Author Topic: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February  (Read 1537 times)

Online SamLad

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:50:06 pm
Despite all of McManaman's claims I don't see anything impressive about this RM side

well you can't blame the lad for looking for the positives when talking about a team he once pla---

oh never mind.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:08:12 pm »
Real Madrid lead
Online SamLad

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:08:17 pm »
now that's a nice goal.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:09:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:07:07 pm
well you can't blame the lad for looking for the positives when talking about a team he once pla---

oh never mind.

There not good enough to beat City and scoring with their one proper chance of the night changes nothing.
Online oojason

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm »
Online kavah

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:11:06 pm »
Lovely goal. A bit like Messi the little fella
Online SamLad

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:15:14 pm »
the ref just gave a yellow to a RB player about 20 seconds after the event, which was a nothing shove that Carvajal made a huge meal of.

can't have been told by VAR.
Online JRed

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:18:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:15:14 pm
the ref just gave a yellow to a RB player about 20 seconds after the event, which was a nothing shove that Carvajal made a huge meal of.

can't have been told by VAR.
Ancelloti told him it was a shove
Offline killer-heels

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:18:42 pm »
Thats my £25k on Bellingham being the first scorer down the drain.
Online JRed

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:19:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:18:42 pm
Thats my £25k on Bellingham being the first scorer down the drain.
I had 10K on Benzema scoring first!
Online SamLad

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:20:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:18:16 pm
Ancelloti told him it was a shove
yep
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:22:53 pm »
They get in so many great positions RBL, and then totally balls it up.






Online KevLFC

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 08:56:20 pm
Yep, it's a very poor Champions League. City are the only outstanding team, I will make an almighty fortune from these cheating c*nts winning the trophy, but there is no one capable of knocking them out.

You say its poor or is it ruined?, or even in any case do we just look at City and think meh?. The years Real won it several times in a row a few years ago there was probably only a few teams that could beat them at the time. I wouldn't discount Arsenal from beating City in this if they played each other but the 2nd leg would have to be at the Emirates.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:30:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:18:42 pm
Thats my £25k on Bellingham being the first scorer down the drain.


No worries, just double up next time.
Online Bangin Them In

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:35:25 pm »
This is so dull
Online OkieRedman

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:35:47 pm »
I saw a video about City and Girona. Same ownership group so only one will be able to play in the CL, which ever finishes higher gets the spot. No clue what happens if they finish in the same place. Watch City finish 3rd on the last day giving the last CL spot to a crap 6th place United with a -3 GD.  ;D >:( :butt

I wish Leverkusen was in the CL. We would walk the Europa and they would stand a chance of knocking City out.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:38:19 pm »
Why didn't they get in the box?
Online smicer07

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:39:52 pm »
I know he's a good finisher, but Haaland is a lazy fucker, does absolutely nothing off the ball.
Online SamLad

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:40:16 pm »
Leipzig couldn't score in a brothel with a fistful of 20's.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:40:51 pm »
RBL, how many chances?
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 09:35:25 pm
This is so dull

Bristol Southampton is more fun. Bristol are demolition Southampton.
Online Peabee

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:42:31 pm »
Wtf are RM complaining about?
Online SamLad

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:42:31 pm
Wtf are RM complaining about?
the ref let RB get a shot on target.
Online Vegeta

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:18:42 pm
Thats my £25k on Bellingham being the first scorer down the drain.
I would seek help anything above 10k is bonkers.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:42:31 pm
Wtf are RM complaining about?

Pathetic behavior from them it wasn't the other guys fault.
Online SamLad

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:44:32 pm »
good shot, at last by RB.
Online SamLad

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:45:06 pm »
fuck off Vini Jr.  gobshite.
Online Vegeta

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:47:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:45:06 pm
fuck off Vini Jr.  gobshite.
What how can you hate Vini ? Most electrifying footballer in the world.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:47:49 pm
What how can you hate Vini ? Most electrifying footballer in the world.

It doesn't mean they can't be petulant buggers.
Online SamLad

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:47:49 pm
What how can you hate Vini ? Most electrifying footballer in the world.
did you see the bullshit he pulled a few minutes ago?
Online Fromola

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:54:10 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:23:37 pm
You say its poor or is it ruined?, or even in any case do we just look at City and think meh?. The years Real won it several times in a row a few years ago there was probably only a few teams that could beat them at the time. I wouldn't discount Arsenal from beating City in this if they played each other but the 2nd leg would have to be at the Emirates.

The years Real won it loads on the bounce they were outplayed every other round and then Ronaldo would score some stuffy tapins or a Ramos header. They weren't even a good team particularly (Barca usually won the league). Like Man United in the PL. Funnily enough the last team to knock them out the CL was Real and City absolutely battered them in both games.

Nobody can even compete with City, at least outside the PL and over two legs. If anyone beats them it'll be Arsenal or maybe Real in a one off final.
Online smicer07

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm »
Nice one ref, waited for City to score then blew the final whistle.
Online Vegeta

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:55:44 pm »
Foden might be the best player in the world on current form but man that haircut makes him look like such a c*nt.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:55:44 pm
Foden might be the best player in the world on current form but man that haircut makes him look like such a c*nt.

That and the shaved eyebrow

Some player though
