Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Topic: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February (Read 2018 times)
GreatEx
might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,954
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on
Yesterday
at 10:03:29 pm
Excited for this.
I should be - we've had an amazing season and we're at home to a hopeless side - but the Klopp news followed by the Conor news followed by the Szobo news followed by the Arse capitulation followed by the Thiago news followed by the flu news has got me totally deflated and fearing the worst. Mind you, we've been here before and ended up with an easy win that had me telling myself off for being a melt, so...
Dave McCoy
"Don't you know who I am?!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,436
11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 12:43:32 am »
Home against Burnley, flu or not we need all 3 here. Up the Reds!
