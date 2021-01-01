Its an odd mindset that, dominating Burnley and already leading but still feeling that you need to dive for a penalty.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
That's how ingrained the tactic is. I suppose if Arteta is to be proud of it, he can say his team is so well-trained that they do it consistently, regardless of the opposition.
Saudi 0 - [1] Bournemouth; Dominic Solanke 51' - https://dubz.link/v/r9phv9
Burnley have no idea how to get the ball up the pitch, its actually impressive this is somehow a premier league team
