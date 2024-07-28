Not done coke and never will, know someone who's life has fallen apart due to it, soft c*nt
Never did a solo skydive, only done a tandem
Not yet flown a plane
Not yet been in a Huey
Not yet flown in a Spitfire
Didn't buy a Rolex Submariner when they were £4k. I could sell it and pay for all of the above now
This list hasn't changed, but the flying a plane bit will, as I'm going to do my Private Pilots Licence over the next two years starting Nov hopefully. I'm taking money out of my pension pot to do it.
I can do a 30 min Spitfire flight in a 2 seat, this includes a go at flying it, but its £3k and that's a 1/3 of the cost of the PPL, so I'm not sure if its worth t.