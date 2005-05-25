« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February  (Read 3599 times)

Offline Jookie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:07:16 am
Lol no chance Frank is anywhere near our level.
Done great at Brentford but clearly a mid table manager/coach

Currently 33/1 so an outside bet at this point
Offline Agent99

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:17:04 pm »
The 3-3 game still pisses me off :butt
Online JackWard33

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:34:46 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:07:16 am
Lol no chance Frank is anywhere near our level.
Done great at Brentford but clearly a mid table manager/coach

Thats not remotely clear - theres every chance hes a very good coach who could do well at a bigger club
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 02:45:44 pm »
Just get the 3 points.
Offline Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:41:09 pm »
This will be tough if we start sluggish.

They are a dangerous side and scored 3 against us the two times we have played there.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:41:09 pm
This will be tough if we start sluggish.

They are a dangerous side and scored 3 against us the two times we have played there.

They didnt even have Toney last time. We were so soft back then. Different times (hopefully). First game there I think we were maybe caught a bit off guard. Ultimately we have no excuses for not being ready for them this time.

Wissa is back by the way. Back in training anyway so he likely will feature. Dont really rate him but he scored in both those games, and I think had others disallowed.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:53:02 pm
Currently 33/1 so an outside bet at this point

Toney not interested, even with those odds
Offline Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:43:43 pm
They didnt even have Toney last time. We were so soft back then. Different times (hopefully). First game there I think we were maybe caught a bit off guard. Ultimately we have no excuses for not being ready for them this time.

Wissa is back by the way. Back in training anyway so he likely will feature. Dont really rate him but he scored in both those games, and I think had others disallowed.

We improved second half last season.

City created about 20 chances but were also carved open quite easily.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:46:17 pm
We improved second half last season.

City created about 20 chances but were also carved open quite easily.

True. We made it 2-1 and had a 20 minutes or so where it looked as he most likely to score again but think we shot ourselves in the foot again for their third.
Offline Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:47:16 pm
True. We made it 2-1 and had a 20 minutes or so where it looked as he most likely to score again but think we shot ourselves in the foot again for their third.

Yeah. Konate made an error.

Maybe the KO time will help.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:24:35 pm
You live in the Congo?
With the Doctor no doubt.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 04:01:16 pm
With the Doctor no doubt.
Well I think it's best. ;D
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm »
This is going to be horrid. 
Online Yorkykopite

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm
This is going to be horrid. 

It's already up. Read out, it's ok. Nick's done a decent job.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm
It's already up. Read out, it's ok. Nick's done a decent job.

 ;D
Offline kavah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:20:43 am »
Nice one Nick, our bogey team in London, especially with Toney, he's one of my favourite players to watch on the telly, I'd totally have him at LFV.

Based on nothing more than his haircut I can't stand Thomas Frank, I'll love him like if he's our next manager  ;D
Offline spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:30:27 am »
The most annoying Brentford memory is when Salah is through on goal to make it 3-1 and misses. Game ends 2-2. I think we were bullied in that game. Height or player that are good in the air are essential at the weekend. For instance, Endo and Jota arent tall but are good in the air.
Online Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #57 on: Today at 07:51:51 am »
Not another 12:30  :(

At least we're not playing Wednesday for once.

Trent is a miss but Gomez or Bradley there should give us more solidity.
Online Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #58 on: Today at 07:54:05 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:30:27 am
The most annoying Brentford memory is when Salah is through on goal to make it 3-1 and misses. Game ends 2-2. I think we were bullied in that game. Height or player that are good in the air are essential at the weekend. For instance, Endo and Jota arent tall but are good in the air.

Was 3-3. Brentford had 3 shots and scored them all. We dominated the game iirc but whenever they attacked we were at 6s and 7s.
Offline MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:44:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:34:46 pm
Thats not remotely clear - theres every chance hes a very good coach who could do well at a bigger club
Im talking about a CL club
he is 50 its quite clear imo he wont ever manage a CL or title challenging club
Maybe a side like Villa or a club near the Europa but not a bigger club than that
Offline Raid

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:25:59 am »
Don't know whether it's a mental thing with 12.30's or if this is a genuinely dangerous banana skin.

It would be Harvey for me to start based on what we have available for that right sided central midfield berth. Bradley at right back providing width.
Offline redtel

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:40:31 am »
Enjoyed the preview Nick, reckon your line-up will be spot on.

Maybe you can insert the Toney gag after the game?

I once went to a Brentford game way back when working in London as I did all the grounds. Playing in the old Div 3 then at Griffin Park and what sticks in my memory is how vocal the crowd was, more so than other London grounds.
We might get a quieter afternoon with the early ko but wouldnt bet on it.

A note about Thomas Frank. Two of my grandsons went to Paris via Copenhagen in 22. They met Frank in the duty free as they were with 4 others who crowded around and asked him if he was going as well. He said he was so they asked who he wanted to win straight out! He was stuck for words, smiled and moved off.
Coming out of the shop he came up to them and said Liverpool so they werent sure what to make of him.

After two winless visits to the new Community Stadium its time for three points and Im sure Jurgen will be planning to take the sting out of them this time. The spectre of Oliver on the pitch with Coote on var brings back the memory of that Pickford assault with no punishment at all. Time for them to get things right. Please fellas.



Online MoSzizlak

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:50:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:54:05 am
Was 3-3. Brentford had 3 shots and scored them all. We dominated the game iirc but whenever they attacked we were at 6s and 7s.

They consistently got us by over loading the back post.
Online Big Dirk

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:57:21 am »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 09:50:48 am
They consistently got us by over loading the back post.
This season weve looked vulnerable from corner kicks so hopefully we are prepared for it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:02:24 am »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 09:50:48 am
They consistently got us by over loading the back post.

They did and they are generally quite clever from set pieces in terms of creating an overload or getting someone into lots of space. I reckon theyll play three centre backs, then you have Toney and Norgaard who are big lads and strong in the air too. Part of the reason why I think we will play Joe, just not sure on which side. And harsh as it is with his recent form, why I think well keep Harvey as a potential game changer off the bench.
Offline spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:10:06 am »
Ive just watched the 3-3 back. We had numerous chances to put the game to bed and Sanchez pull off an unbelievable save to keep out Jota.
Online duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:52:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:10:06 am
Ive just watched the 3-3 back. We had numerous chances to put the game to bed and Sanchez pull off an unbelievable save to keep out Jota.
I thought Raya was in goal for them, maybe thats why I mistakenly thought he was decent
