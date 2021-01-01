« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Blue Cards and Sin Bins  (Read 764 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,620
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 05:15:13 pm by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,324
  • YNWA
Re: Blue Cards
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm »
They're determined to finally kill off the sport.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,083
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:19:41 pm »
#PrayforRodri
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,682
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:19:41 pm
#PrayforRodri

Card proof that c*nt

Nailed on an Everton player get's the first blue card though
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,790
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:39:16 pm »
Why don't they just leave the game alone? With the exception of scrapping VAR as that should never have came in. No doubt we'll get a ton of 'blue cards' and nobody else will for the same offences. Or the odd time they do, the ref will then let them waste time for 10 minutes.

The last thing that came in that was beneficial was the backpass rule.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,418
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:46:58 pm »
🤪

What a load of old bullshit.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:08:52 pm »
Sin bins with these refs? What could go wrong?.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
  • RedOrDead
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm »
All these manc based referee will be licking their lips when they referee us
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,577
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:15:49 pm »
Should be orange cards surely.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,442
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:17:37 pm »
Silly.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:23:21 pm »
I got a blue card and sent to the sin bin for kicking the ball away to stop a quickly taken free kick, just last week for my indoor 5 a side team.

Rodris in trouble if this goes through!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,817
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:24:16 pm »
Thatll clear things up
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,083
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:43:50 pm »
So instead of fans moaning when a player got a red instead of a yellow or vice versa, we can now moan at an extra layer of complexity when one of ours is sin binned and one of theirs only gets a yellow.everybody wins.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
  • ....mmm
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:44:19 pm »
Just found out that the four FAs from the United Kingdom hold 50% of the voting power in IFAB, assumed it was more international.

Why are we determined to make Football so fucking complicated.
Logged
:D

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:45:53 pm »
Great news, the current rules are handled so well by the current refs and var's what could go wrong?

(It's also a completely horrendous idea even forgetting the state of officiating)
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,972
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:50:16 pm »
They already basically have this for dissent in the non leagues. Don't think it should count for dissent but I remember John Terry actually rugby tackling a player on a counter.

There obviously at times isn't punishment enough for cynical challenges when a team hasn't had a yellow card so far, sits on a 1 nil lead, usually in a cup match and can just take it in turns to take a player down to stop an attack. I know we all love it when it's one of ours, likes of Mascherano or Fabinho but I don't think it's inherently football, the same way we got rid of the back pass rule. If a team has caught you on the counter then I think generally speaking it's fair that if you take them out on purpose without getting anywhere near the ball, a simple yellow card and a chance to reset isn't punishment enough. But I guess there would be greater backlash making these red cards.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,482
  • Big in Japan
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:03:29 pm »
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:39:16 pm
No doubt we'll get a ton of 'blue cards' and nobody else will for the same offences. Or the odd time they do, the ref will then let them waste time for 10 minutes.

Exactly. We'll definitely be made an example of. As long as refs aren't mic'ed up, I can see refs basically making shit up to put ours in the sideline.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:03:53 pm »
Finally some common sense. All the mess and balls up being made are clearly down to not having it in the game where 2 blues make a red and 1 blue and 1 yellow makes a red.
It's not all bad, at least the refs will get an extra pocked sewn into their shirts
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
  • Seis Veces
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:09:12 pm »
Good to see a new card brought in to appeal to the Evertonian market.

Seriously though, stop killing the sport lads.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:16:39 pm »
Jurgen's off, City are still unpunished, and now they want to bring in more bs to control the game to whatever bias they have.

Any real reason to watch football in this country any more?
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:17:44 pm »
Makes it even easier to walk away after Klopps.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:43:50 pm
So instead of fans moaning when a player got a red instead of a yellow or vice versa, we can now moan at an extra layer of complexity when one of ours is sin binned and one of theirs only gets a yellow.everybody wins.

Exactly. Refs struggle very badly to keep decisions consistent. An extra layer isn't going to help.

Now we will see your centre half off for 10 minutes for dissent and the game you was winning one nil is 2-1 by the time he comes back on. 20 minutes later dissent is ignored, it will be a cluster fuck because they wont be consistent with it. It makes the game more about the officials than it already is and they are currently fucking it up badly.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:27:24 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:24:00 pm »
This could be the final straw for me.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 07:16:39 pm
Jurgen's off, City are still unpunished, and now they want to bring in more bs to control the game to whatever bias they have.

Any real reason to watch football in this country any more?

It will give Sky Sports more to talk about. More controversy. More Social media hits. More air time filled, More flash points. More bantz. More money.  That's what it all comes down to in the end. Football fans aren't a thought anymore. For everyone that turns it off you'll have loads more turning it on, unfortunately
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,087
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 07:16:39 pm
Jurgen's off, City are still unpunished, and now they want to bring in more bs to control the game to whatever bias they have.

Any real reason to watch football in this country any more?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,620
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 07:16:39 pm
Any real reason to watch top flight football in this country any more?

No. Non-league though. Tenner in, drink in the stands, doesn't consume your entire week and isn't shoved down your throat by the media.

Also, just another market for the bookies to rinse.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,628
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:53:08 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:20:54 pm
Card proof that c*nt

Nailed on an Everton player get's the first blue card though

It's a new policy, so obviously before it gets ignored, the first recipient will be one of our players.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:59:24 pm »
The backlash against this will make the reaction to VAR look tame.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,499
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:13:18 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 08:48:39 pm
No. Non-league though. Tenner in, drink in the stands, doesn't consume your entire week and isn't shoved down your throat by the media.

Also, just another market for the bookies to rinse.

I agree with this.  Support your local community too.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,256
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:14:29 pm »
Done properly, this could work - so you know its going to be a fucking shitshow :butt
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,175
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:24:49 pm »
Rodri will be in trouble? Is that a piss take?

The refs dont Do a thing about him now, they let them and others surround them and only dish out when they feel like it.

They cant handle how it is at the moment its just going to be even more of the same. Absolute shitshow.

And the main reason being to take out dissent and players kicking off. So in other words make the players like fucking robots with no emotion. How is Nunez supposed to stay in the pitch when hes fouled by Gabriel and he reacts like any fucking human being? He would have been binned for ten minutes would he?

All that because they think it will trickle down to fans and kids. Honestly the game will be played with helmets and zero contact allowed in 50 years at best.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:25:38 pm »
Just leave the game alone fuck sake. The Neanderthals that currently ref the game cant do their current job well, let alone have to cope with dealing yet more decision making.

Keep your oiky mits to yourself and focus on the bigger issues at play such as Man Shitty, corruption in UEFA and FIFA.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,714
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:32:24 pm »
No wonder Jurgen is done with all this shite.
Logged

Offline 5-times-Phill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: Blue Cards and Sin Bins
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:34:22 pm »
If it was introduced for tackles, the old more than a yellow but not a red, I wouldnt mind it I dont think.
But tactical fouls are legitimately part of the game and I really dont want to see refs given more more to crack down on dissent. Nunez got booked at the weekend for throwing his arms up after not getting a clear foul. Is that dissent enough for a blue card, would be ridiculous. Nobody wants to see games ruined cos someone told a ref to fuck off in the heat of the moment.
Not to mention how inconsistently the existing cards are currently used when it comes to dissent.

Having said all that FIFA have tweeted thats whilst it has been discussed, its not imminent. Which is good.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 