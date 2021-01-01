« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February  (Read 2062 times)

Offline Tobelius

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
Aye, if France, Spain and Portugal didn't play in the Euros. When was it last time England won a trophy? ;D

Seaman,Adams,Platt,Gascoigne,Mcmanaman,Shearer,Sheringham looked formidable too in -96 for example.They always do beforehand.
Offline Fromola

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
Aye, if France, Spain and Portugal didn't play in the Euros. When was it last time England won a trophy? ;D

Have you seen the Spain squad these days? Portugal might have a chance if they didn't have to kowtow to Ronaldo.

Only France can rival England for talent and they still rely on players like Giroud at 37. (And I know Southgate will pick a few players he shouldn't).
Offline Vegeta

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm »
Agreed, England have the most talented squad in the world for me, the depth is ridiculous, and some of the reserves could get into the other top teams.

Southgate is the only thing stopping them from ruling the world.
Offline Fromola

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
Agreed, England have the most talented squad in the world for me, the depth is ridiculous, and some of the reserves could get into the other top teams.

Southgate is the only thing stopping them from ruling the world.

They should be starting to dominate international football like Spain did. Instead they don't even play good football which is ridiculous.

Deschamps and France similar, although France still reached two World Cup finals.
Online Air Jota

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:12:19 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:55:44 pm
Foden might be the best player in the world on current form but man that haircut makes him look like such a c*nt.

Hes not even the best player in his own team
Online Air Jota

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:14:48 am »
Imo France,
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm
They should be starting to dominate international football like Spain did. Instead they don't even play good football which is ridiculous.

Deschamps and France similar, although France still reached two World Cup finals.

2 Wc finals, and 1 Euro final, despite his boring football they're still the favorites this summer.
