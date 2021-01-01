Mourinho to Bayern. He's been learning German and it's not for the Bayer Leverkusen job.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Tuchel has lost almost a quarter of his matches as Bayern coach (10 in 43). Mad that.took Nagelsman 84 games, which also isnt great considering the club! Sacking him to bring Tuchel in, was such a great idea
Just shows what a mess Bayern are. Every man and their dog could see that this was a crazy appointment and they still went with it. They were already a complete mess with players being unhappy left, right and centre (Ryan Gravenberch says hello). Why would you then go on and bring in a guy who has quite a huge reputation of being difficult to work with. It was just crazy. Let alone the fact that he's a bang average manager.
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]