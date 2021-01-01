Still think City are just favourites but if we can keep winning through this injury crisis then I fancy us. Were better equipped this time to avoid draws against the bus parking sides.
While the injuries are terrible luck, were fortunate that our only league games for the next 20 days are Luton and Forest. Mo coming back is a huge boost too. If we can get Szobo, Trent and Darwin back for City, its on.
As an example, we could have easily dropped points against Burnley last week. For City, that's an automatic win. Or you don't believe it is?? That applies to a good chunk of their games.
That's the difference between a normal team and a financially doped team. For them, there's no jeopardy at all in a high percentage of their games which isn't normal.