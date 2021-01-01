« previous next »
Blue Cards and Sin Bins

Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
This sounds like shit, can see us going down to 8 players, & sin binning players for 10 minutes doesn't work in football, teams would sit back & contain the opposition.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
Only way I can see it working is in the case straight red cards. Violent conduct? Off. Ill-timed attempt at the ball? Blue. Of course, it's pointless because it still comes down to whoever happens to be the ref or on VAR and will increase the number if cock-ups.

Will come and go like the golden goal.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
I thought I'd popped into the the media and arts thread when I seen the title .

It's another classic example of a shower of twats being a shower of twats and we do fuck all about it.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
since we're being forced to pretend this is a trial again, i can just rehash my thoughts about previous 'trials' like VAR

hope it goes badly, so we can end this media-led scrabble to ruin a great sport
I think that was one of my arguments at the time, before the PL spunked their load and decided on VAR for this season.

People were asking and expecting organisations that have struggled to retrospectively referee big incidents (serious violent conduct and simulation) with the benefit of several days and all available footage. Even after something like 20 years of experience in trying to. Expecting them to manage the difficulties in subjectivity (plus their incompetence) successfully with just a minute was beyond unrealistic.

I know they 'trialled' it last season ;D but if they were operating like an actual trial they'd have concluded it wasn't fit. But instead they chose to run before walking, as football authorities often do. Lurching from one mad idea to the next with the focus of a toddler, like silver goals/golden goals/keeper penalty one foot on line, and often cancelling them before they've been given a fair crack (like ABBA penalties).

terrible football administrators used to just focus on their corruption. now it's corruption and subverting the world's favourite team sport. wish they'd fuck off
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
Can't see in any way how this could be a good thing.  Teams will become really defensive while their players are sin-binned. Just leave the game alone. They've already ruined it enough as it is.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
Why cant the referee just give yellow cards to these offenders, then a red if they repeat. Worked ok for 50 years. blue cards and sin bins are a poor suggestion , what happens when the goalkeeper gets one? Five minutes pissing around while one of th players gets his gloves and shirt on, five more when the goalie comes back on. As if they havent fucked our game enough, this suggestion needs binning before testing and definitely not implementing. I am sure this wont happen but if it does then it would be the final straw for me.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
Just another set of tools to manage the game which they won't / can't implement fairly and consistently.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
You cant go this without also introducing a stop clock. All that will happen is that the team down to 10 will kill the clock by feigning injury etc., spoiling the game. And no that is not in the full sense what happens now anyway because, in theory, refs add on time lost.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
The only sports o can think of with sin bins are rugby (both codes?) and hockey. In rugby a side can try and stall a bit and run down the clock when you get scrums that need resetting. But the clock does go on and off in rugby quite a bit for certain injuries/penalties/ref checking the big screen.

I do think teams will have to evolve quite quickly to have specific plans when theyre a man up or a man down.

In hockey you have rolling subs so if a defender got sinbinned you could probably bring another one on and regroup.

Definitely feels like something we dont really need but suppose it might be interesting to see how it all plays out. And by interesting, I mean it will no doubt descend into farce!
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
Next on the agenda is curved offside lines.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
This idea has been floated for decades along  with kick-ins. It was stupid then and stupid now
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
We already have those ;)
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
I see nothing in the game of football that needs this type of solution that can't already be resolved by doing the following:

- Handing out yellow cards early to serial cynical foulers like Rodri
- Handing out a clear and timely warning if behavious persists and player is on a yellow
- Handing out second yellow at first next similar foul

Them curbing any type of emotional displays from footballers is simply wrong. It's not the same thing to scream in frustration and scream at the referee. Players are humans, why do they want them to behave like they aren't.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
Cynical tactical fouls are easily the biggest scourge in football. It's not even close. It stops goals being scored and is accepted by many as part of the game despite it literally being blatant cheating. I don't know what the solution is but seeing counters and potentially beautiful goals being stopped from happening by cheating and the cheaters getting away with slap on the wrist, not even that sometimes, puts me off football more than any other thing personally.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
See how it works, but it sounds shite.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
I think this is, done well, potentially a good idea. The mentions of Rodri illustrate why. Time after time we see cynical fouls by players who can't be sent off but also have no chance of winning the ball. Purely, 'stop the opposition' type fouls. These are more serious than a yellow card but probably not as serious as a red.

My main concern is the impact on the game of losing a player, it mostly seems to ruin the game as a spectacle.
