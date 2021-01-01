I dont think ive ever seen a real 3 horse race in the premier league, i do remember serie a once when 3 teams couldve won the league on the final day, which is mental. One team does normally fall away, but this season could be the exception.



Last one I remember is 01/02. You win the league at Old Trafford when they were the only team who could catch you but we actually finished second. We lost at Spurs with maybe two games still left to drop out of contention but all through the spring it was nip and tuck with three teams. Think you win the last 9 to win it.