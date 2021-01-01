They already basically have this for dissent in the non leagues. Don't think it should count for dissent but I remember John Terry actually rugby tackling a player on a counter.



There obviously at times isn't punishment enough for cynical challenges when a team hasn't had a yellow card so far, sits on a 1 nil lead, usually in a cup match and can just take it in turns to take a player down to stop an attack. I know we all love it when it's one of ours, likes of Mascherano or Fabinho but I don't think it's inherently football, the same way we got rid of the back pass rule. If a team has caught you on the counter then I think generally speaking it's fair that if you take them out on purpose without getting anywhere near the ball, a simple yellow card and a chance to reset isn't punishment enough. But I guess there would be greater backlash making these red cards.