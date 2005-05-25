Enjoyed the preview Nick, reckon your line-up will be spot on.



Maybe you can insert the Toney gag after the game?



I once went to a Brentford game way back when working in London as I did all the grounds. Playing in the old Div 3 then at Griffin Park and what sticks in my memory is how vocal the crowd was, more so than other London grounds.

We might get a quieter afternoon with the early ko but wouldnt bet on it.



A note about Thomas Frank. Two of my grandsons went to Paris via Copenhagen in 22. They met Frank in the duty free as they were with 4 others who crowded around and asked him if he was going as well. He said he was so they asked who he wanted to win straight out! He was stuck for words, smiled and moved off.

Coming out of the shop he came up to them and said Liverpool so they werent sure what to make of him.



After two winless visits to the new Community Stadium its time for three points and Im sure Jurgen will be planning to take the sting out of them this time. The spectre of Oliver on the pitch with Coote on var brings back the memory of that Pickford assault with no punishment at all. Time for them to get things right. Please fellas.







