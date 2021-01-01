« previous next »
What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?

CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:56:55 pm
I love all and any milk based puddings.

Rice, sago, semolina or tapioca, love them all though I've not had many if any since I left school.

Go
CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
School in Scotland.  Tweedbank primary

Once a week we had it. Like a plate of watery vomit.  Then they went to twice a week and I went to packed lunches. It was too much





Thats all I can see now.

TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:51:55 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm
;D

My headmistress at Primary in kirkby (St Peter an Pauls) was called Mrs MacCabbage

From scotland she was. Stank of haggis an Irn Bru


;D
I went to 5 primary schools. So hard to remember them all
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:55 pm
;D
I went to 5 primary schools. So hard to remember them all


Did you keep getting kicked out for being a bad kid or the fact you were an adult?
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm

Did you keep getting kicked out for being a bad kid or the fact you were an adult?
Well in Scotland a kid chucked a brick on my head. That bled let me tell you.

Mostly just because my dad kept moving jobs though
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:55 pm
;D
I went to 5 primary schools. So hard to remember them all
Fuck sending kids on school trips with you if you cant even remember 5 fucking schools :lmao

BREAKING '32 KIDS GO MISSING AT COLOMENDY AS TEACHER JOKES 'I DONT EVEN REMEMBER WHAT SCHOOL I WENT TO. ...MY WIFE OFTEN SAYS 'ID FORGET MY HEAD IF IT WASNT ERMMMM....WHAT WAS I SAYING?'

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:16:54 pm
Well in Scotland a kid chucked a brick on my head. That bled let me tell you.

Mostly just because my dad kept moving jobs though

Welcome to Scotland, c*nt.
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #47 on: Today at 12:03:41 am
They shouldve Starred this Topic.

Fucking Tepid and his Haggis, Brick  & Tripe anecdotes

Its ended up like the Transfer thread goin off topic cos of him
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:47:15 am
If this is anything like the transfer forum expect Mac Red to come in an tell you about the rice puddings he's had across the world.
CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #49 on: Today at 12:57:48 am
Can we get back to rice pudding, please and its creamy goodness.

Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #50 on: Today at 01:03:01 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:47:15 am
If this is anything like the transfer forum expect Mac Red to come in an tell you about the rice puddings he's had across the world.
If its anything like the Transfer Forum , just Surprised you aint already posted a link before Peter has even told the story by some twitter blert with 42 followers who's telling us what Macs apparently aboot to say that later turns oot to be fucking rubbish



RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
Reply #51 on: Today at 01:14:09 am
It's disgusting.

I love Porridge which is nearest to it.
