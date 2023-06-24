« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February

Brain Potter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #80 on: Today at 12:01:51 pm
a must win game...need to win our next 3 ahead of the Man City game.
Not going into this 12.30 on the back of an international break so should be fully rested and prepared.
Personally I hope Bradley comes back in...he's back in training, so he's available.
I'd also play Gomez instead of Robertson. Konate back in also.
Same midfield as last week, same upfront with Salah on the bench.
3-0 Liverpool.   
The Final Third

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #81 on: Today at 10:35 in..
Presser, 10:35 in..
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fIydI3wvNlQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fIydI3wvNlQ</a>
TepidT2O

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:07:46 pm
Ali, Gomez, VVD, Konate, Bradley, Gravenberch, Endo, Curtis, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota.

Basically picked the tallest team possible
MonsLibpool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:59:55 am
we really need to avoid as many set pieces as possible.
We'll dominate the game. If we take our chances, their set pieces won't matter.
thaddeus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:48:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:07:46 pm
Ali, Gomez, VVD, Konate, Bradley, Gravenberch, Endo, Curtis, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota.

Basically picked the tallest team possible
I like your thinking.  For all that Frank gets praised for being a modern coach he doesn't half like to get the ball into the mixer.  Nothing wrong with that but we shouldn't be surprised when they start launching big diagonals onto Toney.

Has Quansah ever played as CDM?  ;)
Fruity

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:49:30 pm
12.30 kick off away to Brentford. It's got all the signs to be the usual slow start and them scoring early. 

We need to win this, simple as that really. Can't see both Arsenal and City dropping points and as others have said we need to be going into the City game with them needing the win.

I think it will be a tough one but we are more than capable.
Air Jota

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #86 on: Today at 01:08:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:07:46 pm
Ali, Gomez, VVD, Konate, Bradley, Gravenberch, Endo, Curtis, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota.

Basically picked the tallest team possible

Regardless of his height, Ryan is too timid for a game like this, Macca maybe smaller, hes a tough player and doesnt shy away from the physicality. More importantly, hes our best player in midfield and has a huge influence on our game
classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #87 on: Today at 01:37:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:07:46 pm
Ali, Gomez, VVD, Konate, Bradley, Gravenberch, Endo, Curtis, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota.

Basically picked the tallest team possible
If you were in charge and not starting Mac, it would make me question if you were trying to match fix ;D

I'm with you on Gomez/Bradley being preferred at full back - good timing having them and Konate back.

Agree with Air Jota too. If we want to go combative Elliot starts ahead of Grav.
kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #88 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm
kelleher

bradley konate virg robo

endo mac jones

jota nunex diaz

subs
Adrian
kostas
gomez
grav
mo
elliot
quansah
clarke
koumas
StL-Dono

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #89 on: Today at 02:22:33 pm
I like how JK more or less calls out how so many teams play against us.  Paraphrasing some but he says that if you challenge a player (Toney) then he goes down immediately and they get a free kick, often in a dangerous place.  Still surprises me (even though it shouldn't) how teams can barge into our guys' backs and almost never get called for a foul but if we breathe on an opponent's back, they drop to the ground and it's a kick without question.

Tough match obviously and not looking forward to it.  The rest should help us as will having so many guys back healthy. 

Any three points would be excellent, even if the match isn't beautiful or a textbook exhibition of our brilliance. 
William Regal

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #90 on: Today at 02:45:03 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 01:49:24 pm
Alison

bradley konate virg robo

endo mac jones

jota nunex diaz

subs
kelleher
kostas
gomez
grav
mo
elliot
quansah
clarke
koumas

Think that's the team bar Gomez starts at right back for bradley, maybe even left back for Robertson to give us that extra aerial ability from set pieces
nerdster4

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #91 on: Today at 03:17:25 pm
Grav cant start anymore must wins this season unless he finds form from somewhere

Ali
Gomez
Vvd
Konate
Bradley
Endo
Curtis
Mac
Nunez
Jota
Diaz

Salah and Elliott to come on and seal it

Robbo to get some much needed minutes
fiveways

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #92 on: Today at 03:56:36 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 03:17:25 pm
Grav cant start anymore must wins this season unless he finds form from somewhere

Ali
Gomez
Vvd
Konate
Bradley
Endo
Curtis
Mac
Nunez
Jota
Diaz

Salah and Elliott to come on and seal it

Robbo to get some much needed minutes

good team
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #93 on: Today at 04:16:26 pm
Gomez might start RB as think Robertson will be important for width.
Peabee

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #94 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm
12:30?


