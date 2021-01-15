We could do with a nice draw to start things off in Europe. I'd say Qarabag but the travel is a nightmare and I think it'd be the game before City at home so best not them. Also they beat a decent Braga side 4-2 in Portugal. I think the ideal draw would then probably be Shakhtar as they're only playing in Germany. Would probably allow a few changes away and ideally we'd still win, though a draw or even one goal defeat would still leave us looking favourable to advance. Beyond that though it has to be full strength in Europe surely.



League Cup is only one more game, winning it in 90 would be nice but beggars can't be choosers, whatever it takes to win it. If there's a game marked for rotation it'll pretty obviously be the FA Cup tie with Southampton. That's another one you'd like to think we'll win with rotation, no replays either.



The aim will still be to go all the way in all four as we basically did two seasons ago. Klopp's last season deserves a crazy ending and whether we win any or all four remains to be seen. Some players will see a lot of football until the end of May but that's the way it should be at Liverpool. We do have the depth for it but this is the time where the games start piling up a bit more. Europa League has helped rotation wise this season.