Flekken



Roerslev. Collins. Mee. Pinnock. Reguillon



Janelt. Norgaard

Jensen



Maupay. Toney

Alisson



Gomez. Konate. Van Dijk. Robertson



Endo

Mac Allister. Jones



Jota. Nunez. Diaz

A Saturday 12.30 away from home, what a shock! However, for once we have the benefit of a full week off. Let's face it, we probably need it given the players we've had missing in recent weeks.We head to Brentford, a team we haven't beaten away from home in their two seasons in the Premier League for what is another must win game. With both Man City and Arsenal on our coat tails, a win here would turn some pressure back on them.To the casual observer, Brentford are going through a delayed case of second season syndrome. They come into the game just 6 points above the drop zone, and before their impressive win away at Wolves last weekend, in worse from than a couple of teams below them in the table. It's true that their 3rd Premier League season is proving to be more of a struggle than their first two, but they're certainly had some mitigating factors. Unfortunately for us, some of those have been rectified. Put another way, I'd much rather have been playing this fixture in the Autumn.Brentford have missed some big players for large swathes of the season. The obvious one is Ivant Toney, suspended until January for gambling breaches (insert poor gag here). He returned a few weeks ago and is already back in the goals. In his absence, their attack was carried somewhat by Brian Mbuemo and Yohan Wissa. They were then both absent for a while too. The dangerous Mbuemo is still injured, but Wissa should be back from AFCON duty where he played a key role in Doctor Congo making the semi finals. Other key players to be out for the season, or to have missed large spells include Rico Henry (now replaced by the on loan Sergi Reguillon) and at various times, most of their German/Danish hardcore midfield of Norgaard, Jensen and Janet. They are also all available, as are centre backs Mee, Pinnock and Collins.One surprising feature this season has been how may poor goals they've conceded. In their first two seasons they were a solid, well drilled side. This year, mistakes have crept in, and keep Mark Flekken hasn't been as good for them as David Raya was. Without Toney they lacked a focal point in attack, but his return, and their big, tax, sting side all over the pitch makes them a dangerous opponent.Likely line up:They'll go direct, look to free their strikers down the channel, both of whom for hard for the team, and mix it up with the set pieces.First of all, we shouldn't be as weakened by injuries as last week. Of those missing from the Burnley game, we should see Alisson and Gomez return from illness, Donate from suspension, and Bradley from his awful personal bereavement. Salah may return to training this week, but looks an option for the bench at best. Trent and Szoboszlai likely to still be absent.Brentford away comes with its own challenges. In an ideal world we'll pick our biggest, strongest line up. We did the last year (at the back anyway) but still came a cropper with Virg and Donate struggling against their physicality. I expect Gomez to start at full back, either on the right with Robertson at left back again, or at left back with Bradley getting the nod. Would be a big game for him but he's handled everything so well so far.Midfield probably calls for Endo holding things. If we can, it makes sense for Jones and Mac Allister to go again. Up top you surely go with the in form front three who all scored last week.Predicted line up:I can't see this being anything other than hard fought. Man City went there recently and won, relatively comfortably in the end, but despite dominating the ball still found themselves a goal down. I think we can handle their physicality if we're on it, but can't afford the slow starts we sometimes have in these early aways. I fancy Darwin and Jota to keep their good recent form going though. I'm going for them to fire us to a 2-1 win, with some hairy moments along the way.