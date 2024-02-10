« previous next »
Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February

Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
PREVIEW BY JACKH

jackh:
Liverpool vs Burnley

Saturday 10th February, 2024
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League
Referee: Tim Robinson


Burnley make the short trip from Lancashire to Merseyside this weekend, facing their hosts Liverpool for the second time in just a matter of weeks  the sides last met at Turf Moor on Boxing Day, with the Reds securing a 2-0 victory. The intensity of the title challenge for Jurgen Klopps side intensified further last week, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal and saw their advantage at the top of the table reduced. Burnley fought back late on from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Fulham last weekend, but  seven points adrift of 17th-placed Luton Town  they appear on the verge of resignation, rather than the intensity of a relegation battle.


Liverpool last hosted Burnley in August 2021, in each sides second game of the Premier League season. A goal in each half from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane saw Jurgen Klopps side secure a 2-0 win and a second victory of the season, whilst also condemning Sean Dyches Clarets to a second defeat. The Reds of course then charged through a long & largely-enjoyable season  they won both domestic cups at Wembley, with penalty victories over Chelsea, but the final day of the Premier League season provided heartbreak and the Champions League Final in Paris led to footballing disappointment, along with confusion, panic, and fury for supporters. Burnley struggled to turn draws into wins through the first half of the season, and spent much of it languishing in or just below the drop zone. Though the second half of the season brought victories, it also brought defeats, and despite a strong April giving them a slight advantage in the relegation battle, they were beaten 2-1 at home by Newcastle on the final day  Everton's 1-0 over Bournemouth on the same day confirming the Clarets relegation to the Championship.


Burnleys recent history is dominated by the near-decade long tenure of Sean Dyche, who took over in October 2012 following the resignation of Eddie Howe. Burnley had only spent one season in the top tier (2009-10) since the mid-70s, but Dyche secured promotion in his first full season in charge (having guided them to 11th in 2012-13). The Clarets fell short of the required quality upon their return to the Premier League, only emerging from the drop-zone on a few brief occasions before being relegated. Opting for continuity under Dyche, however, the club were able to build from this quick promotion & relegation and  after being promoted as Championship-winners in 2015-16  were able to establish the period from 2012 onwards as the most successful era for the club since the 1950s & 60s. Dyches side survived five Premier League seasons  enjoying two top-half finishes in 2018 & 20  but Burnley endured a poor 2021-22 and their managers dismissal with eight games remaining was a roll of the dice that would not save them.


Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was appointed as Burnley manager in the summer of 2022. The Belgian had managed Anderlecht to 4th & 3rd-placed finishes in the Belgian league in his first two seasons as a senior manager. After a slow start to the season, Kompanys Burnley stormed the Championship and secured promotion with 101 points (a Championship-best since Leicester Citys 102 in 2013-14). The 2023-24 season has delivered a reality check, however, and threatens to halt a new era for the club before it gets going. A difficult opening trio of matches (home to each of Man City, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur) served the Clarets three defeats, and theyve picked up just 13 points in their twenty-three games to date  they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle by Spurs, and fellow relegation-threatened Everton dumped that out of the League Cup at the last sixteen stage. They currently sit seven points from safety (with Luton having a game in hand), and its difficult to identify a route for survival this season. In the slightly longer-term, a bigger question probably concerns Vincent Kompany and whether Burnley afford him the same faith & trust they had in Dyche following their relegation nine years ago.


Points are a weekly imperative for both Liverpool and Burnley from here until the end of the season, albeit for very different reasons. Defeat to Arsenal last weekend removed Liverpools breathing space at the top of the table, and puts extra emphasis on Man Citys visit to Anfield next month  supporters will be keen for Darwin Nunez to return to the starting line-up this weekend, particularly with the continued absence of Mo Salah and suggestions of flu affecting the the squad. Failure to beat Luton and Everton in recent weeks really has seen Burnley leave themselves in a vulnerable position  there'll be minimal expectations on this weekends match for the travelling support, but the the Clarets predicament leaves Kompanys side needing to be near-perfect in anything resembling a six-pointer for the remainder of the season if theyre set to give themselves chance of extending their Premier League stay.

Last Edit: Today at 06:28:33 pm by duvva 💅
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:17:02 pm
Jürgen's presser:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FU2T9uIKqv8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FU2T9uIKqv8</a>
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:18:15 pm
Guess Trent is starting at right back for this one, but I think we could also see Robertson come in as the team looks better balanced with those two vs Trent and Gomez.
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:20:15 pm
So we are without: Mo, Bradley, Dom, Konate...

Alisson
Trent Quansah VVD Robbo/Gomez
Jones Endo Mac
Jota Darwin Diaz
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:07 pm
Early goal be nice here.

No Konate, Bradley, Dom, Mo, or Thiago plus whoever has the flu.
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #5 on: Today at 02:44:47 pm
Great OP. It really made me think.

Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #6 on: Today at 02:50:54 pm
Referee: Tim Robinson.
Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh.
Fourth official: Tom Bramall.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:51:43 pm
Come on Redmen!!
Daft as it sounds this has become a must win as are the next three. I think Elliott gets the start this time and we just need to be ruthless and press them into errors.
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:55:41 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:50:54 pm
Referee: Tim Robinson.
Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh.
Fourth official: Tom Bramall.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

Could be worse.
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:21:41 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:44:47 pm
Great OP. It really made me think.

;D

to be fair - that's about all the info we need on Burnley anyway.
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:28:31 pm
Should have well, well too much for them. They were poor in the league game over Christmas and only stayed in it because of the ref/VAR and at Anfield I'd expect it to be routine with them giving the ball away fairly routinely.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robbo
Mac Allister   Jones   Elliott
Gakpo   Jota   Nunez
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #11 on: Today at 03:47:33 pm
Driving up from Devon for this one.  Tickets are nearly impossible these days - drew blanks in both ballots - so had to go hospitality.  Ouch but wanted to get a match in before Klopp leaves.

Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #12 on: Today at 03:52:27 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:44:47 pm
Great OP. It really made me think.

;D
Better than my usual fare I thought :)
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #13 on: Today at 04:13:17 pm
Nice 'break' after this one.

Alisson
Trent Quansah VVD Robbo
Mac
Elliott Jones
Diaz Nunez Jota


Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Grav and Gakpo are our only other senior players not injured and if there's players out with the flu then the bench could look youthful!
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #14 on: Today at 04:21:42 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:13:17 pm
Nice 'break' after this one.

Alisson
Trent Quansah VVD Robbo
Mac
Elliott Jones
Diaz Nunez Jota


Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Grav and Gakpo are our only other senior players not injured and if there's players out with the flu then the bench could look youthful!
Didnt we just have a 6 day break after the Arsenal loss?
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #15 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:50:54 pm
Referee: Tim Robinson ??.
Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh.
Fourth official: Tom Bramall.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

Liked 2468 motorway
Glad to be gay was before it's time
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #16 on: Today at 04:41:22 pm
Tom
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #17 on: Today at 05:11:12 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 03:47:33 pm
Driving up from Devon for this one. 
picked up in a van?
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #18 on: Today at 05:54:14 pm
Alisson

Bradley Gomez Virg Robbo

Trent Mac Allister Jones

Diaz Darwin Jota
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:58:01 pm
Per the press conference, I don't think Bradley's going to be in this one. I'm worried actually about player availability - given both injuries and the flu (and part of me wonders if onset of sickness was one reason for the subpar performance last week)
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:59:58 pm
alison

trent quansah virg robbo

jones endo mac

jota nunez diaz

elliot and grav need good performances from the bench

good job we kept bobby clarke for a bench option
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #21 on: Today at 06:19:57 pm
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 05:58:01 pm
Per the press conference, I don't think Bradley's going to be in this one. I'm worried actually about player availability - given both injuries and the flu (and part of me wonders if onset of sickness was one reason for the subpar performance last week)
I'd bring Quansah in for him and play Gomez at RB. Trent can replace Grav who's not in great form.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:44:35 pm »
Big thanks to jackh for his preview. Ive now added this to the OP. Top stuff as always
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #23 on: Today at 06:53:48 pm
It sounds as though Gomez has been ill, so not sure if he will play this weekend.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #24 on: Today at 06:59:56 pm
Centre mid is an interesting choice, jones and Mac Allister nailed on, who is the 3rd? Elliott, Gravenberch, Endo, Trent, Gapko?
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #25 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 06:59:56 pm
Centre mid is an interesting choice, jones and Mac Allister nailed on, who is the 3rd? Elliott, Gravenberch, Endo, Trent, Gapko?

Eliott can fill in, or play Endo as the 6 and move Macca to an 8
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #26 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm
Got a feeling he might go Gapko
Re: Temp Preview - Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 3pm Sat 10 Feb
Reply #27 on: Today at 07:38:11 pm
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #28 on: Today at 08:24:16 pm
Do we know who may have the flu?
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #29 on: Today at 08:25:47 pm
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 08:24:16 pm
Do we know who may have the flu?
The ones sneezing I reckon.
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #30 on: Today at 08:40:13 pm
Cheers Duvva. 

King Crimson to beat Bad Kompany.

Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #31 on: Today at 09:33:08 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:54:14 pm
Alisson

Bradley Gomez Virg Robbo

Trent Mac Allister Jones

Diaz Darwin Jota
Bradley still at home with his family
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #32 on: Today at 09:37:47 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:40:13 pm
Cheers Duvva. 

King Crimson to beat Bad Kompany.

jackh wrote the OP
Re: Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 10th February
Reply #33 on: Today at 09:40:56 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:29:34 pm
Got a feeling he might go Gapko

Id rather play any of the midfielders in midfield. Otherwise Trent. Cody needs some minutes to find form but not in midfield please
