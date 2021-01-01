Aye, if France, Spain and Portugal didn't play in the Euros. When was it last time England won a trophy?
Agreed, England have the most talented squad in the world for me, the depth is ridiculous, and some of the reserves could get into the other top teams.Southgate is the only thing stopping them from ruling the world.
Foden might be the best player in the world on current form but man that haircut makes him look like such a c*nt.
They should be starting to dominate international football like Spain did. Instead they don't even play good football which is ridiculous.Deschamps and France similar, although France still reached two World Cup finals.
