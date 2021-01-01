« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February  (Read 10290 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:15:54 pm

Regarding Arsenal, people rightly point out how lucky the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project are with injuries, but they're nothing on Arsenal.

Of the players you'd consider key to them, Saliba, Gabriel, White, Rice, Havertz, Jorginho have missed no games through injury.

Saka & Reya have missed one; Odegaard and Martinelli two.

Only Jesus (8) has missed any real number

I'm hoping that, given the first ten players I mentioned have played every game they've been available, they'll start to flag - after their game with the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project, obviously.
Being lucky with injuries has been at the foundation of many champion teams. Its part of the game
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #761 on: Today at 09:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:13:00 pm
Still think City are just favourites but if we can keep winning through this injury crisis then I fancy us. Were better equipped this time to avoid draws against the bus parking sides.

While the injuries are terrible luck, were fortunate that our only league games for the next 20 days are Luton and Forest. Mo coming back is a huge boost too. If we can get Szobo, Trent and Darwin back for City, its on.
As an example,  we could have easily dropped points against Burnley last week. For City, that's an automatic win. Or you don't believe it is?? That applies to a good chunk of their games.

That's the difference between a normal team and a financially doped team. For them, there's no jeopardy at all in a high percentage of their games which isn't normal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #762 on: Today at 09:44:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:57:22 pm
I dont think ive ever seen a real 3 horse race in the premier league, i do remember serie a once when 3 teams couldve won the league on the final day, which is mental. One team does normally fall away, but this season could be the exception.

Last one I remember is 01/02. You win the league at Old Trafford when they were the only team who could catch you but we actually finished second. We lost at Spurs with maybe two games still left to drop out of contention but all through the spring it was nip and tuck with three teams. Think you win the last 9 to win it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #763 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:28:00 pm
1-1; full-time.

Cheats penalty shout against Chelsea 90+5' - https://dubz.link/v/n04hbm

So it's not a handball because the defender was fouling the attacker?
I don't understand why this is not a penalty.

Then again there were 3 in our game that should have been penalties and weren't. Who knows?!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:17:03 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:57:27 pm
'Kyle Walker reaction to being denied a penalty' - https://streamable.com/6ns7cr

Hey you the Rock Steady Crew. Show what you do, make a break, make a move.
