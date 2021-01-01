« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February  (Read 764 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,196
  • Poultry in Motion
MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« on: Yesterday at 07:27:18 pm »
Brentford vs Liverpool
Brentford Community Stadium
Premier League - Saturday 12.30pm
Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.




Preamble
A Saturday 12.30 away from home, what a shock! However, for once we have the benefit of a full week off. Let's face it, we probably need it given the players we've had missing in recent weeks.We head to Brentford, a team we haven't beaten away from home in their two seasons in the Premier League for what is another must win game. With both Man City and Arsenal on our coat tails, a win here would turn some pressure back on them.

The opposition
To the casual observer, Brentford are going through a delayed case of second season syndrome. They come into the game just 6 points above the drop zone, and before their impressive win away at Wolves last weekend, in worse from than a couple of teams below them in the table. It's true that their 3rd Premier League season is proving to be more of a struggle than their first two, but they're certainly had some mitigating factors. Unfortunately for us, some of those have been rectified. Put another way, I'd much rather have been playing this fixture in the Autumn.

Brentford have missed some big players for large swathes of the season. The obvious one is Ivant Toney, suspended until January for gambling breaches (insert poor gag here). He returned a few weeks ago and is already back in the goals. In his absence, their attack was carried somewhat by Brian Mbuemo and Yohan Wissa. They were then both absent for a while too. The dangerous Mbuemo is still injured, but Wissa should be back from AFCON duty where he played a key role in Doctor Congo making the semi finals. Other key players to be out for the season, or to have missed large spells include Rico Henry (now replaced by the on loan Sergi Reguillon) and at various times, most of their German/Danish hardcore midfield of Norgaard, Jensen and Janet. They are also all available, as are centre backs Mee, Pinnock and Collins.

One surprising feature this season has been how may poor goals they've conceded. In their first two seasons they were a solid, well drilled side. This year, mistakes have crept in, and keep Mark Flekken hasn't been as good for them as David Raya was. Without Toney they lacked a focal point in attack, but his return, and their big, tax, sting side all over the pitch makes them a dangerous opponent.

Likely line up:
Flekken

Roerslev.  Collins.  Mee.  Pinnock.  Reguillon

Janelt.   Norgaard
Jensen

Maupay.  Toney

They'll go direct, look to free their strikers down the channel, both of whom for hard for the team, and mix it up with the set pieces.

Liverpool
First of all, we shouldn't be as weakened by injuries as last week. Of those missing from the Burnley game, we should see Alisson and Gomez return from illness, Donate from suspension, and Bradley from his awful personal bereavement. Salah may return to training this week, but looks an option for the bench at best. Trent and Szoboszlai likely to still be absent.

Brentford away comes with its own challenges. In an ideal world we'll pick our biggest, strongest line up. We did the last year (at the back anyway) but still came a cropper with Virg and Donate struggling against their physicality. I expect Gomez to start at full back, either on the right with Robertson at left back again, or at left back with Bradley getting the nod. Would be a big game for him but he's handled everything so well so far.

Midfield probably calls for Endo holding things. If we can, it makes sense for Jones and Mac Allister to go again. Up top you surely go with the in form front three who all scored last week.

Predicted line up:
Alisson

Gomez.   Konate.   Van Dijk.   Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister.   Jones

Jota.   Nunez.   Diaz

Prediction
I can't see this being anything other than hard fought. Man City went there recently and won, relatively comfortably in the end, but despite dominating the ball still found themselves a goal down. I think we can handle their physicality if we're on it, but can't afford the slow starts we sometimes have in these early aways. I fancy Darwin and Jota to keep their good recent form going though. I'm going for them to fire us to a 2-1 win, with some hairy moments along the way.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,188
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:30:50 pm »
Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/3892770
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
    • @hartejack
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:35:08 pm »
Nice one, Nick - great preview.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:27:18 pm
Brentford have missed some big players for large swathes of the season. The obvious one is Ivant Toney, suspended until January for gambling breaches (insert poor gag here). He returned a few weeks ago and is already back in the goals. In his absence, their attack was carried somewhat by Brian Mbuemo and Yohan Wissa. They were then both absent for a while too. The dangerous Mbuemo is still injured, but Wissa should be back from AFCON duty where he played a key role in Doctor Congo making the semi finals. Other key players to be out for the season, or to have missed large spells include Rico Henry (now replaced by the on loan Sergi Reguillon) and at various times, most of their German/Danish hardcore midfield of Norgaard, Jensen and Janet. They are also all available, as are centre backs Mee, Pinnock and Collins.

