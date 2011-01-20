Firstly, thanks for acknowledging the points. And a good, measured response.
Hamas cant be eradicated militarily - maybe so. But Israel has the right to respond militarily to an attack on the scale of 10/7 surely? What country would not?
Right to respond, yes. But that doesn't mean the right to respond in whatever form Israel pleases, even if in breach of interntional law (and a potentially very serious breach of international law, given the ICJ interim ruling).
For your second paragraph, I agree with this. But who are you suggesting provides this alternative outlook for Palestinians? Is that up to Israel? Gaza has been given billions in aid, it could be a decent place to live, but Hamas (who were voted in) spent it on rockets and tunnels.
Absolutely Israel have to play their part in providing that outlook. Israel is the undisputed dominant power and has been for 50 years. Israel decides whether or not food, aid, and supplies can enter Gaza. Israel decides whether or not it will actively support settlers in the West Bank. Israel had the power to demand settlers leave the Gaza Strip. Israel has the power to flatten an area of 2.5 million people. Even accounting for Hamas's (unexpected and shocking) ability to breach Israel's border fence and wontonly butcher Israeli civilians on 7th October, the power dynamics in this scenario remain completely one sided. Any focus on Israel at the expense of Hamas stems from this basic fact.
Hamas may have been voted in in 2006, but that's been the only free and fair election. Hamas haven't allowed another one. Around 50% of Gaza's population were not even born when that election ocurred. But even here, Israel has had an important part to play:
1) Hamas have been in power in Gaza. But Fatah have been the governing power of the West Bank. Israel have had the oppurtunity to show Palestinians that voting for a peaceful government that is willing to cooperate with Israel can have good results. But what has been the outcome of that? The Israeli government has continued to facilitate illegal settlements in the West Bank, the confiscation of Palestinian land, and the abuse of Palestinian civilians. In fact, one of the reasons why the Gaza border was left so undefended is because the Netenyahu government had diverted most of it's security resources to protecting settler land grabs in the West Bank. Israel has even allowed the arming of the settler population and more recently drafted said settlers into the security forces to continue their abuse of Palestinians, but this time under the official banner of Israel. There has been zero attempt to prove to the Palestinian people that seeking a peaceful alternative works.
2) Sections of the Israeli state have (quite unbelievable) acted to encourage the growth of Hamas (an organization that on the extreme wings incorporates genocidal rhetoric towards Israeli's) in order to politically divide the Palestinian people.
Netenyahu has even, for the first time, publicly dismissed the notion there is any sort of Two State solution. If there are not Two States, than that means Israel is the ruling state of Palestinians, with a duty of care to protect Palestinians. And amongst all this, the Israeli population has itself only become more extreme and radicalised. Israel's young popualtion have spearheaded support for the Israeli far right.
Sidenote, not directed at you but I feel like theres some dissonance where pro Palestine people view Hamas as this fringe group, just a handful of angry dudes that the population want nothing to do with. Like a mob of hooligans in a football crowd.
But at this stage it doen't matter. You aren't going to bomb the support for Hamas out of people. If anything, there are going to be whole new generations of supporters for Hamas, and if not Hamas, than other armed and violent groups. Nothing screams radicalisation more than having your entire city and livelihood bombed into dust, being starved and moved around at will, all-the-while watching your friends, family and neighbours bombed into pieces, for months on end.