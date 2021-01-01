« previous next »
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:13:04 pm »
This sounds like shit, can see us going down to 8 players, & sin binning players for 10 minutes doesn't work in football, teams would sit back & contain the opposition.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm »
Only way I can see it working is in the case straight red cards. Violent conduct? Off. Ill-timed attempt at the ball? Blue. Of course, it's pointless because it still comes down to whoever happens to be the ref or on VAR and will increase the number if cock-ups.

Will come and go like the golden goal.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm »
I thought I'd popped into the the media and arts thread when I seen the title .

It's another classic example of a shower of twats being a shower of twats and we do fuck all about it.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:43:17 am »
since we're being forced to pretend this is a trial again, i can just rehash my thoughts about previous 'trials' like VAR

Quote from: classycarra on November 14, 2016, 10:38:04 pm
hope it goes badly, so we can end this media-led scrabble to ruin a great sport
Quote from: classycarra on September 19, 2019, 10:03:08 am
I think that was one of my arguments at the time, before the PL spunked their load and decided on VAR for this season.

People were asking and expecting organisations that have struggled to retrospectively referee big incidents (serious violent conduct and simulation) with the benefit of several days and all available footage. Even after something like 20 years of experience in trying to. Expecting them to manage the difficulties in subjectivity (plus their incompetence) successfully with just a minute was beyond unrealistic.

I know they 'trialled' it last season ;D but if they were operating like an actual trial they'd have concluded it wasn't fit. But instead they chose to run before walking, as football authorities often do. Lurching from one mad idea to the next with the focus of a toddler, like silver goals/golden goals/keeper penalty one foot on line, and often cancelling them before they've been given a fair crack (like ABBA penalties).

terrible football administrators used to just focus on their corruption. now it's corruption and subverting the world's favourite team sport. wish they'd fuck off
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:19:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:14:29 pm
Done properly, this could work - so you know its going to be a fucking shitshow :butt


Can't see in any way how this could be a good thing.  Teams will become really defensive while their players are sin-binned. Just leave the game alone. They've already ruined it enough as it is.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:13:07 am »
Why cant the referee just give yellow cards to these offenders, then a red if they repeat. Worked ok for 50 years. blue cards and sin bins are a poor suggestion , what happens when the goalkeeper gets one? Five minutes pissing around while one of th players gets his gloves and shirt on, five more when the goalie comes back on. As if they havent fucked our game enough, this suggestion needs binning before testing and definitely not implementing. I am sure this wont happen but if it does then it would be the final straw for me.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:20:12 am »
Just another set of tools to manage the game which they won't / can't implement fairly and consistently.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:23:47 am »
You cant go this without also introducing a stop clock. All that will happen is that the team down to 10 will kill the clock by feigning injury etc., spoiling the game. And no that is not in the full sense what happens now anyway because, in theory, refs add on time lost.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:55:58 am »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 08:23:47 am
You cant go this without also introducing a stop clock. All that will happen is that the team down to 10 will kill the clock by feigning injury etc., spoiling the game. And no that is not in the full sense what happens now anyway because, in theory, refs add on time lost.

The only sports o can think of with sin bins are rugby (both codes?) and hockey. In rugby a side can try and stall a bit and run down the clock when you get scrums that need resetting. But the clock does go on and off in rugby quite a bit for certain injuries/penalties/ref checking the big screen.

I do think teams will have to evolve quite quickly to have specific plans when theyre a man up or a man down.

In hockey you have rolling subs so if a defender got sinbinned you could probably bring another one on and regroup.

Definitely feels like something we dont really need but suppose it might be interesting to see how it all plays out. And by interesting, I mean it will no doubt descend into farce!
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:31:50 am »
Next on the agenda is curved offside lines.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:48:26 am »
This idea has been floated for decades along  with kick-ins. It was stupid then and stupid now
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:52:45 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:31:50 am
Next on the agenda is curved offside lines.

We already have those ;)
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:04:39 am »
I see nothing in the game of football that needs this type of solution that can't already be resolved by doing the following:

- Handing out yellow cards early to serial cynical foulers like Rodri
- Handing out a clear and timely warning if behavious persists and player is on a yellow
- Handing out second yellow at first next similar foul

Them curbing any type of emotional displays from footballers is simply wrong. It's not the same thing to scream in frustration and scream at the referee. Players are humans, why do they want them to behave like they aren't.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:06:47 am »
Cynical tactical fouls are easily the biggest scourge in football. It's not even close. It stops goals being scored and is accepted by many as part of the game despite it literally being blatant cheating. I don't know what the solution is but seeing counters and potentially beautiful goals being stopped from happening by cheating and the cheaters getting away with slap on the wrist, not even that sometimes, puts me off football more than any other thing personally.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:07:28 am »
See how it works, but it sounds shite.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:12:09 am »
I think this is, done well, potentially a good idea. The mentions of Rodri illustrate why. Time after time we see cynical fouls by players who can't be sent off but also have no chance of winning the ball. Purely, 'stop the opposition' type fouls. These are more serious than a yellow card but probably not as serious as a red.

