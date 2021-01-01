Yep, it's a very poor Champions League. City are the only outstanding team, I will make an almighty fortune from these cheating c*nts winning the trophy, but there is no one capable of knocking them out.



You say its poor or is it ruined?, or even in any case do we just look at City and think meh?. The years Real won it several times in a row a few years ago there was probably only a few teams that could beat them at the time. I wouldn't discount Arsenal from beating City in this if they played each other but the 2nd leg would have to be at the Emirates.