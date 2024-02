Exactly Darwin gets gripped by the arm and dragged to the floor gets nothing and then the defender goes down when Darwin breathes on him for the challenge that results in the yellow card. Absolute joke.



Where Nunez got booked they were running right towards us in the Kop. Obviously no replay, so I could be wrong, but it looked like the defender moved across in front of Nunez. Was a ridiculous decision by the ref - but so many times whenever we pressed them and they realised they were in trouble, they'd throw themselves to the floor and the ref bought it every time. Took us a long time to twig and start doing the same.We looked a different team second half, much better. That we did it with a patched-up right hand side was a credit.Only stopped being twitchy when we went 3-1 up.