My main concern is the impact on the game of losing a player, it mostly seems to ruin the game as a spectacle.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:22:27 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:12:09 am
I think this is, done well, potentially a good idea. The mentions of Rodri illustrate why. Time after time we see cynical fouls by players who can't be sent off but also have no chance of winning the ball. Purely, 'stop the opposition' type fouls. These are more serious than a yellow card but probably not as serious as a red.

My main concern is the impact on the game of losing a player, it mostly seems to ruin the game as a spectacle.

It's not even just stopping the counters too. I know it's always been a problem in football but certain players just get fouled all day. And when it's not an obvious counter there's never a caution. Some like Salah lucky to even get free kick.

Given football is so systemic now, in some cases risk adverse, that really ruins the spectacle also when the players who actually have flair and capable of moments of magic are fouled out of the game.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:41:48 am »
Imagine the injuries this would cause. Player fully up to speed in a game gets sin-binned. Sits it out for ten minutes and cools down. Call it fifteen minutes with the process of the decision, leaving the pitch, then being reintroduced again. I predict an increase in muscle injuries.

Here's a novel idea. Officiate the game in a no nonsense, fair and competent way, then see the improvement. There's no need for ridiculous gimmicks like this that simply disrupt and complicate the game further.

Stick your blue card up your arses.  :wanker
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:54:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:41:48 am
Imagine the injuries this would cause. Player fully up to speed in a game gets sin-binned. Sits it out for ten minutes and cools down. Call it fifteen minutes with the process of the decision, leaving the pitch, then being reintroduced again. I predict an increase in muscle injuries.

Here's a novel idea. Officiate the game in a no nonsense, fair and competent way, then see the improvement. There's no need for ridiculous gimmicks like this that simply disrupt and complicate the game further.

Stick your blue card up your arses.  :wanker

Fairly sure at one point in rugby they had exercise bikes on the touchline that sinbinned players would pedal on to keep the legs moving. Could be bollocks!
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:02:49 pm »
Instead of blue cards, give a free-kick ten yards up the pitch or possibly even the halfway line if the ball is more than ten yards inside the opposition's half.

If within ten yards of the edge of oppositions penalty area, move the free-kick from say, out wide on the right, to an optimal shooting position for a direct shot.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:18:33 pm »
Instead of blue cards, when such an incident occurs, they should drive a car onto the pitch with a big sideshow stand. Obviously place the bin on the stand and get a Ted Rodgers impersonator to come out and start an impromptu game of 3-2-1 which gives us time to get the dancing elephants on their unicycles in place in time for the Bruce Fortsythe impersonator to set up his 'higher or lower' board where the player can choose higher or lower to the sound of canned applause.

I don't think I need to even mention the dancing girls and fireworks,plus the tank with the dolphins doing flips to entertain the crowd while the result is determined.

It's what the real fans want to see in football games.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:18:33 pm
start an impromptu game of 3-2-1

Well I think I found Ted Roger's cryptic clues in 3-2-1 easier to understand than recent refereeing decisions and explanations thereof, so perhaps this is the way to go.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:36:34 pm »
The officials will have a field day if this madness is brought in, every game will be 5 a side for 10 minutes!

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:54:32 am
Fairly sure at one point in rugby they had exercise bikes on the touchline that sinbinned players would pedal on to keep the legs moving. Could be bollocks!

They did - also in Rugby League (not sure about Union) a player can come off and go back on again, so they used them to keep warmed and ready
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:19:10 am

Can't see in any way how this could be a good thing.  Teams will become really defensive while their players are sin-binned. Just leave the game alone. They've already ruined it enough as it is.

Thing is teams do that when they get a red card - we always struggle v ten men. Some of the 2 yellow reds are stupid too, say a player gets a yellow for a pull back early in the game, then later on he gets fouled by an oppo player and shouts at the ref (Darwin) or kicks the ball away (Darwin, Trent) is that really an offence worthy of a 2nd yellow and therefore a red card and a one match ban? 10 mins in the bin would be a better solution surely?
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:08:05 pm »
That spoof years ago clamouring for injury time multi-ball gets closer by the day.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:10:18 pm »
would be super cool if ifab just trialed giving multiple yellow cards to players who deserve multiple yellow cards - as they themselves say, it would take some time for them to adapt their behaviour but soon they would
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:16:15 pm »
I'm not necessarily saying this is the way forward

But just heard Klopp joke he doesn't know if the rule makers have ever had a good idea. At least not in his time

I do take issue with that. I think that when a good rule change happens then you forget it was ever even a thing

Level used to be offside. 3 points for a win. Substitutes allowed has gradually gone from 0 to the 5 very recently. Backpass rule.  Yellow and red cards. All happened in Klopp's time and pretty significant changes too.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:16:29 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 02:08:05 pm
That spoof years ago clamouring for injury time multi-ball gets closer by the day.
The best one was when Grandatand ran a piece on massively increasing the size of the goals on April fools. Nearly everyone fell for it as that kind of spoof was rare in those days, and certainly not expected from a BBC staple like that.

Early 90s must have been
