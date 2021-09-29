« previous next »
Author Topic: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?  (Read 816 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« on: Yesterday at 11:06:11 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-68296483
London Overground: New names for its six lines revealed

The new names of London's six Overground lines have been revealed, significantly changing the look of the famous Tube map.

Last August, Transport for London (TfL) announced it wanted to give the routes distinct identities to make it easier for passengers to navigate the network.

The services will become known as the Lioness line, the Mildmay line, the Windrush line, the Weaver line, the Suffragette line and the Liberty line.

...

The six lines on the Overground - which is currently only marked with one colour, and is fondly nicknamed by some as the Ginger line - are to be given the following names and colours:

- The Lioness line: Euston to Watford Junction - Running through Wembley, the name is to honour the achievements of the England women's football team. On the map it will be marked with yellow parallel lines
- The Mildmay line: Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction - It has been named after the small charitable hospital in Shoreditch, which played an important role during the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s. On the map it will be marked with blue parallel lines
- The Windrush line: Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon - Running through several areas with strong ties to Caribbean communities, including Dalston Junction, Peckham Rye and West Croydon, it has been named to honour the Windrush community. On the map it will be marked with red parallel lines
- The Weaver line: Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford - With stops including Liverpool Street, Spitalfields, Bethnal Green and Hackney, the route travels through several areas of London known for their importance in the textile trade. On the map it will be marked with maroon parallel lines
- The Suffragette line: Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside - Named to celebrate how London's East End working-class community fought for women's rights, the line also runs to Barking, home of the longest-surviving suffragette, Annie Huggett, who died aged 103. On the map it will be marked with green parallel lines
- The Liberty line: Romford to Upminster - According to TfL, it is named "to reference the historical independence of the people of the borough of Havering", through which it runs, as well as the celebrating "a defining feature of London". On the map it will be marked with grey parallel lines
Ignoring the merit of it - adding five more colours to the spaghetti to "simplify the map" - I'm in two minds about the naming conventions.

On one hand it's nice that they have names which have some connection with London and Londoners.  It's certainly better than having corporately sponsored lines and some of the reasoning behind them is very compelling (I had previously never heard of the Mildmay charitable hospital).

On the other it feels like it's trying a bit too hard and is sure to be used as a stick to beat Sadiq Khan (/Labour) with.  Just as I can't stand the Tories and their endless culture wars I'd also prefer that the progressive parties didn't seemingly go out of their way to provoke the other side.  The whole thing feels like a back-and-forth of headline grabbers whilst greedy bastards loot the country in plain sight.

Context; I'm a 40-something white man not living in London.  I don't pretend to have any insight into the thoughts of younger folks and even less so the hugely diverse urbanites living in London.
Offline classycarra

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 am »
Really scraped the barrel with Lioness! Very zeitgeisty, guess we can just be thankful this wasn't a few years ago otherwise they might have gone with Tubey McTubeyFace
Offline Red Beret

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:18:33 am »
I appreciate the sentiment, but those names hardly trip off the tongue, do they?

I think if you're going to label your lines, use simple, easy to remember words. London gets huge numbers of tourists, and these names will resonate only with very few of them.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:01:22 pm »
Meh. Nice to have have some of those people remembered, after decades / centuries of willful ignorance. But in terms of making it easier to navigate, I find lines named with numbers or colours and destinations much easier to remember.

I guess if you look at the whole line, the names are designed to have some sort of reference to a place on it. I can, for example, quite easily remember that "the Lioness line" goes past Wembley. But what if I'm not going thay way? If I'm only using that line for a couple of stops nowhere near Wembley, it doesn't make it much easier to remember.

I'd find it much easier to navigate if the line had the name of the colour on the map, eg "take the green line towards..." than any of those names.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:44:14 pm »
I must be a bit colour blind because I always thought the Central Line was orange but everyone else says its red.

The classic London Underground map was a great bit of design. Must be harder to accommodate all the other changes in more modern times like the DLR, the Elizabeth Line and these overground lines they now show. Ive always thought of them as quite separate but makes sense to out it all on the one map.

In terms of the names, no strong preference either way. You have to call them something.
Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:18:49 pm »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:25:09 pm »
I'll admit that, across all areas of life, there are some ideas/policies that I don't actually agree with or think are very good.

But I support them because I know it will have certain groups of shitbags hopping mad. The gammons, the religious puritans, racists, Daily Heil readers, etc (yeah, there's lots of crossovers!)
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:53:24 pm »
What a crock of shit  :butt
Offline killer-heels

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:15:41 pm »
The Suffragette and Lioness line names are ridiculous.
Offline filopastry

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:19:15 pm »
To be honest its not a bad idea to name them as just having "The Overground" even though it is lots of different lines can make communication a bit tricky.

The names are a bit shit though, but then again its probably an era now where any name will annoy someone
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:21:20 pm »
Who honestly cares?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:35:15 pm »
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:38:11 pm »
Did these lines have names before this change? Didn't say on the news,it does seem pointless.They did it in Boston with one of the stations in the Hood went from Dudley to Nubian and they're going after Faneuil Hall,ya hate to say it "PC gone mad'!!
Offline Circa1892

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:44:11 pm »
Struggle to think of anything I'd find less interesting. Far more interested in the fact there's fuck all working transport infrastructure in major northern cities.

Lionness' line is fucking stupid though.
Offline classycarra

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:38:11 pm
Did these lines have names before this change? Didn't say on the news,it does seem pointless.They did it in Boston with one of the stations in the Hood went from Dudley to Nubian and they're going after Faneuil Hall,ya hate to say it "PC gone mad'!!
No, just "Overground".
 
