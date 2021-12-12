« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February  (Read 3066 times)

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
Aye, if France, Spain and Portugal didn't play in the Euros. When was it last time England won a trophy? ;D

Seaman,Adams,Platt,Gascoigne,Mcmanaman,Shearer,Sheringham looked formidable too in -96 for example.They always do beforehand.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
Aye, if France, Spain and Portugal didn't play in the Euros. When was it last time England won a trophy? ;D

Have you seen the Spain squad these days? Portugal might have a chance if they didn't have to kowtow to Ronaldo.

Only France can rival England for talent and they still rely on players like Giroud at 37. (And I know Southgate will pick a few players he shouldn't).
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm »
Agreed, England have the most talented squad in the world for me, the depth is ridiculous, and some of the reserves could get into the other top teams.

Southgate is the only thing stopping them from ruling the world.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
Agreed, England have the most talented squad in the world for me, the depth is ridiculous, and some of the reserves could get into the other top teams.

Southgate is the only thing stopping them from ruling the world.

They should be starting to dominate international football like Spain did. Instead they don't even play good football which is ridiculous.

Deschamps and France similar, although France still reached two World Cup finals.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:12:19 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:55:44 pm
Foden might be the best player in the world on current form but man that haircut makes him look like such a c*nt.

Hes not even the best player in his own team
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:14:48 am »
Imo France,
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm
They should be starting to dominate international football like Spain did. Instead they don't even play good football which is ridiculous.

Deschamps and France similar, although France still reached two World Cup finals.

2 Wc finals, and 1 Euro final, despite his boring football they're still the favorites this summer.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:46:57 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
What how can you hate Vini ? Most electrifying footballer in the world.
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:55:44 pm
Foden might be the best player in the world on current form but man that haircut makes him look like such a c*nt.

Suspected it for a while, but I'm now 100% certain you've been on here many times before.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:16:28 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:46:57 am
Suspected it for a while, but I'm now 100% certain you've been on here many times before.

I'd put 5k on it
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:32:44 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:46:57 am
Suspected it for a while, but I'm now 100% certain you've been on here many times before.

Took you a while, I've known from his/her first 5 posts  ;D
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:59:47 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:32:44 am
Took you a while, I've known from his/her first 5 posts  ;D
To be fair, them posts are now time-barred.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:27:02 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:46:57 am
Suspected it for a while, but I'm now 100% certain you've been on here many times before.

Yeah.  His posts stand out a mile!
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:57:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:27:02 am
Yeah.  His posts stand out a mile!

Who is it?....give us a clue Billy!
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:30:00 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
What how can you hate Vini ? Most electrifying footballer in the world.

He's a class 1 pr1ck. Total b0llox. Hate him at RM, but I'd probably worship him if he played for us. That sort of lad.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:32:47 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:57:11 am
Who is it?....give us a clue Billy!

Who wrote Beethoven's 5th ?
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:37:54 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:57:11 am
Who is it?....give us a clue Billy!

Its .Rebekah Vardys account.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #95 on: Today at 12:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm
It's fucking daft having the first legs over a 2 week period, it should be 4 games a night. They're just dragging it out hoping to maximise TV coverage but they are losing the interest of the neutrals.

The first game in the round of 16 takes place on 13th Feb, the last on 13th Mar. Dull as fuck.

No - it's because the format means that there has to be 2 more rounds in the Europa League (AND Conference League) than in the CL - so either they do it this way, or have 2 weeks with CL games, but 4 weeks with EL/ECL (so 2 weeks without CL matches).  This is all because of the "3rd place goes down to the EL" stuff - and it's been this way for 15 seasons (shows how little people in general pay attention or remember the most basic things).  Priot to that, (i.e. 2008-09 and before), the way it worked was 16 UEFA Cup matches (first leg) on the 18/19th Feb (Weds/Thurs nights); then 8 matches in the CL on the 24th/25th (Tues/Weds) followed by the 16 second legs in the UEFA Cup on the Thurs.  Then the second leg in the CL on the 10/11 March (Tues/Weds) and the first leg of the 8 Round of 16 matches in the UEFA Cup on the 12th (Thurs); followed by the second leg of the UEFA Cup on the 18/19 (Weds/Thurs).

