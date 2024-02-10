« previous next »
When will it be enough ?

When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 02:26:44 pm
Hind Rajab, 6, found dead in Gaza days after phone calls for help



A six-year-old girl who went missing in Gaza City last month has been found dead, along with several of her relatives and two paramedics who tried to save her.

Hind Rajab was fleeing the city with her aunt, uncle and three cousins when the car they were travelling in appears to have come face to face with Israeli tanks, and come under fire.

Audio recordings of calls between Hind and emergency call operators suggest that the six-year-old was the only one left alive in the car, hiding from Israeli forces among the bodies of her relatives.

Her pleas for someone to rescue her ended when the phone line was cut amid the sound of more gunfire.

Paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) managed on Saturday to reach the area, which had previously been closed off as an active combat zone.

They found the black Kia car Hind had been travelling in - its windscreen and dashboard smashed to pieces, bullet holes scattered across the side.



One paramedic told journalists that Hind was among the six bodies found inside the car, all of which showed signs of gunfire and shelling.

A few metres away were the remains of another vehicle - completely burnt out, its engine spilling onto the ground. This, the Red Crescent says, is the ambulance sent to fetch Hind.

Its crew - Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun - were killed when the ambulance was bombed by Israeli forces, the organisation says.

In a statement, the PRCS accused Israel of deliberately targeting the ambulance, as soon as it arrived at the scene on 29 January.

"The [Israeli] occupation deliberately targeted the Red Crescent crew despite obtaining prior coordination to allow the ambulance to arrive at the scene to rescue the child Hind," it said.

The PRCS told the BBC that it had taken several hours to coordinate access with the Israeli army, in order to send paramedics to Hind.

"We got the coordination, we got the green light," PRCS spokeswoman, Nibal Farsakh, told me earlier this week. "On arrival, [the crew] confirmed that they could see the car where Hind was trapped, and they could see her. The last thing we heard is continuous gunfire."

Recordings of Hind's conversations with call operators - shared publicly by the Red Crescent - sparked a campaign to find out what had happened to her.

Hind's mother told us - before her body was discovered - that she was waiting for her daughter "any moment, any second".

She called on the Red Crescent to publish the details of its coordination with the Israeli army.

We twice asked the army for details on its operations in the area that day, and about the disappearance of Hind and the ambulance sent to retrieve her - it said it was checking.

We have asked again for their response to the allegations made by the Palestinian Red Crescent on Saturday.

The rules of war say medical personnel must be protected and not targeted in a conflict, and that injured people must be given the medical care they need - to the fullest practical extent and with the least possible delay.

Israel has previously accused Hamas of using ambulances to transport its weapons and fighters.


The car belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics was completely burnt out


Or will it never be enough ?
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 06:08:25 pm
It's so clearly ethnic cleansing at this point that I would argue that this thread should now be allowed. The Israelis are planning to cleanse Rafah next... I wonder where they are hoping to drive those people - more than a million - this time? Into Egypt, no doubt, to judge from the noises coming from the loose-lipped far-right Zionists in the war cabinet.

This is a major war crime, aided and abetted by western governments. No one needs to be an "anti-semite" to see that, at this juncture.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm
My late father always said Israel will never be happy until Palestine is wiped off the face of the earth.   He is being proved right
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 07:57:37 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 06:08:25 pm
It's so clearly ethnic cleansing at this point that I would argue that this thread should now be allowed. The Israelis are planning to cleanse Rafah next... I wonder where they are hoping to drive those people - more than a million - this time? Into Egypt, no doubt, to judge from the noises coming from the loose-lipped far-right Zionists in the war cabinet.

This is a major war crime, aided and abetted by western governments. No one needs to be an "anti-semite" to see that, at this juncture.
It's a fucking disgrace what's happening and being allowed to happen.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 08:03:50 pm
Yes right. I know the thread will probably get locked because it's too difficult to moderate.

