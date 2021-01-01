I love all and any milk based puddings.Rice, sago, semolina or tapioca, love them all though I've not had many if any since I left school.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
School in Scotland. Tweedbank primary Once a week we had it. Like a plate of watery vomit. Then they went to twice a week and I went to packed lunches. It was too much
My headmistress at Primary in kirkby (St Peter an Pauls) was called Mrs MacCabbageFrom scotland she was. Stank of haggis an Irn Bru
I went to 5 primary schools. So hard to remember them all
Did you keep getting kicked out for being a bad kid or the fact you were an adult?
Well in Scotland a kid chucked a brick on my head. That bled let me tell you.Mostly just because my dad kept moving jobs though
Crosby Nick never fails.
If this is anything like the transfer forum expect Mac Red to come in an tell you about the rice puddings he's had across the world.
