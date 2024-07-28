« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things Youve Never Done  (Read 10772 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #280 on: July 28, 2024, 07:27:34 pm »
^ Ha ha. Last few posts  ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #281 on: July 28, 2024, 07:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 28, 2024, 07:27:07 pm
Shame about Nick though  :P
Yep, I wasn't including him.  ;)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #282 on: July 28, 2024, 07:28:49 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 28, 2024, 07:11:54 pm
Careful, he'll ask you if you wanna go...
I suppose "go" could be interpreted in more than one way .... :)
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,493
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #283 on: July 28, 2024, 07:59:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 28, 2024, 07:28:49 pm
I suppose "go" could be interpreted in more than one way .... :)

You wanna go?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,987
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #284 on: July 28, 2024, 08:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 28, 2024, 07:25:36 pm
I just want to say, this site gets a bit of stick at times. I know some get pissed off, so move on. But there are some great, humourous people on here who always bring a smile to my face.

Cheers.  :thumbup



Just want to say love you mate

I am going through some fucking fucking shite now - self inlflicted but hopefullygoing to turn my world from absolute shite to absolute wonder

But at the moment? Fuck this life.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,106
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #285 on: July 28, 2024, 08:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 28, 2024, 07:27:07 pm
Shame about Nick though  :P

You dont mean that!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #286 on: July 28, 2024, 08:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 28, 2024, 08:25:57 pm
Just want to say love you mate

I am going through some fucking fucking shite now - self inlflicted but hopefullygoing to turn my world from absolute shite to absolute wonder

But at the moment? Fuck this life.
Cheers Andy. It's a great community here. Not perfect, but nothing is. Some bloody amazing people who I appreciate more than they can ever know.

I hope you turn things around, mate. I know you will.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
  • IFWT
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #287 on: July 28, 2024, 08:38:37 pm »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #288 on: July 28, 2024, 10:49:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 14, 2024, 10:42:18 pm
Made love on a beach, not strictly through lack of opportunity, but it sounds dead overrated and sand is bad enough going where I don't want it when I just walk on it

With you on this very overrated I don't know why anyone would think is a good idea
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,002
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #289 on: July 29, 2024, 02:36:40 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 28, 2024, 10:49:58 pm
With you on this very overrated I don't know why anyone would think is a good idea

Not keen on the abrasive quality of sand but theres a big difference venue wise between the Cast Iron Shore and Champagne Beach Vanuatu. ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #290 on: July 29, 2024, 02:39:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 29, 2024, 02:36:40 pm
Not keen on the abrasive quality of sand but theres a big difference venue wise between the Cast Iron Shore and Champagne Beach Vanuatu. ;D
The young Italian couple I stumbled across in the sand dunes of Sardinia didn't seem too bothered about the sand.  :D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,002
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #291 on: July 29, 2024, 02:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 29, 2024, 02:39:01 pm
The young Italian couple I stumbled across in the sand dunes of Sardinia didn't seem too bothered about the sand.  :D

When you say stumbled is that when you decided to leave your hide for a closer look?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #292 on: July 29, 2024, 02:53:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 29, 2024, 02:51:01 pm
When you say stumbled is that when you decided to leave your hide for a closer look?
;D

A genuine stumble though. I was quite embarrassed.  :-[
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #293 on: July 29, 2024, 03:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 29, 2024, 02:39:01 pm
The young Italian couple I stumbled across in the sand dunes of Sardinia didn't seem too bothered about the sand.  :D

Were you naked too this something protruding?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #294 on: July 29, 2024, 03:02:27 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 29, 2024, 03:00:03 pm
Were you naked too this something protruding?
Not quite. Just shorts and trainers.  :-*  And a red face.  :-[
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #295 on: July 29, 2024, 03:05:30 pm »
Still not convinced its the sand.  Though it depends who's offering too ;D
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,002
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #296 on: July 29, 2024, 08:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 29, 2024, 03:02:27 pm
Not quite. Just shorts and trainers.  :-*  And a red face.  :-[

Were they revealing leather shorts or suede chaps? Was this during your buff bodied phase?

Blimey Ill be asking you if you like gladiator movies next. :o



Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #297 on: July 29, 2024, 08:30:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 29, 2024, 08:10:19 pm
Were they revealing leather shorts or suede chaps? Was this during your buff bodied phase?

Blimey Ill be asking you if you like gladiator movies next. :o
Oh Howard, I couldn't possibly comment.  :-*
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,257
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #298 on: July 29, 2024, 09:47:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 29, 2024, 08:10:19 pm
Were they revealing leather shorts or suede chaps? Was this during your buff bodied phase?

Blimey Ill be asking you if you like gladiator movies next. :o




Quote from: Son of Spion on July 29, 2024, 08:30:51 pm
Oh Howard, I couldn't possibly comment.  :-*
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #299 on: July 29, 2024, 10:02:57 pm »
 ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,493
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #300 on: July 29, 2024, 10:06:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 29, 2024, 08:10:19 pm
Were they revealing leather shorts or suede chaps? Was this during your buff bodied phase?

Blimey Ill be asking you if you like gladiator movies next. :o





Did you ask the guy if he wanted to go?

Might have been a bit tricky, given the prevalent circumstances, could have caused some very real misinterpretive confusion...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm »
tasted marmite
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,329
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #302 on: Today at 11:12:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  8, 2024, 06:17:21 pm
Not done coke and never will, know someone who's life has fallen apart due to it, soft c*nt

Never did a solo skydive, only done a tandem

Not yet flown a plane

Not yet been in a Huey

Not yet flown in a Spitfire

Didn't buy a Rolex Submariner when they were £4k. I could sell it and pay for all of the above now :butt

This list hasn't changed, but the flying a plane bit will, as I'm going to do my Private Pilots Licence over the next two years starting Nov hopefully.  I'm taking money out of my pension pot to do it.

I can do a 30 min Spitfire flight in a 2 seat, this includes a go at flying it, but its £3k and that's a 1/3 of the cost of the PPL, so I'm not sure if its worth t.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 