Burnley has been oddly special in my years of watching the reds.

Oddly because they have never really been a top side.

I remember my first FA cup game on the Kop. A 3rd round replay under the lights with a 56000 plus crowd.

I can recall them beating us in one of the most one sided games ever. They scored an absolute screamer that I swear went out of play three time before beating Clemence. We piled into them all game and somehow they hung on, without resorting to kicking or cheating either by the way.

I remember the debut of a diminutive Bryan Flynn who went on to be a great servant of Wales as well. I can recall watching a young lad in their midfield thinking wow hes good and, along with many others, being disappointed to learn that this Trevor Steven lad was already promised to Everton, and what a player he turned out to be. Many years in the second division are part of that time, and they always seemed to be a second sivision team. They came up and played decent football for a while. This seemed to fade as grockball took over and they were allowed to kick us out of games. Then Klopp unleashed his version of the reds on them and Ragnar scored that goal. There was that crazy game with no crowd when they once again played Dyche ball with the referees help. Almost taking it back round to that crazy 0-1 years before, but this time with dives and playacting, and pushing and kicking into the bargain

I have found it hard to hate Burnley over the years because they are a remnant of pre war footie that my dad loved as a kid, and told me about. However I hope as always we smash them out of sight, especially with that two faced hypocrite managing them.

Lets not forget he sang about us having our fans battered in the street referring to Sean Cox, and his crippling of Salah. He is not the nice person the media paint him to be, having taken so much tainted money as a player. He knew they were cheats despite his shiny headed smile and public image