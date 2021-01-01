« previous next »
Author Topic: Blue Cards and Sin Bins  (Read 2433 times)

Offline Samie

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:28:12 pm
Or not finish his kebab. False alarm.

Don't be spreading filthy lies Nicholas.  >:(
Online 4pool

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 03:47:23 pm »
The only reason Blue cards will be introduced is so Everton supporters can hold up Blue Premier League is corrupt cards.
Online SamLad

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm »
from the managers:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he thinks officiating should be made more simple for referees. "These kinds of things just make it more complicated," Klopp told a news conference. "If you want to test it, no problem with testing, but if that's the first step to agreeing or already being sure that it will happen. I have no idea to be honest. I have no idea. [It] doesn't sound like a fantastic idea in first moment. But I can't remember when the last fantastic idea came from these guys [IFAB] if they ever had one."

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou questioned the wisdom behind the trial. "I struggle to understand why this urgency suddenly to bring in new things. I don't know if there's that much wrong with the game," Postecoglou said. "My issue with the game right now is that VAR has changed football as an experience. I don't know why a different colour card is going to make a difference. I don't know about this taking things from other sports. Other sports are trying to make their games faster, we're bringing in more clutter."

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said that he wants to know how the blue card would be applied in different match situations, and added that he would have been shown "a lot" if they had been introduced while he was still playing. "It's going to be more complicated because the interpretation of the referee [of] when to apply the red, the yellow or the blue [is important]," Pochettino said.
"What happens with the goalkeeper? Do you play without the goalkeeper for 10 minutes or can you change?"

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he could see the potential benefits of the proposed new law. "I think everything is being done with the intention to simplify it and make it more clear and try to cut out mistakes from decisions that are extremely difficult," Arteta told a news conference. "In a split second, you are talking about centimetres, or even millimetres. So hopefully everything is done to improve the game, and if that's the case. It's worth trying." However, the Arsenal boss also said that he wasn't sure whether blue cards and sin bins can benefit the sport in the short term. "We've got a lot going on now with decisions, with technology, with what has come in. I don't know if we're ready for that yet. "Hopefully it's going to be tested very well before we introduce it at this level."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday that blue cards will only serve to make football unnecessarily complicated. "The idea I have in general is to simplify the rules as much as possible," Ancelotti said. "I don't know if [blue cards] simplify the referee's job or not. The rules are more complicated every year. I don't know if a blue card makes a referee's job more simple, or more difficult."

Sin bins have already been implemented in the lower levels of football since the 2019-20 season, where players have been shown a yellow card and been ordered to leave the pitch for 10 minutes if they show disrespect to an official. The IFAB is trialling blue cards to make the decision clearer to players, coaches and supporters.

The blue card trial, which is due to take place over the course of next season, will not be implemented in top level competitions such as the Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League, Euro 2024 or the Copa America and it wouldn't be until the 2026-27 season at the earliest before it could enter the Laws of the Game.

"FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature," the sport's governing body said in a statement on Thursday. "Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 1 March."
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 04:11:55 pm »
Arteta is a bit of an oddball, isn't he?
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:13:47 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:16:15 pm
3 points for a win. Substitutes allowed has gradually gone from 0 to the 5 very recently. Backpass rule.  Yellow and red cards. All happened in Klopp's time and pretty significant changes too.

 He's talking more about recent history.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:11:55 pm
Arteta is a bit of an oddball, isn't he?

If you mean does he probably bottle and store his own urine, then yes.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:14:20 pm »
I think this will make the game easy to rig. Can you imagine all the questionable blue cards for dissent?
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:14:13 pm
If you mean does he probably bottle and store his own urine, then yes.

I do. ;D
Offline redk84

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 04:27:30 pm »
sort out refs that can implement the current rules properly first then start thinking about new rules you fucking idiots
Online Peabee

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:18:20 pm
I do. ;D

How long do you store it for?
Online SamLad

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 04:31:48 pm »
the bbc asked for comments on this today. some interesting ones:

- We already have punishments for dissent and cynical fouls - it's called a yellow card and the referees are not consistent with their application. This is a waste of time and will just cause more controversy.

- The whole idea of two blues equals a red also makes no sense.

- The reason behind that is that we appear to be changing the laws to accommodate weak and indecisive referee. Referees in the current laws at the elite level have the ability to caution someone for dissent and further dissent to issue a red card.

- Former Premier League and FIFA referee, Keith Hackett, spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about the potential introduction of blue cards: "Yeah, I think it's a very good point [that sin bins encourage time wasting] and it's one that we do see when a sin bin is applied. I think this is the lawmaker saying, how can we prevent players from disputing decisions in such a difficult manner for the referee when we've got to some degree, the current law not being applied.

- What happens if the goalkeeper is shown a blue card? You wouldn't want to bring another keeper on for only 10 minutes and basically waste a sub, but playing without a keeper, even for a short period, will inevitably see the opposition score. Half-baked nonsense.

