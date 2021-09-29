London Overground: New names for its six lines revealed



The new names of London's six Overground lines have been revealed, significantly changing the look of the famous Tube map.



Last August, Transport for London (TfL) announced it wanted to give the routes distinct identities to make it easier for passengers to navigate the network.



The services will become known as the Lioness line, the Mildmay line, the Windrush line, the Weaver line, the Suffragette line and the Liberty line.



...



The six lines on the Overground - which is currently only marked with one colour, and is fondly nicknamed by some as the Ginger line - are to be given the following names and colours:



- The Lioness line: Euston to Watford Junction - Running through Wembley, the name is to honour the achievements of the England women's football team. On the map it will be marked with yellow parallel lines

- The Mildmay line: Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction - It has been named after the small charitable hospital in Shoreditch, which played an important role during the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s. On the map it will be marked with blue parallel lines

- The Windrush line: Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon - Running through several areas with strong ties to Caribbean communities, including Dalston Junction, Peckham Rye and West Croydon, it has been named to honour the Windrush community. On the map it will be marked with red parallel lines

- The Weaver line: Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford - With stops including Liverpool Street, Spitalfields, Bethnal Green and Hackney, the route travels through several areas of London known for their importance in the textile trade. On the map it will be marked with maroon parallel lines

- The Suffragette line: Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside - Named to celebrate how London's East End working-class community fought for women's rights, the line also runs to Barking, home of the longest-surviving suffragette, Annie Huggett, who died aged 103. On the map it will be marked with green parallel lines

- The Liberty line: Romford to Upminster - According to TfL, it is named "to reference the historical independence of the people of the borough of Havering", through which it runs, as well as the celebrating "a defining feature of London". On the map it will be marked with grey parallel lines

Ignoring the merit of it - adding five more colours to the spaghetti to "simplify the map" - I'm in two minds about the naming conventions.On one hand it's nice that they have names which have some connection with London and Londoners. It's certainly better than having corporately sponsored lines and some of the reasoning behind them is very compelling (I had previously never heard of the Mildmay charitable hospital).On the other it feels like it's trying a bit too hard and is sure to be used as a stick to beat Sadiq Khan (/Labour) with. Just as I can't stand the Tories and their endless culture wars I'd also prefer that the progressive parties didn't seemingly go out of their way to provoke the other side. The whole thing feels like a back-and-forth of headline grabbers whilst greedy bastards loot the country in plain sight.Context; I'm a 40-something white man not living in London. I don't pretend to have any insight into the thoughts of younger folks and even less so the hugely diverse urbanites living in London.