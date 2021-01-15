« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February

« Reply #720 on: Today at 08:00:44 pm »
Wow Rodrigo is a c*nt isn't he?
« Reply #721 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:57:27 pm
'Kyle Walker reaction to being denied a penalty' - https://streamable.com/6ns7cr

By gawd Austin stunned the Rock.
« Reply #722 on: Today at 08:02:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:51:17 pm
One game at a time.

Before this weekend,  we had to beat them as things stood.

Now, we can afford to draw that game as things stand. And no, they need to beat us now.

Just taking it game by game.

Could put Arsenal above us on goal difference though.
« Reply #723 on: Today at 08:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:02:22 pm
Could put Arsenal above us on goal difference though.
I'm assuming that whoever finishes above City wins it. Not thinking too much about other games.

But Abu Dhabi are definitely gutted today because they expected to be top by Tuesday.  Let's continue taking it game by game. Our next match against Luton is the most important thing.
« Reply #724 on: Today at 08:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:59:31 pm
Probably on the Colombian marching powder the bald c*nt.

100%
« Reply #725 on: Today at 08:06:48 pm »
If we beat City and City draw with Arsenal..should be enough for us.
« Reply #726 on: Today at 08:09:13 pm »
They are just a shadow of their weirdo, c*nt, convicted drug cheat manager.
« Reply #727 on: Today at 08:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:59:31 pm
Probably on the Colombian marching powder the bald c*nt.

That'll be Thomas Frank. Guy looks like he's done a few lines before every game.  ;D
« Reply #728 on: Today at 08:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:06:48 pm
If we beat City and City draw with Arsenal..should be enough for us.

We need some margin for error going to the likes of Old Trafford and Goodison because you know how rabid it'll be there.

You'd expect us to win the other games on paper, although like with Burnley last week when your squad is decimated any league game will be a struggle. It's a good job we were at home to Burnley last week.
« Reply #729 on: Today at 08:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:09:43 pm
We need some margin for error going to the likes of Old Trafford and Goodison because you know how rabid it'll be there.

You'd expect us to win the other games although like with Burnley last week when your squad is decimated any league game will be a struggle. It's a good job we were at home to Burnley last week.
There's no point looking at future games. Too many permutations.

Our position this weekend is better than last weekend.  That's it and on to the next game.
« Reply #730 on: Today at 08:11:03 pm »
« Reply #731 on: Today at 08:15:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:51:17 pm
One game at a time.

Before this weekend,  we had to beat them as things stood.

Now, we can afford to draw that game as things stand. And no, they need to beat us now.

Just taking it game by game.
As it stands, Arsenal will go top if City and Liverpool draw. You're totally dismissive of Arsenal, they're only 2 points behind and have been the best team LFC have faced all season.
« Reply #732 on: Today at 08:16:58 pm »

Just beat Luton, like the boss says.
« Reply #733 on: Today at 08:17:23 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:15:15 pm
As it stands, Arsenal will go top if City and Liverpool draw. You're totally dismissive of Arsenal, they're only 2 points behind and have been the best team LFC have faced all season.
They will obviously win every game. My bad!

Finish above this City team and you win it. One bad result for them doesn't change much. Or do you reckon this City side won't finish in the top 2??
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:18 pm by MonsLibpool »
« Reply #734 on: Today at 08:17:47 pm »
Arsenal have to play city too
« Reply #735 on: Today at 08:20:42 pm »
We could do with a nice draw to start things off in Europe. I'd say Qarabag but the travel is a nightmare and I think it'd be the game before City at home so best not them. Also they beat a decent Braga side 4-2 in Portugal. I think the ideal draw would then probably be Shakhtar as they're only playing in Germany. Would probably allow a few changes away and ideally we'd still win, though a draw or even one goal defeat would still leave us looking favourable to advance. Beyond that though it has to be full strength in Europe surely.

League Cup is only one more game, winning it in 90 would be nice but beggars can't be choosers, whatever it takes to win it. If there's a game marked for rotation it'll pretty obviously be the FA Cup tie with Southampton. That's another one you'd like to think we'll win with rotation, no replays either.

The aim will still be to go all the way in all four as we basically did two seasons ago. Klopp's last season deserves a crazy ending and whether we win any or all four remains to be seen. Some players will see a lot of football until the end of May but that's the way it should be at Liverpool. We do have the depth for it but this is the time where the games start piling up a bit more. Europa League has helped rotation wise this season.
« Reply #736 on: Today at 08:24:24 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:17:47 pm
Arsenal have to play city too

I'd take another draw there, for sure. I'd be very surprised if Arsenal went there and won regardless of whether they're still in the title race by then or not. It seems to me City have a defeat in them at home most years to a weird team, usually Palace it feels like, though Brentford won there last season and United have in the past. They've not lost at home yet this season but have drawn a few, so hopefully a couple more in there. Liverpool definitely have to win every home match IMO, the United/Arsenal draws before Christmas weren't ideal but win the rest and it sets us up very nicely.
« Reply #737 on: Today at 08:30:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:17:23 pm
They will obviously win every game. My bad!

Finish above this City team and you win it. One bad result for them doesn't change much. Or do you reckon this City side won't finish in the top 2??
Arsenal are the best team we've faced and they're only 2 points behind. Everytime I watch City they give up too many chances, regardless of how they are dominating during a game. Judging on this season, Arsenal are the more solid team & in the run in the team who defends the best usually wins the title.
« Reply #738 on: Today at 08:31:57 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:30:39 pm
Arsenal are the best team we've faced and they're only 2 points behind. Everytime I watch City they give up too many chances, regardless of how dominante they are during a game. Judging on this season, Arsenal are the more solid team & in the run in the team who defends the best usually wins the title.
That's fair mate. Do you believe City won't make the top 2?
« Reply #739 on: Today at 08:36:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:31:57 pm
That's fair mate. Do you believe City won't make the top 2?
They probably will make the top 2, but I wouldn't be surprised if all 3 teams have a chance to win the league with 3 games to go.
« Reply #740 on: Today at 08:40:36 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:36:55 pm
They probably will make the top 2, but I wouldn't be surprised if all 3 teams have a chance to win the league with 3 games to go.
Everybody knows that they will finish in the top 2 and that to finish above them you need to string a lot of wins together and not drop many points.

IMO, if you can keep pace with them and beat them, you win but time will tell. That's why focusing one game at a time is important.

Also, it will be a 2-horse race and one team will fall away slightly. We keep hearing about a 3-horse race (Leicester,  Spurs, Chelsea in recent times) but it never pans out that way.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:44:46 pm by MonsLibpool »
« Reply #741 on: Today at 08:45:21 pm »
No point worrying about other teams. Get our own matches won.
« Reply #742 on: Today at 08:49:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:17:23 pm
They will obviously win every game. My bad!

Finish above this City team and you win it. One bad result for them doesn't change much. Or do you reckon this City side won't finish in the top 2??
I think there's a chance City could finish third
« Reply #743 on: Today at 08:49:10 pm »
City feeling the pressure for sure - you can see from the Pep, Haaland reaction and Rodri celebration
« Reply #744 on: Today at 08:50:29 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:36:55 pm
They probably will make the top 2, but I wouldn't be surprised if all 3 teams have a chance to win the league with 3 games to go.
Yeah, I think it will be an epic race until the end. You could make arguments for and against all three teams.
Arsenal seems underrated IMO, they play well and win games. We are on top but the injuries just keep coming.
« Reply #745 on: Today at 08:52:31 pm »
I think having a strong Arsenal will benefit us, obviously they have to play city, but also the accumulative pressure off facing two serious title challengers is not something I think Pep has dealt with before..