- I've been watching football, coaching football for donkeys years, and now I just don't know what I'm watching anymore. The referees don't know, the crowds don't know, nobody knows what's a yellow, what's a red? I don't know what a blue is going to be and how long it's going to take for VAR to decide if it's a blue or a yellow or a red, because they'll have to look at it. They won't be able to let the referees just make a decision. The referees, to be honest, they may as well take the referee off the pitch now and just do it from a studio.
Online Peabee

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:37:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:41:30 pm
We have this in the league I play in and it's fucking stupid. All that happens is we go down to 10-men and then just time waste as much as we can for those 10-minutes whilst playing shit on a stick football (and it's not exactly a high level with 11 to begin with).

Good points. We'd also have teams (such as Arsenal) play acting and trying to goad the opposition into dissent, to gain an even bigger advantage than a FK or yellow. They're overcomplicating the rules of the game.
Offline classycarra

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:11:55 pm
Arteta is a bit of an oddball, isn't he?
was just gonna say, lot of sense being spoken there. then mikel arteta said some random weird stuff
Offline wenlock

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:57:54 pm »
Some players are taller then others so I presume there will be a selection of wheelie bins at various sizes, will they close the lids?

This will give them time to reflect on their naughtiness but will also mean air holes are needed and will cause delays while players get used to the light levels again on exiting the bin.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:11:55 pm
Arteta is a bit of an oddball, isn't he?
Once Everton touches you...
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm »
Ive found the reaction to this absolutely baffling. Like is it the duty of every football fan to shoot everything down before its even been given a chance? I understand the laws of the game are more debated than ever at the moment, but that doesnt mean every idea to try and improve things should be shot down into oblivion.

Giving a blue card out for dissent is ridiculous and yellow cards should suffice and be more consistently applied. However, the cynical/professional foul is a great idea. I find watching certain sides that have developed this into a tactic almost unwatchable. I couldnt stand players like Fernandinho being lauded for their ability to haul down a man consistently to prevent counter attacks. I love counter attacks, theyre one of the most exciting parts of a sport thats become drab on the whole, and seeing them prevented by another extended shirt pull or the defending player with his arms all over the attacker is shite. Proper shite. Ive seen both sides of the argument about how people think it will play out, and the suspicion around how this will be consistently applied is fair. But Im happy to see them try something new and counteract what has now become a very prominent tactic in the modern game. Years ago it was something you would see every few weeks in the odd game, now nearly every game involving certain sides its become their go to tactic to stop counter attacks, yellow cards arent working.
Offline slaphead

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm »
It's not so much a case of yellow cards aren't working, more of a case that the people with them in their pockets are complete idiots, and adding more to their already incompetence will only have 1 result.
Get decent refs, apply the rules fairly and consistently, no matter who the team are and job's a goodin.
Giving them idiots another card to lash out is insanity really
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:17:01 pm »
I think Pochettino's comments about goalkeepers is on point. The mechanics on that alone are ridiculous.
Offline thejbs

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:26:38 pm »
The only change I think football needs is a stop-clock and a 60-70min game. This is unnecessary and will just create more time wasting.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm »
An unnecessary complication...   it's the usual trying to solve a problem by throwing more questions at it.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm
It's not so much a case of yellow cards aren't working, more of a case that the people with them in their pockets are complete idiots, and adding more to their already incompetence will only have 1 result.
Get decent refs, apply the rules fairly and consistently, no matter who the team are and job's a goodin.
Giving them idiots another card to lash out is insanity really

Yeah the refs arent great, but the problem is you have teams actively choosing to take the yellow over conceding the counter. Its a no brainer, it drives us mad that our players dont or havent done it in the past. Even when a referee does decide to get the yellow out, is it really that much of a punishment? How many players on a yellow go on to get a second yellow? How many high risk counter attacks are teams preventing by taking the professional foul? What % of those situations is that number in those games?

The referees are indefensible, no doubt, the flip flapping around clear and obvious with VAR has become ridiculous, it needs to be fixed, but Im not convinced this is really that complicated or really worth getting the pitchforks out over. Cynical fouls ruin the game and the spectacle, taking the yellow has become too easy a choice and a straight red is too harsh a punishment so find the middle ground. Im amazed they havent thought this would suit being applied to what people describe as orange card tackles. Would anybody have had an issue if Curtis went off for 10 mins at Spurs? Playing the rest of the game without him felt too harsh on an accidental challenge. This felt like a good opportunity to remove the controversy around harsh straight reds but no.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on February  8, 2024, 06:44:19 pm
Just found out that the four FAs from the United Kingdom hold 50% of the voting power in IFAB, assumed it was more international.

Why are we determined to make Football so fucking complicated.

corruption
Offline classycarra

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:12:49 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm
I’ve found the reaction to this absolutely baffling.
then this straight after
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm
Giving a blue card out for dissent is ridiculous and yellow cards should suffice and be more consistently applied.

&

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
it needs to be fixed, but I’m not convinced this is really that complicated or really worth getting the pitchforks out over.
then this straight after
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
Cynical fouls ruin the game
Online SamLad

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:20:13 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:12:49 am
then this straight after
&
then this straight after
let me say I find Garlic Red's response to this absolutely baffling.  :)
Online Malaysian Kopite

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:23:06 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:11:55 pm
Arteta is a bit of an oddball, isn't he?
Won't ever forget him being asked which actor he'd like to play him in a movie and he answered either Denzel Washington or Morgan Freeman  ;D
