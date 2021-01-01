You cant go this without also introducing a stop clock. All that will happen is that the team down to 10 will kill the clock by feigning injury etc., spoiling the game. And no that is not in the full sense what happens now anyway because, in theory, refs add on time lost.



The only sports o can think of with sin bins are rugby (both codes?) and hockey. In rugby a side can try and stall a bit and run down the clock when you get scrums that need resetting. But the clock does go on and off in rugby quite a bit for certain injuries/penalties/ref checking the big screen.I do think teams will have to evolve quite quickly to have specific plans when theyre a man up or a man down.In hockey you have rolling subs so if a defender got sinbinned you could probably bring another one on and regroup.Definitely feels like something we dont really need but suppose it might be interesting to see how it all plays out. And by interesting, I mean it will no doubt descend into farce!