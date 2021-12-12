It's fucking daft having the first legs over a 2 week period, it should be 4 games a night. They're just dragging it out hoping to maximise TV coverage but they are losing the interest of the neutrals.



The first game in the round of 16 takes place on 13th Feb, the last on 13th Mar. Dull as fuck.



No - it's because the format means that there has to be 2 more rounds in the Europa League (AND Conference League) than in the CL - so either they do it this way, or have 2 weeks with CL games, but 4 weeks with EL/ECL (so 2 weeks without CL matches). This is all because of the "3rd place goes down to the EL" stuff - and it's been this way for 15 seasons (shows how little people in general pay attention or remember the most basic things). Priot to that, (i.e. 2008-09 and before), the way it worked was 16 UEFA Cup matches (first leg) on the 18/19th Feb (Weds/Thurs nights); then 8 matches in the CL on the 24th/25th (Tues/Weds) followed by the 16 second legs in the UEFA Cup on the Thurs. Then the second leg in the CL on the 10/11 March (Tues/Weds) and the first leg of the 8 Round of 16 matches in the UEFA Cup on the 12th (Thurs); followed by the second leg of the UEFA Cup on the 18/19 (Weds/Thurs).So the old way would have meant instead having to watch next week only the EL/ECL matches (nothing particular of note), followed the first week of the next fortnight with not watching Liverpool as they would be on the same night as a CL (so maybe not shown on tv). - and then only having EL/ECL football for a week. And on 2 of the 4 weeks, not having *ANY* football on a Tuesday. I know for one I far prefer the format since 2009/10 when it has been this way