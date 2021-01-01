« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February

Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:03:29 pm
Excited for this.

I should be - we've had an amazing season and we're at home to a hopeless side - but the Klopp news followed by the Conor news followed by the Szobo news followed by the Arse capitulation followed by the Thiago news followed by the flu news has got me totally deflated and fearing the worst. Mind you, we've been here before and ended up with an easy win that had me telling myself off for being a melt, so...
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:43:32 am »
Home against Burnley, flu or not we need all 3 here. Up the Reds!
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:26:46 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:02:24 am
I should be - we've had an amazing season and we're at home to a hopeless side - but the Klopp news followed by the Conor news followed by the Szobo news followed by the Arse capitulation followed by the Thiago news followed by the flu news has got me totally deflated and fearing the worst. Mind you, we've been here before and ended up with an easy win that had me telling myself off for being a melt, so...

Man up! Get a grip mate.

Win this game, one at a time. Everyone gets flu this time of the year.
Beat Burnley. Move on to the next.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:30:03 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:45:27 pm
So much team flu, half me matchgoing mates are taking their boots the match.

It's that bad I heard Peter Beardsley is being helicopetered in and Neil Ruddock has been
locked out the kebab shop.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:41:56 am »
Been made aware of this:

If youre going today, 18th minute, a round of applause for a young kid called Rhys Williams, massive Liverpool fan, had some god awful disease, that should of took him years ago but the kid fought through it, planned his own funeral at the age of 13(how shit is that). If you are there today boys and girls, put your hands together for a fallen Kopite.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:51:50 am »
I thought last week Arsenal away was the last game we needed and could have done with this sort of home fixture instead. Probably even more so this week but we've got try and just get the game won.

Hopefully have more players back next week.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:27:18 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:41:56 am
Been made aware of this:

If youre going today, 18th minute, a round of applause for a young kid called Rhys Williams, massive Liverpool fan, had some god awful disease, that should of took him years ago but the kid fought through it, planned his own funeral at the age of 13(how shit is that). If you are there today boys and girls, put your hands together for a fallen Kopite.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:28:07 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:26:46 am
Man up! Get a grip mate.

Win this game, one at a time. Everyone gets flu this time of the year.
Beat Burnley. Move on to the next.

Yes - but not all at the same time..thats unlucky.
Lets see how bad it is.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:42:19 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:28:07 am
Yes - but not all at the same time..thats unlucky.
Lets see how bad it is.

They'll fold at Anfield
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:45:46 am »
Feels like a Darwin hattrick day if he's not ill or injured.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:00:18 am »
Need to get back to winning ways. No game is a banker but this is the sort of game you have to be winning. Just win.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:00:43 am »
Going with
   
                                     Alisson

             Trent        Gomez       Virg       Robbo
   
                     Endo       MacAllister     Jones

                 Gakpo           Nunez           Jota


Shaboom 3 nil home win 
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:02:10 am »
Seems pointless turning up today after Arsenal won the league on Sunday. Ill tune in nevertheless.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:12:13 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:45:46 am
Feels like a Darwin hattrick day if he's not ill or injured.

He scores goals away from home, and assists them at Anfield. I reckon if anyone gets a hattie it'll be Jota .
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:14:30 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:26:46 am
. Everyone gets flu this time of the year.

Nah, everyone gets colds. Flu is much less common. That's the point I was making. But I accept that I have zero balls.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:20:54 am »
Hope today is day where Nunez racks up about 4 goals and an xh of 10. Long overdue.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:23:44 am »
It's the perfect game to bounce back after the Arsenal defeat, and we'll be motivated to either reclaim top spot if City win, or take advantage if they drop points.

Injuries and illness are frustrating (especially Thiago's setback), but we should have enough to beat these, then we'll have Konate available plus hopefully Mo, Dom, and Bradley soon after. We also have a decent run of fixtures to pick up points/cup wins between now and City.

The challenge is that we'll need to squeeze every last drop out of the squad if we're going to keep fighting for all 4 trophies, but by doing so we increase the risk of injury/fatigue. Let's hope the injury gods are kind to us from here on in and we can keep the quadruple push going. A drama-free easy win please.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:29:56 am »
Anyone know which nobhed asked Klopp in the presser if he had forgiven Kompany for that goal against Leicester? Dont think Klopp was too fond of that person either but straight batted the question.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:45:51 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:29:56 am
Anyone know which nobhed asked Klopp in the presser if he had forgiven Kompany for that goal against Leicester? Dont think Klopp was too fond of that person either but straight batted the question.

