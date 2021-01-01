It's surprising that he keeps getting those jobs even though he has been failure ever since he left Chelsea.
the guys a dick, and his football is awful to watch, but Mourinho proved how good he was before going to Chelsea, so he isnt for the overrated list imo!
Tuchel is an odd one for sure, I guess his one big achievement was the CL with Chelsea, otherwise, hes won the tophies he was expected too - and not won some he should have. Hes a good coach, but tries to be too clever, and is an absolute weapon, hence always falling out with people!