheffield United here
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #916 on: Today at 04:39:17 pm »
FFS, Luton!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #917 on: Today at 04:39:19 pm »
Is Neville for real? That is SOME goal!

It hit him in the tits as hes trying to get out of the way. Get the rat off of their games
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #918 on: Today at 04:39:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:37:53 pm
Vile commentary, shut up you stupid c*nt

It hit him as he tried to get out the way and he's going on like it was Nunez yesterday levels
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #919 on: Today at 04:39:27 pm »
How have they not managed to play him offside there. My god.