Genuinely difficult to know if this is an overlooked 'note to self' with you ;D
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,461
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:35:53 pm »
Oh look. Another 12.30 KO.

Can we batter them, please?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,009
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:35:53 pm
Oh look. Another 12.30 KO.

Can we batter them, please?

agreed.

I am going to the Brentford-Arsenal match in a few weeks - hope they decide to find form that day!
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,116
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:47:56 pm »
Coote on VAR again  :butt
Logged

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:58:55 pm »
Really need to win this, Arsenal and City have easy games 3 point bankers, Chelsea are fucking hopeless much rather play them than Brentford.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,082
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:05:15 pm »
Thanks Nick :)

Donate coming back will be huge to help handle their physicality like you say and besides, we're in a much better place than we were last season when we played them. Then I thought that when we played Arsenal and we've had a lot of games recently and players keep getting injured so not sure what to expect.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,196
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm »
Fucks sake - typed this out on a laptop to avoid typos and the bastard thing auto corrected all over the place! Lets hope Donate doesnt show his charitable side.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,696
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm »
Love Doctor Congo. Nice one Nick. But why are you playing as one of their centre backs?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,196
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Love Doctor Congo. Nice one Nick. But why are you playing as one of their centre backs?

I live in the area and and I want to do my bit to make sure we get the 3 points. Ive offered to mark Darwin. :D
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:21:38 pm »
It's a tough ground to play at and on average we have shipped at least 3 goals both times we've been there.  Yuk.

In saying that perhaps they have lost some of their element of surprise as both Arsenal and Man City came away with 3 pts reasonably easily when they too had struggled on their home ground.  Man City had lost both home and away last season to Brentford. 

Hoping we scrape in with a 2-1 win, but wouldn't be at all shocked by a 2-2 / 3-3. :-X
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:25:28 pm »
Thanks Nick.  I wonder which of Ben Mee and Ethan Pinnock will bundle one in for them.

Hopefully the flu of last week was isolated.  With a full(ish) squad and a week without a game I think we'll overpower them.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,082
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm
Fucks sake - typed this out on a laptop to avoid typos and the bastard thing auto corrected all over the place! Lets hope Donate doesnt show his charitable side.

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,615
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:47:56 pm
Coote on VAR again  :butt

5th time this season.

Same as Stuart Attwell.

Tierney has been VAR 4 times for our matches.


In other words, one of those 3 have been on half our matches as VAR.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm »
Thanks for the OP Nick.

This could be a tough one. But at least we look to have a few back including Konate - who could be crucial at the back, and Mo who should be equally as important at the other end.

They stayed in the game against Man City and looked dangerous on the break while giving up a fair number of chances. Hopefully well be sharp enough to create and take a few without giving up too many to them.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,149
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:49:51 pm »
Thanks Nick. Its a hard game to predict. We should win but then again we need to watch out for set pieces and for quick ball over the top which has seen us panic a bit recently.

We really cannot to afford dropping points and so any type of win will do.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the detailed op on Brentford Nick, they sound better than their league position now.
Great to see Mo, Conor, Joe and Ali back for us.
We need to match them physically and then let the quality show. A narrow win for us I reckon
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:10:44 am »
It's tough if you don't take your chances.  We were relatively comfortable last year before Darwin missed a very good chance then they stepped it up went two-nil up.

They are great at set pieces and we've been ropey in that area recently.  None of that will matter as long as we do our job at the other end.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:42 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,197
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:14:03 am »

Random question but is there a way of finding out in advance what kit well be wearing? Assume it will be green and white but I thought that against Arsenal.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,606
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 Saturday 17th February
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:41:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm
Fucks sake - typed this out on a laptop to avoid typos and the bastard thing auto corrected all over the place! Lets hope Donate doesnt show his charitable side.
Not to mention the centred justification  :o

Split loyalties for you Nick, this fixture.

One of those teams I always feel a bit ugh about. Maybe it's their stadium, uncomfortably squeezed in, psychologically claustrophobic.

Whatever, need to be absolutely ruthless.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 