Have you seen the Spain squad these days? Portugal might have a chance if they didn't have to kowtow to Ronaldo.
Only France can rival England for talent and they still rely on players like Giroud at 37. (And I know Southgate will pick a few players he shouldn't).
But they don't? Giroud would be a 2nd choice CF for England, and is barely 3rd choice for France - since the 2022 WC, France have played 10 games and he has started just 4 (and none of those played more than 70 mins). He is a massively underrated footballer on here, but it simply isn't true that they "rely" on him outside of for experience. Let's compare position vs position:
GK - Maignan/Areola >>> Pickford/Pope
CBs - Konate/Kounde/Upemacano/Saliba/Pavard/W Fofana/Disasi >> Stones/Maguire/Guehi/Tomori/Dunk
FBs - Hernandez/Hernandez/Gusto/Mendy < Trent/Walker/Trippier/Lewis/Chilwell (our RBs are better, their LBs are better)
CMs - Rabiot/Tchouameni/Zaire-Emery/Camavinga/Fofana/K Thuram < Jude/Rice/Hendo/Mount/Gallagher (only because of Jude - if he wasn't there, France would be >> better)
Wings/AM - Griezeman/Mbappe/Coman/Dembele >> Rashford/Maddison/Saka/Foden/Grealish
CFs - Kolo Muani/M Thuram/Giroud < Kane/Watkins/Toney (If you moved Mbappe from the above character, then it switches the two around)
So thats 4-2 to France in both starting and depth charts in positions - and England are far more dependant on 2 players for those marginal wins (Bellingham and Kane).