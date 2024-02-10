Liverpool vs Burnley Saturday 10th February, 2024 Anfield, Liverpool Premier League Referee: Tim RobinsonBurnley make the short trip from Lancashire to Merseyside this weekend, facing their hosts Liverpool for the second time in just a matter of weeks the sides last met at Turf Moor on Boxing Day, with the Reds securing a 2-0 victory. The intensity of the title challenge for Jurgen Klopps side intensified further last week, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal and saw their advantage at the top of the table reduced. Burnley fought back late on from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Fulham last weekend, but seven points adrift of 17th-placed Luton Town they appear on the verge of resignation, rather than the intensity of a relegation battle. Liverpool last hosted Burnley in August 2021, in each sides second game of the Premier League season. A goal in each half from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane saw Jurgen Klopps side secure a 2-0 win and a second victory of the season, whilst also condemning Sean Dyches Clarets to a second defeat. The Reds of course then charged through a long & largely-enjoyable season they won both domestic cups at Wembley, with penalty victories over Chelsea, but the final day of the Premier League season provided heartbreak and the Champions League Final in Paris led to footballing disappointment, along with confusion, panic, and fury for supporters. Burnley struggled to turn draws into wins through the first half of the season, and spent much of it languishing in or just below the drop zone. Though the second half of the season brought victories, it also brought defeats, and despite a strong April giving them a slight advantage in the relegation battle, they were beaten 2-1 at home by Newcastle on the final day Everton's 1-0 over Bournemouth on the same day confirming the Clarets relegation to the Championship.Burnleys recent history is dominated by the near-decade long tenure of Sean Dyche, who took over in October 2012 following the resignation of Eddie Howe. Burnley had only spent one season in the top tier (2009-10) since the mid-70s, but Dyche secured promotion in his first full season in charge (having guided them to 11th in 2012-13). The Clarets fell short of the required quality upon their return to the Premier League, only emerging from the drop-zone on a few brief occasions before being relegated. Opting for continuity under Dyche, however, the club were able to build from this quick promotion & relegation and after being promoted as Championship-winners in 2015-16 were able to establish the period from 2012 onwards as the most successful era for the club since the 1950s & 60s. Dyches side survived five Premier League seasons enjoying two top-half finishes in 2018 & 20 but Burnley endured a poor 2021-22 and their managers dismissal with eight games remaining was a roll of the dice that would not save them. Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was appointed as Burnley manager in the summer of 2022. The Belgian had managed Anderlecht to 4th & 3rd-placed finishes in the Belgian league in his first two seasons as a senior manager. After a slow start to the season, Kompanys Burnley stormed the Championship and secured promotion with 101 points (a Championship-best since Leicester Citys 102 in 2013-14). The 2023-24 season has delivered a reality check, however, and threatens to halt a new era for the club before it gets going. A difficult opening trio of matches (home to each of Man City, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur) served the Clarets three defeats, and theyve picked up just 13 points in their twenty-three games to date they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle by Spurs, and fellow relegation-threatened Everton dumped that out of the League Cup at the last sixteen stage. They currently sit seven points from safety (with Luton having a game in hand), and its difficult to identify a route for survival this season. In the slightly longer-term, a bigger question probably concerns Vincent Kompany and whether Burnley afford him the same faith & trust they had in Dyche following their relegation nine years ago. Points are a weekly imperative for both Liverpool and Burnley from here until the end of the season, albeit for very different reasons. Defeat to Arsenal last weekend removed Liverpools breathing space at the top of the table, and puts extra emphasis on Man Citys visit to Anfield next month supporters will be keen for Darwin Nunez to return to the starting line-up this weekend, particularly with the continued absence of Mo Salah and suggestions of flu affecting the the squad. Failure to beat Luton and Everton in recent weeks really has seen Burnley leave themselves in a vulnerable position there'll be minimal expectations on this weekends match for the travelling support, but the the Clarets predicament leaves Kompanys side needing to be near-perfect in anything resembling a six-pointer for the remainder of the season if theyre set to give themselves chance of extending their Premier League stay.
Referee: Tim Robinson.Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh.Fourth official: Tom Bramall.VAR: Stuart Attwell.Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.
Great OP. It really made me think.
Nice 'break' after this one.AlissonTrent Quansah VVD RobboMacElliott JonesDiaz Nunez JotaKelleher, Gomez, Endo, Grav and Gakpo are our only other senior players not injured and if there's players out with the flu then the bench could look youthful!
Referee: Tim Robinson ??.Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh.Fourth official: Tom Bramall.VAR: Stuart Attwell.Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Driving up from Devon for this one.
Per the press conference, I don't think Bradley's going to be in this one. I'm worried actually about player availability - given both injuries and the flu (and part of me wonders if onset of sickness was one reason for the subpar performance last week)
Centre mid is an interesting choice, jones and Mac Allister nailed on, who is the 3rd? Elliott, Gravenberch, Endo, Trent, Gapko?
picked up in a van?
Do we know who may have the flu?
Alisson Bradley Gomez Virg RobboTrent Mac Allister JonesDiaz Darwin Jota
Cheers Duvva. King Crimson to beat Bad Kompany.
Got a feeling he might go Gapko
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]