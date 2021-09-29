Meh. Nice to have have some of those people remembered, after decades / centuries of willful ignorance. But in terms of making it easier to navigate, I find lines named with numbers or colours and destinations much easier to remember.
I guess if you look at the whole line, the names are designed to have some sort of reference to a place on it. I can, for example, quite easily remember that "the Lioness line" goes past Wembley. But what if I'm not going thay way? If I'm only using that line for a couple of stops nowhere near Wembley, it doesn't make it much easier to remember.
I'd find it much easier to navigate if the line had the name of the colour on the map, eg "take the green line towards..." than any of those names.