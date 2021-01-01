Why cant the referee just give yellow cards to these offenders, then a red if they repeat. Worked ok for 50 years. blue cards and sin bins are a poor suggestion , what happens when the goalkeeper gets one? Five minutes pissing around while one of th players gets his gloves and shirt on, five more when the goalie comes back on. As if they havent fucked our game enough, this suggestion needs binning before testing and definitely not implementing. I am sure this wont happen but if it does then it would be the final straw for me.