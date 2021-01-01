« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February

Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #200 on: Today at 05:18:06 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 05:15:29 pm
How do you spend £1 billion and do a more shitty job than Man United? Is that even possible?!

What Chelsea have done in past 18 months is so bizarre it goes past incompetence  its just bizarre.

Funny though.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #201 on: Today at 05:21:29 pm
I would imagine City will be too strong



tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #202 on: Today at 05:22:28 pm
Think Chelsea will have a couple of chances in this game, but City will crave them open time after time anyway.  Chelsea don't look like a team who can dig in for a result.



Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #203 on: Today at 05:23:36 pm
It has to be said. Cole Palmer looks like someone whose stairs dont go all the way to the top.





cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:24:10 pm
22 man brawl, some injuries and plenty of cards dished out would be nice please


WorldChampions

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #205 on: Today at 05:24:42 pm
Chelsea are gash, sure they can turn up on their day every now and again but it won't make a difference against City.

Arsenal looking good, time for others to get some injuries pilling up FFS.


OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #206 on: Today at 05:26:37 pm
The hand-wringing about Arsenal in here is mad. Won nothing.
They will blow a gasket in March when in the CL quarters for the first time in donkey's years.


Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #207 on: Today at 05:27:13 pm
Going for 2-0 City inside 15 minutes


Cruiser

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #208 on: Today at 05:28:09 pm
Come on Chelsea


 :puke2







Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #209 on: Today at 05:28:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:07:55 pm
Arsenal will more than likely have to go to City and win if they want to win the title.



Which in turn can do is a big favour too. Dont really mind them staying in the hunt for the foreseeable. Them getting something at the Etihad would be as big for us as them.


Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #210 on: Today at 05:30:06 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:49:58 pm
Given how young some of their players are we could be looking at them going years unbeaten from here.
worrying times....


Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #211 on: Today at 05:31:02 pm

What happens when Palmers haircut gets close to Fodens?


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #212 on: Today at 05:32:23 pm
Up the cheats!





jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #213 on: Today at 05:33:17 pm



Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #214 on: Today at 05:34:52 pm
This will be a mauling


Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #215 on: Today at 05:40:46 pm



The Test

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #216 on: Today at 05:40:54 pm
Nice move by Chelsea. Comes to nothing. Sterling looks vaguely up for it... faint hope etc


xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #217 on: Today at 05:41:00 pm
terry and lampard should be doing comms for this.

would love to hear their insightful insights. :D



Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #218 on: Today at 05:41:33 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:41:00 pm
terry and lampard should be doing comms for this.

would love to hear their insightful insights. :D



I've got Beglin on my feed, that's almost the same thing



tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #219 on: Today at 05:41:46 pm
What on earth was the keeper doing with that scissor kick.



The Test

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #220 on: Today at 05:43:06 pm
Also Carragher. Saying little of note... but with great urgency.


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #221 on: Today at 05:43:10 pm





WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #222 on: Today at 05:44:53 pm
Are Chelsea singing" Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that" ?



Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #223 on: Today at 05:45:11 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:41:46 pm
What on earth was the keeper doing with that scissor kick.

Looked like he was fouled by Akanji. Foul against probably 17 other teams in the league. Manchester teams and Arsenal it's fine though.




Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #224 on: Today at 05:45:27 pm
That pass from Jackson. :lmao



Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #225 on: Today at 05:46:00 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:45:27 pm
That pass from Jackson. :lmao

Such an easy pass aswell


DarkOfTheManatee

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #226 on: Today at 05:46:32 pm
Jackson's link-up play is... quite something.

Think it'll be pretty much down to whether Man City have their finishing boots on today - Chelsea haven't got to the grit to keep them from getting at least half a dozen good chances.


Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #227 on: Today at 05:46:42 pm
Youd think Sterling would have it in his contract that he cant shoot anymore.


rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #228 on: Today at 05:49:08 pm
My God Jackson is shite





cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #229 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm
Jackson is so shit


Caps

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #230 on: Today at 05:49:54 pm »
Chelsea are playing ok, next week wont be as easy as 2 weeks ago was.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,681
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #231 on: Today at 05:49:54 pm »
Jackson is braindead, he ruins so many promising Chelsea opportunities.  Praying he starts the final.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,223
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
« Reply #232 on: Today at 05:50:01 pm »
City fans booing Palmer  :wanker
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