Easily understood though, as they all run between a fixed line with pretty constant end-points (eg from Highbury & Islington  -to->  Crystal Palace)
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:05:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:03:23 pm
No, just "Overground".
 
Easily understood though, as they all run between a fixed line with pretty constant end-points (eg from Highbury & Islington  -to->  Crystal Palace)


Call it the OFC line

Online Party Phil

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:08:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:15:41 pm
The Suffragette and Lioness line names are ridiculous.

Those two are absolutely cringeworthy IMHO, the rest seem as good as any other name, I suppose.
Offline classycarra

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:05:38 pm
Call it the OFC line
haha ;)

but no, I still hate him too much!

Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 05:08:10 pm
Those two are absolutely cringeworthy IMHO, the rest seem as good as any other name, I suppose.
Yeah think that's me too.

Will say - with the caveat I don't have Caribbean heritage - I find the constant Windrush Windrush post-scandal stuff all a bit vacuous. As far as I know, the conclusions and redress from the scandal isn't even close to finished for many. Seeing state-affiliated actors using the name as a form of image laundering irks me a bit. (I'm not talking about celebrating the Windrush generation of course - very in favour of that)
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:52:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:13:18 pm
haha ;)

but no, I still hate him too much!
Yeah think that's me too.

Will say - with the caveat I don't have Caribbean heritage - I find the constant Windrush Windrush post-scandal stuff all a bit vacuous. As far as I know, the conclusions and redress from the scandal isn't even close to finished for many. Seeing state-affiliated actors using the name as a form of image laundering irks me a bit. (I'm not talking about celebrating the Windrush generation of course - very in favour of that)

Was wondering if "Windrush" wasn't a bit insensitive, in that some people might still be a bit traumatised, and might not want to be reminded of decades of struggle all the time.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:00:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:15:41 pm
The Suffragette and Lioness line names are ridiculous.
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 05:08:10 pm
Those two are absolutely cringeworthy IMHO, the rest seem as good as any other name, I suppose.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:13:18 pm
Yeah think that's me too.
Alternate suggestion?
Offline west_london_red

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:52:19 pm
Was wondering if "Windrush" wasn't a bit insensitive, in that some people might still be a bit traumatised, and might not want to be reminded of decades of struggle all the time.

I think Windrush is about the only name Id keep but the whole thing is a bit too woke for me and Im a pretty liberal, progressive person.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:00:54 pm
Alternate suggestion?
The Pankhurst line
The Mary Earps line
The Benjamin Zephaniah line

Just prefer names as they sound better.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:09:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:04:00 pm
The Pankhurst line
The Mary Earps line
The Benjamin Zephaniah line

Just prefer names as they sound better.
Ah. My comment was a poor attempt at a joke. :)

I have no great interest in this, but for what it worth, they all seem like better (sounding) suggestions.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:00:54 pm
Alternate suggestion?

Suffraness and Liongettes?
Offline Schmidt

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:30:34 pm »
It's like there's an ongoing competition for people to show how woke/anti-woke they are and it's all so cynical and awkward. I feel like it'd be difficult for anyone of any political leaning to say "suffragette line" out loud without physically cringing.

Not everything has to be a statement or a battle, just name them something simple and easy to say.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:31:54 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:29:30 pm
Suffraness and Liongettes?

Two very strong French cigarette brands.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 05:08:10 pm
Those two are absolutely cringeworthy IMHO, the rest seem as good as any other name, I suppose.

Yep the others are fine. Not sure about the Windrush one, but it isnt as ridiculous as those two.
Offline ...

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:34:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:15:41 pm
The Suffragette and Lioness line names are ridiculous.

Agreed.
Offline kop306

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:35:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm
I think Windrush is about the only name Id keep but the whole thing is a bit too woke for me and Im a pretty liberal, progressive person.

how have the changes gone down with the folks in london ?
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:54:39 pm »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:01:25 pm »
Does nothing to change the framed picture of this I have hanging in my apartment for the past 15 years.

Offline CornerFlag

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm »
I literally couldn't give less of a shit if I tried.

Can we rename the City line the Liverpool Line, the Northern Line the Everton line and the Wirral line the Tranmere line?  Wouldn't really have to change the colours either...
Offline zero zero

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:04:00 pm
The Pankhurst line
The Mary Earps line
The Benjamin Zephaniah line

Just prefer names as they sound better.
Even worse. Ones from Manchester, ones from Nottingham and the other's from Birmingham.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:01:25 pm
Does nothing to change the framed picture of this I have hanging in my apartment for the past 15 years.



The interchange stations though
Offline The North Bank

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm »
Another one of those is it April the 1st oh it isnt, move on.


Should be the
- wait all day line for no train line
-  cant afford to get on but can watch it go past line
-  never get a seat overcrowded like sardines line
-  give up your money or risk getting stabbed line
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:06:39 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm
Even worse. Ones from Manchester, ones from Nottingham and the other's from Birmingham.
Its London. No one cares!

You get the idea though. 
Offline SP

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:22:28 am »
I rode the length of the Lioness today.

Naming the lines reduces the difference between the tube and overground trains - emphasising the integrated nature of the network. If you want to name them, they areas good a set of names as any.
Online Party Phil

Re: Re-branding of London overground routes; cultural or culture war?
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:42:11 am »
Quote from: SP on Today at 01:22:28 am
I rode the length of the Lioness today.

Ooh, matron!
