we really need to avoid as many set pieces as possible.
Ali, Gomez, VVD, Konate, Bradley, Gravenberch, Endo, Curtis, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota.Basically picked the tallest team possible
Alisonbradley konate virg roboendo mac jonesjota nunex diazsubskelleherkostasgomezgravmoelliotquansahclarkekoumas
Grav cant start anymore must wins this season unless he finds form from somewhere AliGomezVvdKonateBradley EndoCurtis MacNunezJotaDiaz Salah and Elliott to come on and seal itRobbo to get some much needed minutes
I don't see Bradley coming straight back into such a game, when we have Gomez and Robbo available.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
So is Mo the squad and available to play?
Klopp said in his press conference he's fully training and is in contention to play
Lovely stuff
bradley has been superb for us in all his appearancesi am shocked at the number of people that think gomez will playgomez will play on wednesday as part of the rest and rotation
Crosby Nick never fails.
if alison is out it gives kelleher more practise before the final
If Alisson is out with a hamstring injury, that's our season up the swanny. Hopefully, the rumour is a load of rubbish.
Its getting confirmed now.Damn, hopefully back for City.
By whom?
Ian Doyle in Echo.
