« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things Youve Never Done  (Read 21870 times)

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #400 on: December 29, 2024, 11:38:38 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on November 21, 2024, 10:25:20 am
Same for me with Indtagram

Both for me. Not arsed about either
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #401 on: December 31, 2024, 03:34:27 pm »
Loved News Year's Eve
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,545
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #402 on: January 3, 2025, 01:16:06 pm »
Hmmm, off the top of my head;

Been arrested
Smoked
Taken cocaine
Watched a Star Wars film
Been married
Had kids

I'm 47 in a few weeks, sometimes I regret the last two, but then I have always believed fate has a plan for you in life.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:06:05 pm »
Drank a Barolo wine
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 11:06:05 pm
Drank a Barolo wine

beat me to it  :hally :wellin   chokehead c*nt
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,875
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:18:41 am »
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #406 on: Today at 07:53:29 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January  3, 2025, 01:16:06 pm
Hmmm, off the top of my head;

Been arrested
Smoked
Taken cocaine
Watched a Star Wars film
Been married
Had kids

I'm 47 in a few weeks, sometimes I regret the last two, but then I have always believed fate has a plan for you in life.

oh im your opposite i have done all your list.  But who is the better person probably not me  ;)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,390
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:53:29 pm
oh im your opposite i have done all your list.  But who is the better person probably not me  ;)
You've watched a Star Wars film?

I thought better of you.

*Shakes head*
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:11:42 pm
You've watched a Star Wars film?

I thought better of you.

*Shakes head*

You thought well of Digger John? More fool you.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,390
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #409 on: Today at 08:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:35:20 pm
You thought well of Digger John? More fool you.
😀
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 