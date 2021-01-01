« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February  (Read 3716 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:31:14 pm »
That's a tremendous decision by the referee. Looked like nothing in real time.

Mental thing is that in the PL I don't even think a penalty is given, let alone a red card, because the contact came after the shot.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:31:49 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 08:52:04 pm
Seems a real possibility that the final of the Europa will feature two stronger teams than does the Champions final. 
City vs RM assuming they don't get drawn together.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,959
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:32:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:45:39 pm
Every time Sané played against us for Abu Dhabi he looked world class. Just doesnt seem the same player for Bayern.

Sane was class for Schalke too before going to abu dhabi, and was good for Bayern too in bursts, its almost more an attitude thing with him though, sometimes he just plays incredibly lazy.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,893
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:33:15 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 08:52:04 pm
Seems a real possibility that the final of the Europa will feature two stronger teams than does the Champions final.

How do these bang average Italian teams keep progressing in the CL?

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,440
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:35:48 pm »
Munich could win nothing.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm
Have you seen the Spain squad these days? Portugal might have a chance if they didn't have to kowtow to Ronaldo.

Only France can rival England for talent and they still rely on players like Giroud at 37. (And I know Southgate will pick a few players he shouldn't).

You're overrating the English players just a bit. The vast majority of English players are overhyped to death, and it always sets them up to fail time and time again. Looking at the 2022 WC/2024 Euro Q squads, the English team isn't superior to Spain or France.

Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm
Seaman,Adams,Platt,Gascoigne,Mcmanaman,Shearer,Sheringham looked formidable too in -96 for example.They always do beforehand.

Yeah, remember the golden generation Gerrard, Lampard, Rio, Scholes, Ashley, Neville, Terry etc.? Another failed team.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:23 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:33:15 pm
How do these bang average Italian teams keep progressing in the CL?

Helped last season that they just kept playing each other!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:36:29 pm »
Brad Barcola is that guy he's him  8)

Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:36:53 pm »
Where does Tuchel go next? Who ever takes him are dumb as hell. Can not think of a more over-rated manager.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,893
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:35:48 pm
Munich could win nothing.

They won't win CL anyway and they're out the cup so it depends on the league and Leverkusen.

Dortmund should have won it last year and massively blew it
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,543
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:41:00 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:36:53 pm
Where does Tuchel go next? Who ever takes him are dumb as hell. Can not think of a more over-rated manager.
Mourinho?
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:41:22 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:36:53 pm
Where does Tuchel go next? Who ever takes him are dumb as hell. Can not think of a more over-rated manager.

Ive got £5k on him as the next Palace manager
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,959
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:41:41 pm »
Logged

Offline San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:41:48 pm »
Lazio should go for the jugular here...try and get at least a 2 goal lead. Can't see 1 being enough for them in Munich
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,543
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:41:41 pm
lol


It's surprising that he keeps getting those jobs even though he has been failure ever since he left Chelsea.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,543
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:44:39 pm »
Maybe Kane trophy curse is real after-all 8)
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,192
  • SPQR
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:45:05 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:43:27 pm
It's surprising that he keeps getting those jobs even though he has been failure ever since he left Chelsea.

What jobs? Since then he's managed United, Spurs and Roma - three distinctly average sides in their respective leagues. It's not as if the best clubs have been wanting to hire him.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:45:36 pm »
Munich deserve to lose this if for no other reason than those god-awful black and purple kits...
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,491
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:48:15 pm »
Quote from: San Diego Red on Today at 09:41:48 pm
Lazio should go for the jugular here...try and get at least a 2 goal lead. Can't see 1 being enough for them in Munich

Theyre used to the pace of Serie A. I cant remember one 50/50 challenge where theyve come out on top.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,959
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:48:22 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:43:27 pm
It's surprising that he keeps getting those jobs even though he has been failure ever since he left Chelsea.

the guys a dick, and his football is awful to watch, but Mourinho proved how good he was before going to Chelsea, so he isnt for the overrated list imo!

Tuchel is an odd one for sure, I guess his one big achievement was the CL with Chelsea, otherwise, hes won the tophies he was expected too - and not won some he should have.  Hes a good coach, but tries to be too clever, and is an absolute weapon, hence always falling out with people!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,862
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:52:02 pm »
Fair play to Lazio
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,893
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:48:15 pm
Theyre used to the pace of Serie A. I cant remember one 50/50 challenge where theyve come out on top.

No away goals a leveller for Bayern. 1-0 away isn't that bad a score now first leg away,.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:57:19 pm »
Lazio was an insane rate at 5.0, was always worth a £100 to beat an average Bayern Munich.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:57:19 pm
Lazio was an insane rate at 5.0, was always worth a £100 to beat an average Bayern Munich.

Screenshot your betting slip then big boy.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,946
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #144 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:57:19 pm
Lazio was an insane rate at 5.0, was always worth a £100 to beat an average Bayern Munich.

Either you are made of money or you have a problem.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,491
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #145 on: Today at 10:16:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:03:16 pm
Either you are made of money or you have a problem.

Or hes just a massive troll?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:57:19 pm
Lazio was an insane rate at 5.0, was always worth a £100 to beat an average Bayern Munich.
£100? Worth atleast £5K surely?
Logged

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:30:13 pm »
No trolling why lie about fake bets that's sad! Will post my next slip gone all in on Man city and Arsenal to win at the weekend with winnings. you only live once  ;D


Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,622
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:35:48 pm
Munich could win nothing.
Serves them right for spending £100m on the Tottenham Trophy Albatross.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:36:29 pm
Brad Barcola is that guy he's him  8)

great goal tonight
Logged

Online kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #150 on: Today at 10:35:08 pm »
europa league draw 23rd february

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 