Didn't he answer that Maddison should have defended it, or was that later on?
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:50:20 am »
Couple of weeks after the initial emotional response to Jurgens news and a week after the first time for nearly a year that we have lost a league game (I mean deservedly..Arsenal were better than us on the day, the Tottenham debacle in October was wholly due to external influence) it feels like people are feeling a bit flat.

But.We are top of the league, about to play in front of our biggest ever home league crowd, have played the majority of our more difficult away games (and of those that are left fortress Villa Park is looking less and less of the challenge it may have been by the week) and our world class top scorer is due back in the team imminently having been unavailable for seven weeks.

Today might be a bit of a grind but it is also the kind of day when we might need to push the lads to a win from the stands. Loads of noise and passion from us today and well twat these twats and their massive noggined manager
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:08:53 am »
Looking forward to being in a full Anfield for the first time this season.

We have more than enough to be comfortably dispatching this Burnley side. Possibly the most naive coaching Ive seen in this league since Holloways Blackpool, albeit full of high potential young players who will outlast Burnleys back and forth in and out of the division.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:11:36 am »
Burnley has been oddly special in my years of watching the reds.
Oddly because they have never really been a top side.
I remember my first FA cup game on the Kop. A 3rd round replay under the lights with a 56000 plus crowd.
I can recall them beating us in one of the most one sided games ever. They scored an absolute screamer that I swear went out of play three time before beating Clemence. We piled into them all game and somehow they hung on, without resorting to kicking or cheating either by the way.
I remember the debut of a diminutive Bryan Flynn who went on to be a great servant of Wales as well. I can recall watching a young lad in their midfield thinking wow hes good and, along with many others,  being disappointed to learn that this Trevor Steven lad was already promised to Everton, and what a player he turned out to be. Many years in the second division are part of that time, and they always seemed to be a second sivision team. They came up and played decent football for a while. This seemed to fade as grockball took over and they were allowed to kick us out of games. Then Klopp unleashed his version of the reds on them and Ragnar scored that goal. There was that crazy game with no crowd when they once again played Dyche ball with the referees help. Almost taking it back round to that crazy 0-1 years before, but this time with dives and playacting, and pushing and kicking into the bargain
I have found it hard to hate Burnley over the years because they are a remnant of pre war footie that my dad loved as a kid, and told me about. However I hope as always we smash them out of sight, especially with that two faced hypocrite managing them.
Lets not forget he sang about us having our fans battered in the street referring to Sean Cox, and his crippling of Salah. He is not the nice person the media paint him to be, having taken so much tainted money as a player. He knew they were cheats despite his shiny headed smile and public image
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Alison and Gomez not with the squad as they left the hotel this morning
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:24:43 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:23:26 am
Alison and Gomez not with the squad as they left the hotel this morning

Alisson another one with the flu? This is getting crazy.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:29:27 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:24:43 am
Alisson another one with the flu? This is getting crazy.

Could have been worse from reports.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:30:27 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:23:26 am
Alison and Gomez not with the squad as they left the hotel this morning
Thats not great news. Hopefully well have enough players to start the game.

This is starting to feel like its going to be a grind. Im sure those who are fit and available will find a way though.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #66 on: Today at 11:32:00 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:30:27 am
Thats not great news. Hopefully well have enough players to start the game.

This is starting to feel like its going to be a grind. Im sure those who are fit and available will find a way though.

It's not the worst game to miss, I'd rather it was Burnley at home then Brentford away.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:34:14 am »
Thanks jack and duvva. Hopefully a convincing victory to get that horrible performance last week out of our system.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:36:51 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:30:27 am
Thats not great news. Hopefully well have enough players to start the game.

This is starting to feel like its going to be a grind. Im sure those who are fit and available will find a way though.

We should have enough for a defence, midfield and forwards.
We wont have much on the bench.
Feel its going to be a grind.but hopefully our quality will show.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:37:05 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:23:26 am
Alison and Gomez not with the squad as they left the hotel this morning

Saw them both heading into the Etihad with a bin full of snotty tissues.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:38:38 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:30:27 am
Thats not great news. Hopefully well have enough players to start the game.

This is starting to feel like its going to be a grind. Im sure those who are fit and available will find a way though.

Another game where we have 5 starters out through injury, suspension or illness.
Cant even remember the last time we had close to a full team out.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #71 on: Today at 11:41:13 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:32:00 am
It's not the worst game to miss, I'd rather it was Burnley at home then Brentford away.
This is true. Good that weve got a week until the next game as well, hopefully give anyone suffering a chance to recover
