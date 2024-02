Tuchel has lost almost a quarter of his matches as Bayern coach (10 in 43). Mad that.



took Nagelsman 84 games, which also isn’t great considering the club! Sacking him to bring Tuchel in, was such a great idea



Just shows what a mess Bayern are. Every man and their dog could see that this was a crazy appointment and they still went with it. They were already a complete mess with players being unhappy left, right and centre (Ryan Gravenberch says hello). Why would you then go on and bring in a guy who has quite a huge reputation of being difficult to work with. It was just crazy. Let alone the fact that he's a bang average manager.