It's grim because Netanyahu seems hell-bent on destruction and death. I don't know how strong his support in Israel? It's very depressing. Obviously he's emboldened by Trump and the Republicans also.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Needs to be stopped right now.
This is not a war, this is pure evil genocide.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 09:13:48 pm
The one, single difference I've noticed about this conflict from all the past ones, is that social media -and the way videos and clips travel- has meant we're no longer viewing this brutality through the lens of the usual 3 or 4 news outlets.

Our countries here in the west are also made up of a very different demographic from decades past. You walk down the street and see people from all over the world.

What I'm trying to say, is with each passing day this decades old conflict is becoming harder and harder to justify and explain.

Peace talks are a must. Governments can't keep turning a blind eye and hold 'traditional' takes.

The people they serve are more knowledgeable, more informed, with kids uploading videos on TikTok and other platforms going "Hang on a minute, this doesn't add up".

A real change is needed for these 2 sides to exist side by side. Neither will be going away. Enough people have suffered, for far too long.

The US can keep veto'ing this call or that call, but I would hope they're reaching some sort of a limit with all of this nonsense.

I'll pray for some real, honest, peace talks.

I'd imagine the only talks that would truly make a difference would be brokered by a nation/nations with no stake in the conflict. It's a pointless charade having the US act as a mediator.

Someone else needs to step in and speak frankly to both sides. The findings or conclusions should then be respected by all sides, and no-one will be allowed to veto this or veto that.

Feels like a dream and maybe it is, but until that happens I see no other realistic conclusion because neither side will go away.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Needs to be stopped right now.
This is not a war, this is pure evil genocide.

Yep.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Needs to be stopped right now.
This is not a war, this is pure evil genocide.

Agree.  The Israeli government are no friends of either side.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
That poor, poor baby. I weep for them.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 11:44:22 pm
The world is fucked, silly c*nts arguing with other silly c*nts over who has the biggest god or other such bollocks

Unless we become fully secular this shit will go on until we destroy ourselves
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm
Never, that's the problem.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Yesterday at 11:58:23 pm
Dont forget who backed this.

Re: When will it be enough ?
Today at 12:02:35 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:44:22 pm
The world is fucked, silly c*nts arguing with other silly c*nts over who has the biggest god or other such bollocks

Unless we become fully secular this shit will go on until we destroy ourselves

"Secular" nations seem to do a fine job of conducting wars on a regular basis, nevertheless.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Today at 12:42:38 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:13:48 pm
The one, single difference I've noticed about this conflict from all the past ones, is that social media -and the way videos and clips travel- has meant we're no longer viewing this brutality through the lens of the usual 3 or 4 news outlets.

Our countries here in the west are also made up of a very different demographic from decades past. You walk down the street and see people from all over the world.

What I'm trying to say, is with each passing day this decades old conflict is becoming harder and harder to justify and explain.

Peace talks are a must. Governments can't keep turning a blind eye and hold 'traditional' takes.

The people they serve are more knowledgeable, more informed, with kids uploading videos on TikTok and other platforms going "Hang on a minute, this doesn't add up".

A real change is needed for these 2 sides to exist side by side. Neither will be going away. Enough people have suffered, for far too long.

The US can keep veto'ing this call or that call, but I would hope they're reaching some sort of a limit with all of this nonsense.

I'll pray for some real, honest, peace talks.

I'd imagine the only talks that would truly make a difference would be brokered by a nation/nations with no stake in the conflict. It's a pointless charade having the US act as a mediator.

Someone else needs to step in and speak frankly to both sides. The findings or conclusions should then be respected by all sides, and no-one will be allowed to veto this or veto that.

Feels like a dream and maybe it is, but until that happens I see no other realistic conclusion because neither side will go away.
Great post, mate.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Today at 12:43:58 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Needs to be stopped right now.
This is not a war, this is pure evil genocide.
This.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Today at 01:00:35 am
Just donated to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, their drivers and paramedics have balls of steel.

You can do it through the British Red Cross.

https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/israel-and-occupied-palestinian-territory-appeal

Still can't put into words how I feel about this murder, the horror that little baby went through is too much to think about.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Today at 01:08:23 am
Well in, WAP.

Not just their drivers and paramedics - the normal men, boys in their flip flops and vests helping each other and everyone out and doing their bit.

Bravest set of people on this planet.
