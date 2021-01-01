A draw in this game is still a good result for us.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
How do City have so few injuries? The pitch looks heavy, they have put so much in and hardly made any subs again
Great subs Pochetino you twat
The Test is obviously right
A draw would be fine. Can these jerks hold on?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Watch for 8 mins of injury time. Or 10
Caicedo cant run anymore
the fuck is Poch looking at.
Told you. Theyll get two more now.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.97]