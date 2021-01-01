Despite all of McManaman's claims I don't see anything impressive about this RM side
well you can't blame the lad for looking for the positives when talking about a team he once pla--- oh never mind.
the ref just gave a yellow to a RB player about 20 seconds after the event, which was a nothing shove that Carvajal made a huge meal of.can't have been told by VAR.
Thats my £25k on Bellingham being the first scorer down the drain.
Ancelloti told him it was a shove
Yep, it's a very poor Champions League. City are the only outstanding team, I will make an almighty fortune from these cheating c*nts winning the trophy, but there is no one capable of knocking them out.
This is so dull
Wtf are RM complaining about?
fuck off Vini Jr. gobshite.
What how can you hate Vini ? Most electrifying footballer in the world.
You say its poor or is it ruined?, or even in any case do we just look at City and think meh?. The years Real won it several times in a row a few years ago there was probably only a few teams that could beat them at the time. I wouldn't discount Arsenal from beating City in this if they played each other but the 2nd leg would have to be at the Emirates.
Foden might be the best player in the world on current form but man that haircut makes him look like such a c*nt.
