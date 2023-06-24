I like how JK more or less calls out how so many teams play against us. Paraphrasing some but he says that if you challenge a player (Toney) then he goes down immediately and they get a free kick, often in a dangerous place. Still surprises me (even though it shouldn't) how teams can barge into our guys' backs and almost never get called for a foul but if we breathe on an opponent's back, they drop to the ground and it's a kick without question.



Tough match obviously and not looking forward to it. The rest should help us as will having so many guys back healthy.



Any three points would be excellent, even if the match isn't beautiful or a textbook exhibition of our brilliance.