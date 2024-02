The sooner this piss poorly run league, bites the bullet, accepts it’s product is looking a bit of a joke for swathes of the season, reduce the number of teams in the league by 2, reduce the numbers for promotion to a max of 1 or 2 with a playoff and ease the demand on players to be less fatigued, and can play at a higher tempo thus making for a better product to make even more money from, the better.



I don't want to see the league go down to 18 teams. You'll always have ones who are crap and struggle but the same thing would happen with a smaller league. Going down to 16 teams would be the next thing then. Make it even more of a super league. Not everything needs to be changed as seen with so many shit introductions into the game in recent times.