Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February

coolbyrne

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #80 on: Today at 04:09:43 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:06:19 pm
Its an odd mindset that, dominating Burnley and already leading but still feeling that you need to dive for a penalty.

That's how ingrained the tactic is. I suppose if Arteta is to be proud of it, he can say his team is so well-trained that they do it consistently, regardless of the opposition.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #81 on: Today at 04:10:43 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:09:43 pm
That's how ingrained the tactic is. I suppose if Arteta is to be proud of it, he can say his team is so well-trained that they do it consistently, regardless of the opposition.

Yeah, they pull this shit every game and get away with it. By contrast, we get fucked over because we play by the rules and are too nice.
Vegeta

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #82 on: Today at 04:11:12 pm
Arsenal need to play City soon as possible they look like they could get a result against anyone , have really boosted their GD aswell.
Boston Bosox

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #83 on: Today at 04:11:31 pm
Solanke Scores for Bournemouth
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #84 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm
Eddie Howe must be close to the sack you'd think.
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #85 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm

Tottenham [1] - 1 Wolves; Dejan Kulusevski 46' - https://dubz.link/v/d3wcnp

Burnley 0 - [3] Arsenal; Bukayo Saka 47' - https://dubz.link/v/77b155

Saudi 0 - [1] Bournemouth; Dominic Solanke 51‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/r9phv9
QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #86 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm
This must be one of arsenals best season, yer still two points behind with harder games to come
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #87 on: Today at 04:13:25 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:12:37 pm
Saudi 0 - [1] Bournemouth; Dominic Solanke 51‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/r9phv9

😂 😂 Modern football in a nutshell that goal
slotmachine

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #88 on: Today at 04:14:46 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:05:30 pm
Burnley have no idea how to get the ball up the pitch, its actually impressive this is somehow a premier league team

Lets be fair we have struggled to do that against Arsenal in the last few games. Arsenal's press like City's is ridiculous. It's a nightmare to play against. Far better teams than Burnley have struggled in the build up phase against Arsenal. Its very difficult to get out of your own half when Arsenal are in this form.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #89 on: Today at 04:16:28 pm
Arsenal on the verge of another win a game trophy!
Boston Bosox

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 21st February
Reply #90 on: Today at 04:17:53 pm
Penalty Newcastle United

1-1