So the old way would have meant instead having to watch next week only the EL/ECL matches (nothing particular of note), followed the first week of the next fortnight with not watching Liverpool as they would be on the same night as a CL (so maybe not shown on tv). - and then only having EL/ECL football for a week.  And on 2 of the 4 weeks, not having *ANY* football on a Tuesday.  I know for one I far prefer the format since 2009/10 when it has been this way

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm
Have you seen the Spain squad these days? Portugal might have a chance if they didn't have to kowtow to Ronaldo.

Only France can rival England for talent and they still rely on players like Giroud at 37. (And I know Southgate will pick a few players he shouldn't).

But they don't?  Giroud would be a 2nd choice CF for England, and is barely 3rd choice for France - since the 2022 WC, France have played 10 games and he has started just 4 (and none of those played more than 70 mins).  He is a massively underrated footballer on here, but it simply isn't true that they "rely" on him outside of for experience.  Let's compare position vs position:

GK - Maignan/Areola >>> Pickford/Pope
CBs - Konate/Kounde/Upemacano/Saliba/Pavard/W Fofana/Disasi >> Stones/Maguire/Guehi/Tomori/Dunk
FBs - Hernandez/Hernandez/Gusto/Mendy < Trent/Walker/Trippier/Lewis/Chilwell   (our RBs are better, their LBs are better)
CMs -  Rabiot/Tchouameni/Zaire-Emery/Camavinga/Fofana/K Thuram < Jude/Rice/Hendo/Mount/Gallagher  (only because of Jude - if he wasn't there, France would be >> better)
Wings/AM - Griezeman/Mbappe/Coman/Dembele >> Rashford/Maddison/Saka/Foden/Grealish
CFs -  Kolo Muani/M Thuram/Giroud < Kane/Watkins/Toney  (If you moved Mbappe from the above character, then it switches the two around)

So thats 4-2 to France in both starting and depth charts in positions - and England are far more dependant on 2 players for those marginal wins (Bellingham and Kane). 
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:32:47 am
Who wrote Beethoven's 5th ?


Potatoes?....
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:10:59 pm »
Dembele is dog shite
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:24:32 pm »
Lazio are very fortunate to be in this stage of the C.L.

Theyre so timid and cautious in their play its painful to watch. Passes forward are a rarity, but theyre just starting to realise B.M arent all that.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:24:33 pm »
Anyone got 5k on Bayern, or just me?
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:24:33 pm
Anyone got 5k on Bayern, or just me?

I've got 50k on Harry claiming a Neuer goal & swearing on his pigs that he got a touch.

2-1 so decent odds as well.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:28:36 pm »
Ive got 10k on that Abu Dhabi fan not posting on here again.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:40:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:28:36 pm
Ive got 10k on that Abu Dhabi fan not posting on here again.
I suggest you dont look in the film thread
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:41:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:40:43 pm
I suggest you dont look in the film thread
Shit. I throw money away like Ped buying full backs.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:45:01 pm »
I've got 10k on him denying he's ever had an account on here before. Only got 1/2 though so should be an easy 5k profit.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #106 on: Today at 08:45:39 pm »
Every time Sané played against us for Abu Dhabi he looked world class. Just doesnt seem the same player for Bayern.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #107 on: Today at 08:49:00 pm »
What odds on Tuchel getting fired if Lazio beat them over 2 legs?
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:49:32 pm »
Quote from: San Diego Red on Today at 08:49:00 pm
What odds on Tuchel getting fired if Lazio beat them over 2 legs?

Dunno but would rather he remain employed until our new manager is sorted out.
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #109 on: Today at 08:52:04 pm »
Seems a real possibility that the final of the Europa will feature two stronger teams than does the Champions final. 
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
Agreed, England have the most talented squad in the world for me, the depth is ridiculous, and some of the reserves could get into the other top teams.

Southgate is the only thing stopping them from ruling the world.

Their depth is ridiculous*


*Ridulous as in slimy,, shitty. stainy, shite dripping over everything - covering everything in smelly shite

Like their dickwank fans.