Redman78

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #95 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm
I don't see Bradley coming straight back into such a game, when we have Gomez and Robbo available.
kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #96 on: Today at 04:45:15 pm
bradley has been superb for us in all his appearances

i am shocked at the number of people that think gomez will play

gomez will play on wednesday as part of the rest and rotation
Persephone

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #97 on: Today at 04:50:00 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 04:39:03 pm
I don't see Bradley coming straight back into such a game, when we have Gomez and Robbo available.
Bradley is an out and out RB though, if he's ready he should play. Joe has played a lot recently, maybe giving him some time on the bench is worth it in the long run. Maybe he and Kostas can play on Wednesday
 
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #98 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm
So is Mo the squad and available to play?
Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #99 on: Today at 04:52:17 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:51:27 pm
So is Mo the squad and available to play?

Klopp said in his press conference he's fully training and is in contention to play :)
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #100 on: Today at 04:53:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:52:17 pm
Klopp said in his press conference he's fully training and is in contention to play :)
Lovely stuff
Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #101 on: Today at 04:55:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:53:55 pm
Lovely stuff

Found the quote:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/brentford-v-liverpool-team-news

During Fridays pre-match press conference, Klopp said: Mo is back in full training, [so] that brings him automatically in contention of course.

Ibou is not suspended anymore, Joey is fit again, Conor is back, Ali is back, so thats all positive. Thiago, no. And Trent not [available], thats true.
Number 7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #102 on: Today at 05:22:14 pm
Word doing the rounds that Alisson has picked up a hamstring injury and is out tomorrow.
Nobody reliable reporter posting it yet.
Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #103 on: Today at 05:48:22 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 04:45:15 pm
bradley has been superb for us in all his appearances

i am shocked at the number of people that think gomez will play

gomez will play on wednesday as part of the rest and rotation

Partly a horses for courses thing. Dont really know what Bradley is like in the air but an extra centre back for defending set pieces could come in handy.
kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #104 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm
if alison is out it gives kelleher more practise before the final

Solomon Grundy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #105 on: Today at 06:23:38 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 05:57:02 pm
if alison is out it gives kelleher more practise before the final



If Alisson is out with a hamstring injury, that's our season down the swanny. Hopefully, the rumour is a load of rubbish.
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #106 on: Today at 06:26:49 pm

Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:23:38 pm
If Alisson is out with a hamstring injury, that's our season up the swanny. Hopefully, the rumour is a load of rubbish.
Hopefully its bollocks as you say. But Im not sure we should hoist the white flag of surrender just yet. Alisson missed 2 months when we won the league and was replaced by Adrian so its not necessarily the end of the world if it is true
Phineus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #107 on: Today at 06:28:37 pm
Its getting confirmed now.

Damn, hopefully back for City.
Solomon Grundy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #108 on: Today at 06:29:44 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:28:37 pm
Its getting confirmed now.

Damn, hopefully back for City.

 By whom?
Phineus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #109 on: Today at 06:35:02 pm
Solomon Grundy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #110 on: Today at 06:35:40 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:35:02 pm
Ian Doyle in Echo.

 Yeah, seen it now. That sucks.
Big Dirk

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #111 on: Today at 06:49:49 pm
Allison biggest downfall is the amount of injuries he picks upthe only good thing is his previous hamstring injuries have only been minor ones
Lynndenberries

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #112 on: Today at 06:55:11 pm
Huge blow, especially against a side like Brentford who will test us on set pieces.
Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
Reply #113 on: Today at 06
Brentford are 15th and 3 points above the relegation zone. They've been shit this season.
